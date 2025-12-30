Jarring Pics Of Kimberly Guilfoyle Prove Her Makeup Should Never Be Captured Up Close

There have been countless times where Kimberly Guilfoyle's tasteless makeup was out of place. Regardless of the situation, Guilfoyle seems compelled to wear cakey makeup. To promote the release of her children's book in May 2024, the one-time "The Five" host donned a low-cut white dress while holding up the book in a snap posted to Instagram. Naturally, she made sure to apply heavy eyeshadow and mascara, and to darken her eyebrows. It was difficult to pinpoint the vibe that Guilfoyle wanted to exude, as the dress and excessive beauty products combo didn't read as motherly to promote a children's book. She also used a photo filter which helped obscure just how much makeup was used. Relying on a filter is a tactic she often employs.

It's rare to find, but unfiltered photos expose Guilfoyle's extensive cosmetic work. To celebrate Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2025, Guilfoyle made her way to Washington, D.C. along with other members of Trumpland. A candid selfie was posted to Instagram that showed how much Guilfoyle's appearance had been altered. The smokey eye look (prevalent in virtually all her photos) was evident, but so were the cosmetic procedures she appeared to have undergone, such as cheek filler and lip filler.

Months later, another semi-candid pic was uploaded to Instagram of Guilfoyle without a photo filter. That was taken at a White House party in May 2025, and Guilfoyle's face filler looked to be melting. She had her requisite makeup caked on, but while the photo captured her dissolving injections, it failed to fully portray just how much makeup had been applied. Below are examples that show how jarring Guilfoyle's makeup can look when caught up close.