The Shady Side Of Lauren Sanchez Bezos

Lauren Sanchez Bezos' transformation into an A-list celebrity was gradual. She triumphed over a dyslexic past and worked her way to becoming a news anchor and reporter, eventually gaining popularity as the host of "Extra" and "Good Day L.A." Lauren, who clearly looked unrecognizable during her "Good Day L.A." days, went on to ditch the world of broadcasting and began learning how to fly helicopters. She ultimately became the founder of Black Ops Aviation, an aerial filming company that has an elite entertainment clientele, including Sony and IMG.

Although she has an impressive career, Lauren became household name after she entered into a relationship with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The power couple exchanged vows in a dreamy three-day Italian destination wedding after years of courtship, but their union was marred by affair allegations. As such, the Internet is convinced that Lauren and Jeff's marriage is doomed, despite the couple spending a reported $47 million to $56 million on their big day.

One X user who holds such an opinion responded to a post about the couple's nuptials by writing, "They [Jeff and Lauren] deserve each other. Let's start the countdown to divorce. How could you ever really trust each other? Or yourself." Unfortunately, Lauren's alleged affair isn't the only skeleton in her closet. The Bezos Earth Fund vice chairperson has quite a shady past, and needless to say, it does more harm than good to her reputation.