The Complete Transformation Of Jelly Roll's Only Daughter, Bailee Ann

Jelly Roll was just 14 the first time he was arrested, and he would spend the next decade in and out of prison, getting locked up a stunning 40 times. One of his most serious offenses came at 16 when he was arrested for armed robbery, charged as an adult, and faced 20 years in prison. In the end, he was out after 18 months, but even that harrowing ordeal didn't scare him off a life of crime. It wasn't until May 22, 2008, when a then-23-year-old Jelly Roll was in jail on drug dealing charges, that he would vow to turn things around. That decision came the moment a security guard informed him he'd just become a father.

Jelly Roll first met Felicia A. Beckwith through a mutual friend, and they had a short-lived fling before he was incarcerated again. The aspiring singer knew Beckwith was pregnant, but it wasn't until he learned of Bailee Ann DeFord's birth that everything changed. "My daughter saved my life, and she doesn't even know it," Jelly Roll admitted in his 2023 documentary, "Jelly Roll: Save Me," per Hollywood Life. He immediately signed up for a transfer to the education unit, got it, and passed his GED on the first try. "It was like a Damascus Road experience in the Bible," he later told Joe Rogan. "I didn't know what I was gonna do, but I knew that I was dead set on not selling drugs ever again." Indeed, after his release at age 25, he never broke the law again.