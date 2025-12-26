The Gaines Were Never The Same After Fixer Upper Ended

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

First airing in 2013, "Fixer Upper" became more than just a HGTV home renovation show. It was credited with spearheading a new wave of "Farmhouse chic," increased the values of houses with rustic architectural features, and created a tourism boom in its setting of Waco. Oh, and it also made genuine superstars out of its hosts.

Yes, married couple Chip and Joanna Gaines quickly became the nation's favorite fixer-uppers before showing off their entrepreneurial skills with a wide range of lifestyle projects. And so it was something of a shock when they announced in 2017 that they were taking the show off the air and taking some time out from the limelight. Of course, they soon returned to our screens, arguably better and certainly bigger than ever before. From family additions and media company launches to legal issues and backlashes from both ends of the political spectrum, here's a look at why the duo were never the same again.