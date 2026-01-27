Hollywood Nepo Babies Who Slammed Their Parents In The Press

The following article contains mentions of sexual assault and child abuse.

There are two sides to being a celebrity nepo baby. On one hand, it offers access to a myriad of opportunities. We've had billionaire heirs like Blue Ivy win big awards at a young age (a sign that she is yet another celebrity child who is destined to be a big star someday). Over the years, we've seen nepo babies who actually deserve the fame go on to showcase their talent on global stages. Case in point: Angelina Jolie started acting alongside her dad, Jon Voight, when she was 5 years old, and she's since won an Academy Award.

Some nepo babies, like Gigi Hadid, wear the label with pride, while others, such as Malia Obama, tend to distance themselves from their famous parents. When Obama's short film, "The Heart," premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2024, Malia dropped her popular family name and was credited by her middle name, "Ann." Despite her commitment to charting her own path, Obama still had access to some golden opportunities as a budding filmmaker, such as working on Halle Berry's "Extant."

Even though the world of nepo babies appears glamorous, the opposite is also true. When celebrities have strained relationships with their children, things can spiral quickly. It doesn't help that there's always an audience eager to amplify the dysfunction. In the past, we've had nepo babies call out their parents on social media, write articles that denounce their parents' characters, and completely sever ties with their families.