What Bad Bunny's Exes Have Said About Him

A proud Puerto Rican, Bad Bunny didn't establish a home base in Los Angeles until 2023, having earned worldwide success that was unprecedented for a Latin American musical artist singing almost exclusively in Spanish. His upcoming Super Bowl halftime show proves he is now ubiquitous, despite his unwillingness to conform to the mainstream musical industry. And Bad Bunny, the stage name of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has embraced his stardom, except for one facet: his personal relationships.

He has had three girlfriends that we know of — two long-term relationships with fellow Puerto Ricans and an on-again, off-again fling with Kendall Jenner. But Bad Bunny isn't interested in sharing much more than that — or even that much, to be honest. "I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what's left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life," he told Rolling Stone in June 2023.

His ex-girlfriends tend to follow a similar approach. All three of them have refrained from discussing their romances with Bad Bunny. However, they have shared tidbits that give us a decent insight into the performer's love life. He didn't change his tune after acquiring superstar status. On the contrary, he has doubled down on it. Bad Bunny has undergone a massive transformation, and the trajectory of his relationships, and what his exes have shared about him, help illustrate a bit of his story.