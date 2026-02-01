Pam Bondi's Decades-Old Fashion Sense Came Straight From Your Grandma's Wardrobe

During her time as the U.S. attorney general, Pam Bondi has tried to make a mark on the public — not only with her work in government but also with her fashion sense. After a Fox News interview in February 2025, shortly after being sworn in, Bondi wore a washed-out-looking outfit as cameras caught up to her on the White House lawn. It was a wintery day, and she sported a full-length mustard yellow wool coat over top of her black outfit. The thick wool look served to keep her warm, but it also caught the attention of photographers. The piece had three golden buttons up the middle, and in addition to being an eye-catching color, the coat also gave off grandma-core vibes. Take note of the wool fashion centerpiece, as she rocked several numbers in that material as her time in office rolled on.

A couple months later in April 2025, the AG once again appeared on Fox News, and once again she chose to drape herself in wool. This time, Bondi's distractingly grandma-style outfit centered around a coat in another bold color: Pepto-Bismol pink. The gaudy shade was only the tip of the fashion faux pas iceberg, as the lapels were draped over her shoulders similar to a cape, and the coat was belted and cinched at the waist. The color combined with the fit made it look similar to a robe your grandmother may have thrown on in the '60s while prepping breakfast for everyone. And those are just a couple examples of Bondi going full grandma mode with her fashion choices.