Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Live An Incredibly Lavish Life

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz first sparked dating rumors in October 2019, when they were seen having an intimate dinner after attending Leonardo DiCaprio's Halloween party. The pair became Instagram official the following year. Peltz shared a mirror selfie featuring her tattooed beau while Beckham posted several images of himself and his would-be wife, captioned with a heart emoji. When Peltz's 25th birthday came around, Beckham shared an adorable bathroom mirror selfie of themselves, which he captioned (via Instagram), "Happy birthday babe xx you have such an amazing heart."

The couple took their relationship to the next level by attending the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week in February 2020 and dazzled in coordinated all-black looks. Beckham and Peltz's relationship eventually culminated in a star-studded wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, a little over two years later. Even though their nuptials were as much a fashion affair as they were about love — Natalia Bryant showed up in a daring look that was head-turning in every way — there are still glaring red flags in Beckham and Peltz's marriage.

Nowadays, the duo makes headlines for their strained relationship with Beckham's side of the family, but beyond their feuds, they still live a very lavish life. Coming from famous families with a lot of money to spare sure does have its perks. From having a sophisticated eye for interior décor to a footwear collection that features top-tier brands and a network comprising the who's who of Hollywood, let's dive into the incredibly opulent lives of Beckham and Peltz.