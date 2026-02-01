Pam Bondi's Decades-Old Fashion Sense Came Straight From Your Grandma's Wardrobe
During her time as the U.S. attorney general, Pam Bondi has tried to make a mark on the public — not only with her work in government but also with her fashion sense. After a Fox News interview in February 2025, shortly after being sworn in, Bondi wore a washed-out-looking outfit as cameras caught up to her on the White House lawn. It was a wintery day, and she sported a full-length mustard yellow wool coat over top of her black outfit. The thick wool look served to keep her warm, but it also caught the attention of photographers. The piece had three golden buttons up the middle, and in addition to being an eye-catching color, the coat also gave off grandma-core vibes. Take note of the wool fashion centerpiece, as she rocked several numbers in that material as her time in office rolled on.
A couple months later in April 2025, the AG once again appeared on Fox News, and once again she chose to drape herself in wool. This time, Bondi's distractingly grandma-style outfit centered around a coat in another bold color: Pepto-Bismol pink. The gaudy shade was only the tip of the fashion faux pas iceberg, as the lapels were draped over her shoulders similar to a cape, and the coat was belted and cinched at the waist. The color combined with the fit made it look similar to a robe your grandmother may have thrown on in the '60s while prepping breakfast for everyone. And those are just a couple examples of Bondi going full grandma mode with her fashion choices.
A couch-inspired pantsuit
At a Department of Justice Christmas party in December 2025, Pam Bondi wore a fugly outfit reminiscent of grandma's couch. Former judge Jeanine Pirro posted a pic of the pair at the gathering to Instagram, showing Bondi in a coffee-colored pantsuit with a tight-fitting black top underneath. The cut of the suit made it look plucked straight from the '60s — the thick material looked bulky on the attorney general. Besides the poor fit of the pantsuit, it was the mocha-colored floral patterning on the ensemble that made it truly resemble a well-worn couch. She completed the look with a pair of stylish black heels that, while color-coordinated with the rest of the outfit, looked out of place with the pantsuit.
A '70s-churchgoer yellow pantsuit
When Donald Trump held a National Day of Prayer event at the White House's Rose Garden in May 2025, Pam Bondi sported her church-going Sunday's best: A yellow pantsuit that put her age on blast. Perhaps she chose the pastel yellow-colored ensemble to stand out among the crowd, which she did, but she also aged herself with the color choice. The overly color-coordinated outfit included a matching button-up with corn-y floral designs, and she completed the look with a tan belt and a cream-colored bag. Bondi was channeling either '70s housewife chic or '80s Miami drug kingpin.
Gold buttons down the jacket and skirt
At her swearing-in as the U.S. Attorney General in February 2025, Pam Bondi wanted to make an impression and look professional. For the occasion, she wore a woven tweed skirt suit in black and white. The thick-cut piece had padded shoulders and harkened back to women's wear of decades past. While the cut was unflattering, what made the outfit border on old-timey tacky was the top Bondi wore: It had the same design as the jacket and skirt combo. To make matters worse, the double-breasted jacket was adorned with gold emblem buttons, and even the skirt had a single line of buttons running down the front.
An enormous turtleneck collar
In March 2025, Pam Bondi and her rumored husband, John Wakefield, attended a Charleston Cougars basketball game. Wanting to support the team, the AG rocked a maroon-colored turtleneck. The outfit screamed that Bondi struggled to dress casually, and it looked as if she took inspo from Jerry Seinfeld's wardrobe in the '90s. Along with the loose-fitting top, she wore a pair of baggy blue jeans and a pair of white Chanel sneakers. Bondi appeared uncomfortable in the non-formal wear attire — her neck looked as if it were being digested by the turtleneck collar — and she resembled a grandmother who'd grabbed something casual to wear to a grandchild's basketball game.
A constrictive designer coat
At the swearing-in of Kash Patel as the FBI director, Pam Bondi wore a cropped tweed Dior jacket. She may have opted for a designer name, but the outfit still gave yesteryear vibes. Bondi kept all of the black buttons of the beige jacket done up, which made the black lining stand out. To complement the lining and pattern of the jacket, the attorney general wore a long black skirt with a hemline that came down to her ankles. The jacket was a stiff fit on Bondi, especially with every button fastened. As for the material, it looked to be the same type that every young child feared as they felt the scratchy fabric pressed against their cheeks while receiving a holiday hug from Grandma.
An Afghan blanket jacket
During the inauguration festivities for President Donald Trump in January 2025, Pam Bondi attended a luncheon. Caught between choosing something formal or semi-casual, Trump's choice for AG elected for a multi-colored pink wool jacket and skirt combo. The thick-cut number had a cropped blazer with three-quarter sleeves. Besides the ultra-bulky lapels and colorway, the material of the ensemble was evocative of the blazers your grandmother would trudge out on special occasions. The coarse wool looked constrictive on Bondi and appeared as if it would be rough to the touch, similar to a knitted Afghan blanket that was placed unused on the back of a rocking chair.