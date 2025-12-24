11 Rumors About HGTV Star Nicole Curtis We Couldn't Ignore

The 2025 hiatus of "Rehab Addict" wasn't the first time that Nicole Curtis had to quash a rumor stemming from a break in the HGTV schedule. Three years earlier, spinoff show "Rehab Addict: Lake House Rescue" took a little longer than expected to hit our screens, and the subsequent speculation for its delay forced the host to issue a denial on Instagram.

"There's been a whole lot of rumors going round, the show was cancelled, the show was pulled, I had a mental breakdown, it had to do with things regarding my personal life ... none of that true," Curtis wrote. The home renovator went on to add that she'd simply had to take things easier in 2022 due to a run of injuries. "Not being able to haul my own lumber or work like a beast all night took its toll on me mentally, but it forced me to breathe and do things I normally don't do ... relax."

Curtis also pointed out that unlike many other DIY shows, she doesn't have an extensive team working behind the scenes, and therefore had to wait until she felt fit enough to take charge again. "I've had a great partnership with HGTV for over a decade," she explained, "and we have all just been waiting for the moment when I got the all clear for my body to be able to build."