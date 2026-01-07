In the weird and wild world of Hollywood and entertainment at large, image is everything. Stars sometimes find themselves having to go to extreme lengths to appear younger, fresher, and/or more attractive in an effort to preserve their marketability in an industry that tends to favor the next big thing over the tried and true performer. Even the master thespians who care far more about their art than their Q-rating can find themselves similarly going to extreme lengths to cultivate their appearances to fully inhabit the roles they play.

Whether it was done for performance or popularity's sake, a veritable bonanza of stars have undergone significant transformations over the years. Unfortunately, not every glow-up or extreme makeover has been met with the praise that its architects were clamoring for. Some celebrities, despite a whole lot of effort — and just as much hype — have seen their efforts land with a deafening thud in the court of public opinion. Here's our list of overhyped celebrity transformations that actually fell flat.