Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Live An Incredibly Lavish Life
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz first sparked dating rumors in October 2019, when they were seen having an intimate dinner after attending Leonardo DiCaprio's Halloween party. The pair became Instagram official the following year. Peltz shared a mirror selfie featuring her tattooed beau while Beckham posted several images of himself and his would-be wife, captioned with a heart emoji. When Peltz's 25th birthday came around, Beckham shared an adorable bathroom mirror selfie of themselves, which he captioned (via Instagram), "Happy birthday babe xx you have such an amazing heart."
The couple took their relationship to the next level by attending the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week in February 2020 and dazzled in coordinated all-black looks. Beckham and Peltz's relationship eventually culminated in a star-studded wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, a little over two years later. Even though their nuptials were as much a fashion affair as they were about love — Natalia Bryant showed up in a daring look that was head-turning in every way — there are still glaring red flags in Beckham and Peltz's marriage.
Nowadays, the duo makes headlines for their strained relationship with Beckham's side of the family, but beyond their feuds, they still live a very lavish life. Coming from famous families with a lot of money to spare sure does have its perks. From having a sophisticated eye for interior décor to a footwear collection that features top-tier brands and a network comprising the who's who of Hollywood, let's dive into the incredibly opulent lives of Beckham and Peltz.
Beckham and Peltz have owned and sold lavish homes
Beckham and Peltz have jointly owned lavish homes. In 2021, the couple reportedly bought a Beverly Hills mansion for $10.5 million. The five-bedroom home was divine in every sense of the word and featured modern finishes, a paved seating area, and a breathtaking entrance with a quartz crystal on a plinth. The Beckham-Peltz household enjoyed its accompanying amenities, including a swimming pool, a gym, and a sauna.
Beckham and Peltz had barely lived in the house for a year before they put it back on the market. The duo had reportedly purchased the home for $1 million more than the asking price and were looking to sell it for a profit. The couple was said to have set their sights on moving to Miami (both Beckham and Peltz's parents have homes in Florida), as Peltz later confirmed in a chat with Cosmopolitan. The actor also disclosed their plans to acquire another home in Los Angeles.
"We're saving up money to get our dream house," Peltz told the outlet. "But we both honestly love New York so much. If our work were there, we'd be there in five seconds." In June 2025, Beckham and Peltz finally secured a $16 million property in Beverly Hills. The four-bedroom villa in Trousdale Estates boasts 7,000 square feet and features numerous amenities, including a swimming pool, a wet bar, and a home theater.
The couple has an expensive watch collection
Beckham has a strong interest in timepieces and owns a collection of over 10 watches. The internet chef showcased his gorgeous pieces, featuring a sweet rose-gold Patek Philippe Nautilus that retails for a figure in the vicinity of $165,000, in a 2023 chat with Esquire. "That's my favourite watch – I wear that one every day," the then-21-year-old told the outlet. "My dad bought that for me for my 21st birthday."
Other watches in Beckham's collection include a Rolex GMT-Master II "Pepsi," which has a five-figure price tag, an inexpensive G-Shock 5600, and a Rolex Yacht-Master II. Beckham confessed that his watches are treasured possessions, and they have a special place at his bedside. His passion may have just rubbed off on his wife, Peltz, who has equally been seen wearing designer timepieces.
In a string of pictures showing Peltz and Beckham vacationing with friends in Cabos, Mexico, on New Year's Eve 2022, Peltz was spotted wearing two Cartier Panthère watches. Of course, the golden watches do not come cheaply. At the time of writing, the least expensive model retails for a whopping $31,000, and the prices can be as high as $59,500. To put the numbers into perspective, the median household income in Miami from 2019 to 2023 was about $60,000 (via Census.gov), which means that Peltz's timepiece budget could have easily fed many working-class families.
They tied the knot in a posh wedding worth a reported $3 million
Beckham and Peltz walked down the aisle in a lavish wedding that was said to have cost $3.5 million. According to reports, the lovebirds said "I do" in a stage draped in blooms at a sentimental location: the Peltz residence. Peltz's billionaire parents reportedly covered the entire cost (her father, Nelson Peltz, is reportedly worth $1.6 billion at the time of writing).
Peltz stunned in a custom Valentino Haute Couture, which featured a floor-sweeping veil, a square neckline, and opened up into a gentle flare. Unlike most brides, she had the luxury of traveling to Rome, Italy, during the making of the iconic masterpiece. "Seeing all the runway dresses in real life was so magic," Peltz recalled in a chat with Vogue ahead of her big day. "It looked like someone's dream closet."
The couple's nuptials were not without controversy. First, there was some wedding dress drama, as reports surfaced that Peltz was feuding with Victoria Beckham, who allegedly declined to design her dress at the last minute. Beckham later called out Victoria and his family in a series of posts on his Instagram Stories, claiming that they tried to wreck his relationship with Peltz. He joins the long list of nepo babies who have slammed their parents in the press.
Beckham and Peltz's footwear collection features big-name brands
Peltz has earned a reputation for rocking sky-high platform shoes from big-name designers. In 2023, for instance, Peltz shared a picture of herself and her friends after a swimming session. As the latter looked cozy in comfort shoes with furry detail, Peltz opted for an open-ended Gucci platform slip-on wedge. It may not be the most popular shoe on the block — the Shearling Elea Platform Slide Wedge Sandal is considered a fashion flop — but it's still pricey nonetheless. At the time of writing, the casual footwear resells at $670, which implies that the original could be way more expensive.
Peltz has also been pictured wearing platform heels from the likes of Valentino, and at her wedding, she personalized her ensemble with a pair of satin Versace pumps that retail for $1,575. Most online users hated them, but the same cannot be said for her husband, Beckham. "When I first met her, I thought she had [a] really cool style," Beckham expressed in a joint chat with Glamour. "She always wears platforms, even walking to bed. And I love that."
Similarly, Beckham has a refined taste in shoes, featuring some trendy picks. He's been pictured wearing MSCHF x Jimmy Fallon sneakers, Dior x Birkenstock Bostons (the comfort clogs retailed at $1,100 upon release), and a pair of Lanvin Curbs. In 2024, Beckham attended the launch of Stuart Weitzman's first men's shoe collection in Milan, Italy — a brand of which he is a fan.
The couple has a penchant for minimalist yet stylish décor
Through the years, Beckham and Peltz have shared glimpses into their living spaces with fans. As of September 2023, the couple stayed at Peltz's former apartment, whose interior reflected her preference for a minimalist style. The living room featured a neutral-toned L-shaped couch adorned with several cushions, while a bunch of cream roses gave it a touch of elegance.
The space also included a giant white display wall that housed numerous family pictures, a modern marble fireplace, and a TV. Beckham and Peltz's preference for white frames took center stage, and so did their penchant for neutral curtains with rhythmic pleats. In a picture Peltz shared of a supposed move, captioned, "I'm a light packer," (via Hello Beautiful), the actor's love for warm tones was on full display. In addition to cozy gypsum lighting, her apartment featured a striking layered chandelier that created a calming ambiance.
It's safe to say that Beckham spends a lot of time in the kitchen, if his social media posts are anything to go by. "You don't have to be a cook to have fun in the kitchen. Messing up is also so much fun. That's why I love cooking; it brings people together," Beckham told Forbes of his passion. Beckham and Peltz's kitchen still testifies to the couple's subtle yet elegant style. An Instagram post from October 2025 showed the former working in a clean, uncluttered white kitchen with wooden finishes, blue accents, and very few appliances.
Beckham and Peltz are connected to A-list celebrity networks
Beckham and Peltz are considered celebrities in their own right, thanks to their famous and incredibly rich families, but they also have access to an elite circle of A-listers. Even though there are celebs who can't stand Peltz, they have some pretty cool neighbors, including "Candle in the Wind" singer Elton John, power couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, whose relationship has some strange aspects, and designer Vera Wang.
Beckham and Peltz's glamorous wedding festivities also featured some celebrated guests, like retired tennis legend Serena Williams, "Jane the Virgin" star Eva Longoria, and one-time BAFTA Award winner Chef Gordon Ramsay. Despite being surrounded by wildly famous faces, the couple still has a network of friends who live their lives away from the spotlight and aren't well-known.
Peltz and her friends were treated to a spa day when she turned 28 in January 2023 (her former celeb friend, Selena Gomez, also showed up), and they also enjoyed watching movies and indulging in tasty treats. Similarly, in January 2020, Beckham posted a picture of himself and some friends playing basketball. That said, the pair are still each other's biggest confidants, as Beckham told Hello! "I'm marrying my best friend so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice," the online chef gushed.
The pair showcased their elegant $80,000 wardrobe
Beckham and Peltz showcased the best of their weekly looks in a 2023 Vogue feature. The couple kicked off the video with a pair of coordinated denim combos, and, per usual, big-name brands were dropped. "These pants are Isabel Marant," Peltz explained, and continued, "my boots are Schutz, and I'm wearing a Joah Brown long-sleeved shirt that I'm obsessed with." She completed the outfit with a vintage Chanel jacket and a Louis Vuitton handbag.
Beckham, on the other hand, wore a fishnet top from Giuliva, a pair of Dickies jeans, and a pair of scuffed Dr. Martens shoes. According to reports, the couple's denim ensemble cost a whopping $8,071, and that was just the tip of the iceberg. The duo wore a set of Versace robes, each valued at $575, displayed a "shopping" look worth $11,595, and also dressed each other in their favorite picks, which hit the $14,004 price tag.
According to Peltz's stylist, Leslie Fremar, her choices are rooted in the basics: attention to detail. "Nicola is easy-going, but very meticulous," Fremar once told Vogue. "She really appreciates good tailoring. She knows her sleeve length and where everything is supposed to fall on the body." Overall, the duo's weekly selections came to a grand total of $80,249. To us ordinary folks, the figure sounds huge, but it could be a drop in the ocean for Beckham, who is rumored to receive a lot of money from his dad.
Beckham and Peltz were pictured on a dreamy vacation in St. Tropez
The Beckham family is no stranger to exotic vacations. In 2024, the brood was pictured on a luxury yacht in Sardinia, Italy, as their youngest member, Harper Seven Beckham, celebrated her 13th birthday. The Beckhams may have just exhausted most vacation spots; back when Beckham and Peltz were set to walk down the aisle, it was rumored that their friends suggested a cosmic getaway as their honeymoon destination.
Of course, that didn't happen, but the Beckham-Peltz household has since kept the family tradition of going on trips around the globe alive. The couple was pictured holding hands in St. Tropez in July 2025, and as usual, Peltz's fashion choices were head-turning. She wore an all-black ensemble featuring a pair of capri pants, a furry top with folding detail that left her midsection open, and her signature platform heels.
Amid their alleged family feud, Paparazzi caught the lovebirds winding down on a luxury yacht in the company of friends. Beckham enjoyed jet skiing, wading in the ocean, and jumping off the 300-foot vessel. The duo didn't forget to update their social media fans about the trip and shared pictures from the summer getaway, including a racy shot of Peltz lying in a bathtub.
The couple's glamorous life includes stylish appearances on the red carpet
Beckham graced the red carpet several times prior to his relationship with Peltz. In 2017, he was pictured in the company of his father, David Beckham, at the "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" premiere. Beckham looked neat in a white T-shirt, which he styled with a pair of cuffed pants and military-style boots. Earlier that year, 17-year-old Beckham had shown up to the BRIT Awards in London in an attention-grabbing checkered coat.
Beckham's fashion choices evolved over time, and when he began seeing Peltz, the pair attended high-profile events together. Shortly after their 2022 nuptials, the couple showed up to the Met Gala in coordinated Valentino looks. Beckham wore a sleek suit in a pastel shade while Peltz stole the show in a fuchsia number with gathered fabric and a plunging neckline. And, you guessed it right, her matching platform heels crowned the ensemble.
The couple was back at the Met Gala in 2023, this time in monochrome ensembles that were in line with the theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" (The fashion legend died in 2019). "We're very excited to go," Peltz had told People earlier. "I'm so excited about the theme because it's amazing to honor such an icon." Beckham stunned in his all-black casual suit and shirt combo, which he wore with jewelry and a pair of platform shoes. Peltz, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a strapless gown with a black bow detail and extended fabric.
Beckham and Peltz have expensive tastes in wine
Beckham and Peltz sure do enjoy a good bottle of wine, and their choices don't come cheap. Through the years, the couple has given their fans a peek at their best picks. In January 2023, Beckham showed a section of their wine cellar, featuring bottles that cost up to $9,850. The four bottles in the shots were estimated to cost $21,154. A few days later, Beckham received a bottle of 1998 Château Lafite Rothschild from supplier Rare Wine, which carried a price tag of $1,102.
Three years later, Beckham revealed that he was rearranging his collection, and his passion as a collector was evident in the neatly arranged bottles, lined up in rows and illuminated by warm lighting. As for his taste, he told Sotheby's, "I only like to buy, like, from [the] 2000s and above now. For some reason ... I think old wine ... you don't know what you're going to get ... I do have some old bottles, like ... one of my favorite years was actually the last time England won the World Cup."
Later in the month, Beckham shared a picture of himself and Peltz indulging in a glass of Screaming Eagle Sauvignon Blanc, which happens to be his mother's favorite wine. The drink's rarity is matched by its distinctive notes of grapefruit, white peach, and a subtle minerality, and a bottle can cost up to $15,461. That's definitely pocket change for someone who also owns a $500,000 Jaguar.