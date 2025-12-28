What Did Lauren Sánchez Bezos Do Before She Was Famous?

Although Lauren Sánchez Bezos never has to worry about putting food on the table ever again, it was a very different story growing up in her Albuquerque, New Mexico, hometown. In fact, during a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the philanthropist claimed that she came from nothing.

"I used to sleep in the back of my grandmother's car when she would go clean houses, and I've been fortunate enough to have a career," Sánchez Bezos explained about her rise from rags to riches. "Working is part of my DNA. I enjoy it, and now I want to give back." Indeed, in order to get a little bit of extra pocket money, the future TV host took a part-time job at local water park The Beach.

It's not known exactly how long Sánchez Bezos worked there, or exactly what her role entailed. But we do know that it was the scene of one of her first heartbreaks. Yes, while speaking to The Times, former boyfriend Tom Wade revealed that they split up at The Beach. But he still had nothing but good things to say about the individual he knew as Wendy: "So many high school girls, especially if they're dating the football star, can't handle the conversation ... But I remember having lots of in-depth conversations with Wendy about my dreams and aspirations, and she would truly listen."