For children of all ages growing up in the late 1990s, 2000s, and beyond, Nickelodeon was the go-to television channel for entertainment that reached them on their level. From the animated series of the early '90s — like "Rugrats" and "Rocko's Modern Life" to millennial sketch shows like "All That," and sitcoms along the vein of 2004-07's "Drake & Josh" and 2007-12's "iCarly," there was something for every kid throughout the different stages of their life. For all the laughs and tender moments those shows offered their viewers, though, there were moments of pain, abuse, and the outright exploitation of child performers behind the scenes.

Nickelodeon's shady side was put under a microscope in the documentary "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV," in which many former child performers offered harrowing accounts of their experiences on the network and depressing updates about the impact those experiences had on their lives. Meanwhile, other former Nick stars have given similarly grim accounts of their off-camera lives and the tragedies that have beset them. Here are the saddest updates to come out about former Nickelodeon stars in recent years.