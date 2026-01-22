4 Celebs Who Can't Stand Brooklyn Beckham's Wife Nicola Peltz
Nicola Peltz is a model and an actor, best known for her roles in "Bates Motel" and "Transformers: Age of Extinction." Nicola is also a notable heiress to a massive fortune, as her father, Nelson Peltz, is the founder of the investment firm Trian Fund Management. She's also, according to some reports, not on the best terms with several other celebrities.
Back in 2019, Nicola crossed paths with Brooklyn Beckham, son of soccer star David Beckham and his wife, Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, at a Halloween party hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio. The two really hit it off at the soiree and went on their very first date that night — in full costume. By January 2020, the pair had gone Instagram official, and the rest was pretty much history. They tied the knot in April 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida, surrounded by their family and friends and ready to take on life as Mr. and Mrs. But things have not been all rainbows and butterflies for the happy couple. In fact, some would even call Brooklyn and Nicola's relationship toxic.
Over the years, there have been rumblings that Brooklyn's parents didn't approve of Nicola and that there was some serious tension within the family. In January 2026, Brooklyn posted a lengthy statement to his Instagram Stories in which he called out his parents for trying to "ruin" his relationship. The overall consensus seems to be that David and Victoria can't stand Nicola, and, as it turns out, they aren't the only ones.
Peltz and Selena Gomez are no longer friends
Nicola Peltz used to be really good friends with Selena Gomez. The two met at the Academy Gala and had an instant connection. "We became super, super close. I feel like she's my soul sister. I love her so much. She's truly one of the most amazing people I've ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold. I feel like I've known her forever," Peltz told Cosmopolitan in an interview published in March 2023. The two women spent time together — whenever their respective schedules would allow — but after they weren't seen together for a bit, rumors of a feud surfaced. When Peltz and her husband were absent from Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco in September 2025, those feud rumors kicked into high gear. One source told ET, "Brooklyn and Nicola weren't invited to Selena's wedding and didn't expect to be," which makes it sound like things went seriously wrong between the former besties.
Another source told People magazine that the two women didn't necessarily have any "bad blood," but that they had simply grown apart. "Relationships evolve, and it's true they're not as close as they once were, but there wasn't any one thing that happened," the insider explained. Of course, one could argue that something must have happened to cause a rift in the relationship less than two years after Peltz called Gomez her "soul sister," but People's source maintained, "There's nothing but love and well wishes from them for Selena and Benny."
Peltz and Victoria Beckham have had a rocky relationship
Many women are (unfortunately) familiar with the idea of not getting along with their mother-in-law, and this has been the case for feuding in-laws Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham — but it wasn't always the case. The two seemed to get along swimmingly and would be very affectionate whenever making appearances together, but something clearly changed. In May 2025, a source told People magazine that there was an apparent disconnect between Peltz and Victoria that started when Victoria offered to design Peltz's wedding gown. "Nicola said it would be her honor, that she would love to wear one of her originals," the source said. As time went by, however, the dress allegedly became less of a priority for Victoria, which left Peltz with no other option.
In his January 2026 statement, Brooklyn Beckham confirmed these reports, saying (via USA Today), "My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress." Elsewhere, Brooklyn accused his mom of sabotaging his first dance. "She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life," he wrote. And while we haven't yet heard Victoria's side of the story at the time of this writing, it's safe to say that she and Peltz do not get along.
Justin Anderson had a falling out with Peltz
Celebrity hairstylist — and Kristin Cavallari's BFF — Justin Anderson is well known and well respected in the entertainment industry, and he's worked with some of the biggest names in the biz, from Miley Cyrus to Hailey Bieber. But Anderson previously had a major falling out with Nicola Peltz. She claimed that Anderson "burned her hair off" while turning her bleach blond for her role in "Transformers: Age of Extinction," which was released in 2014. Naturally, Anderson has defended himself. "I remember this one time, the worst of the worst of the worst — there was this one little diva girl. She was the new 'Transformers' girl, her name was Nicola Peltz. ... She is actually a monster," Anderson said on a 2019 episode of his "In the Chair" podcast (via the Daily Mail).
After Brooklyn Beckham spoke out about what's been going on with his family behind closed doors, Anderson spoke out again. "Based on how many wedding planners she went through I think she's the issue," Anderson said on his Instagram Stories (via the Daily Mail). "When someone is not nice it always comes out. You can't hide that," he added.
Peltz reportedly caused problems when she dated Yolanda Hadid's son
You might be wondering how Nicola Peltz's past relationships fared and whether or not she's had any other issues with other families, and, rumor has it, she has. Before there was Brooklyn Beckham, Peltz dated model Anwar Hadid. As the news reports go, Peltz did not have a great relationship with Anwar's mother, former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Yolanda Hadid, though it's unclear when things may have soured. According to the Mirror, Yolanda expressed her support for Victoria Beckham by responding to one of her Instagram posts with a heart emoji after Brooklyn and Peltz didn't attend David Beckham's 50th birthday party in 2025.
Sources told the Daily Mail that Yolanda and some other family members disapproved of Anwar and Peltz's relationship, with one issue being that Peltz started dating him when she was 22 and he was just 17. "It had started so well but they later began to no longer think the relationship was the best idea for Anwar. ... They feared he was struggling, going out with a woman who was older than him at such a formative time in his life," an insider said. Yolanda has never publicly shared any of the details behind her son's 18-month romance with Peltz. Fans have been very curious about the rumors, however, which resurfaced after Brooklyn confirmed that he's estranged from his family.