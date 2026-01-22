4 Celebs Who Can't Stand Brooklyn Beckham's Wife Nicola Peltz

Nicola Peltz is a model and an actor, best known for her roles in "Bates Motel" and "Transformers: Age of Extinction." Nicola is also a notable heiress to a massive fortune, as her father, Nelson Peltz, is the founder of the investment firm Trian Fund Management. She's also, according to some reports, not on the best terms with several other celebrities.

Back in 2019, Nicola crossed paths with Brooklyn Beckham, son of soccer star David Beckham and his wife, Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, at a Halloween party hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio. The two really hit it off at the soiree and went on their very first date that night — in full costume. By January 2020, the pair had gone Instagram official, and the rest was pretty much history. They tied the knot in April 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida, surrounded by their family and friends and ready to take on life as Mr. and Mrs. But things have not been all rainbows and butterflies for the happy couple. In fact, some would even call Brooklyn and Nicola's relationship toxic.

Over the years, there have been rumblings that Brooklyn's parents didn't approve of Nicola and that there was some serious tension within the family. In January 2026, Brooklyn posted a lengthy statement to his Instagram Stories in which he called out his parents for trying to "ruin" his relationship. The overall consensus seems to be that David and Victoria can't stand Nicola, and, as it turns out, they aren't the only ones.