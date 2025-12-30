This Is What Barron Trump Typically Eats In A Day
Barron Trump may be the all-American boy du jour, but it's his non-American side that rules over his stomach. Barron's close relationship with Melania Trump's parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, means he was raised on Slovenian food. President Donald Trump went so far as to credit his late mother-in-law's skills in the kitchen for Barron's stunning height transformation. "Boy, did she take care of Barron. That's how he got so tall. He only ate her food," he said at a 2024 event, referring to Barron's 6-foot-7-inch frame (via Fox News).
Amalija, who died in January 2024 after being hospitalized with an undisclosed illness, cooked everything from scratch. While Trump didn't say exactly what foods she made for Barron, some Slovenian staples include hearty meat-based dishes like stews, soups, and dumplings, in addition to sausage, potatoes, and cabbage. Amalija wasn't satisfied with just basic concoctions, though; she purportedly cared about every detail, going to great lengths to ensure her receipts were well-rounded.
In her eulogy for her mother, Melania pointed out that Amalija showed her love through food. "With her passion for cooking, she transported every dish, which she curated with her spices from her garden, to new heights," Melania recalled. The first lady highlighted her relief at knowing her mother had passed down her recipes to her, suggesting she continues to cook Slovenian food for Barron. Considering that Barron is still a huge momma's boy and Melania is very involved in his life, he likely still eats a good amount of homemade meals. However, as with everything related to him, Barron keeps his eating habits to himself.
Barron Trump often skipped lunch at school
Lunch break may be an anticipated time for many hungry high school students, but Barron Trump didn't think much of it. Even though he attended an elite prep school that offered an array of options, Barron still rarely ever ate at Oxbridge Academy. "It was buffet style. They had American food, Asian and Indian food. There was a salad bar, a fruit bar, on special holidays they would serve steak," a schoolmate told the The Daily Mail in 2024. "Barron always went to the lunchroom to sit with his friends but he never ate any lunch."
The reasons for his refusal are unclear. "He never specifically said why, just that he would wait until he got home to eat. It was a little unusual," the friend said. Perhaps Barron wanted to save his appetite for Amalija Knavs' dishes. Who knows? If we learned anything from the aforementioned remarks about Amalija's cooking skills and involvement in Barron's life, it's that the first son has learned the importance of a good meal.
That's especially clear considering that his mother also embraces the ideology of eating mostly home-made foods. Melania has been explicit in the past about prepping her own meals in the mornings, and in a 2013 Facebook post, she shared what she likes to eat for breakfast, and — spoiler alert — it's incredibly healthy. However, Barron was also likely exposed to Donald Trump's love of fast food, so it's hard to know which path he has chosen to follow in his adult life.