The Tragedy Of Billy Bob Thornton's Daughter Amanda Is So Sad

The following article discusses child abuse.

Having a successful celebrity parent doesn't mean you'll be always be shielded from suffering, as Billy Bob Thornton's oldest daughter has discovered. Before Thornton settled down with his sixth wife, Connie Angland, he was in a series of short-lived marriages. Most famously, Thornton had a whirlwind marriage to Angelia Jolie that was the talk of the town in the early aughts. But before Thornton's rumor-riddled love life was making headlines, the "Landman" star was a regular Arkansan in an ordinary marriage with Melissa Lee Gatlin. He said "I do" the first time in 1978, when he was in his early 20s and not yet an actor.

In 1980, just two years into the marriage, Gatlin filed for divorce. According to a 1997 People report, she cited "incompatibility and adultery on his part," suggesting fame isn't solely to blame for some of his future indiscretions (like when Thornton married Jolie while reportedly engaged to Laura Dern). Albeit short-lived, his first marriage produced the first of his four children. Amanda Brumfield (née Thornton) was born on July 28, 1979, just months before her parents split.

Brumfield was barely 2 years old when Thornton packed up his belongings and left their native Arkansas for Los Angeles to pursue an acting career in the summer of 1981. He went on to become rich and famous, while his daughter stayed behind to grow up without a father. Amanda is now married and has two kids and seems to be doing well, but her life was anything but easy. Thornton has faced his fair share of tragic events, as his first child.