This Is What Barron Trump Typically Eats In A Day

Barron Trump may be the all-American boy du jour, but it's his non-American side that rules over his stomach. Barron's close relationship with Melania Trump's parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, means he was raised on Slovenian food. President Donald Trump went so far as to credit his late mother-in-law's skills in the kitchen for Barron's stunning height transformation. "Boy, did she take care of Barron. That's how he got so tall. He only ate her food," he said at a 2024 event, referring to Barron's 6-foot-7-inch frame (via Fox News).

Amalija, who died in January 2024 after being hospitalized with an undisclosed illness, cooked everything from scratch. While Trump didn't say exactly what foods she made for Barron, some Slovenian staples include hearty meat-based dishes like stews, soups, and dumplings, in addition to sausage, potatoes, and cabbage. Amalija wasn't satisfied with just basic concoctions, though; she purportedly cared about every detail, going to great lengths to ensure her receipts were well-rounded.

In her eulogy for her mother, Melania pointed out that Amalija showed her love through food. "With her passion for cooking, she transported every dish, which she curated with her spices from her garden, to new heights," Melania recalled. The first lady highlighted her relief at knowing her mother had passed down her recipes to her, suggesting she continues to cook Slovenian food for Barron. Considering that Barron is still a huge momma's boy and Melania is very involved in his life, he likely still eats a good amount of homemade meals. However, as with everything related to him, Barron keeps his eating habits to himself.