Hollywood Nepo Babies Who Slammed Their Parents In The Press
The following article contains mentions of sexual assault and child abuse.
There are two sides to being a celebrity nepo baby. On one hand, it offers access to a myriad of opportunities. We've had billionaire heirs like Blue Ivy win big awards at a young age (a sign that she is yet another celebrity child who is destined to be a big star someday). Over the years, we've seen nepo babies who actually deserve the fame go on to showcase their talent on global stages. Case in point: Angelina Jolie started acting alongside her dad, Jon Voight, when she was 5 years old, and she's since won an Academy Award.
Some nepo babies, like Gigi Hadid, wear the label with pride, while others, such as Malia Obama, tend to distance themselves from their famous parents. When Obama's short film, "The Heart," premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2024, Malia dropped her popular family name and was credited by her middle name, "Ann." Despite her commitment to charting her own path, Obama still had access to some golden opportunities as a budding filmmaker, such as working on Halle Berry's "Extant."
Even though the world of nepo babies appears glamorous, the opposite is also true. When celebrities have strained relationships with their children, things can spiral quickly. It doesn't help that there's always an audience eager to amplify the dysfunction. In the past, we've had nepo babies call out their parents on social media, write articles that denounce their parents' characters, and completely sever ties with their families.
Brooklyn Beckham called out his parents for prioritizing their image amid a family feud
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in April 2022. And, for a while, it seemed like the couple was on good terms with Brooklyn's side of the family. Even though Peltz missed Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations in April 2024, she still spent Christmas with them later that year. Rumors of a rift between Brooklyn and his parents began after he and Peltz didn't show up to David Beckham's 50th birthday party.
A source close to the family claimed that the duo skipped the event because Romeo Beckham's girlfriend, DJ Kim Turnbull, was in attendance (she was reportedly once connected to Brooklyn). The situation deteriorated afterward. There were reports of drama at Brooklyn and Peltz's wedding and claims that the duo had hired a lawyer. Brooklyn's brother, Cruz Beckham, even alleged that he and his parents had been blocked online.
In a series of long-length emotional posts on his Instagram Stories, Brooklyn eventually accused his parents of tainting his name in the media, adding that he had no desire to bury the hatchet. He blamed his family for trying to ruin his relationship with Peltz on several occasions. Brooklyn claimed that his family valued their image above all else. "Brand Beckham comes first," he wrote (via People). "Family "love" is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo." While David didn't respond to the allegations, he said that he allows his children to "make those mistakes" when it comes to social media use (via CNBC).
Miley Cyrus threatened Billy Ray Cyrus in a cryptic tweet
Miley Cyrus and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, once seemed like the perfect father-daughter duo. Miley was the beloved star of "Hannah Montana," a show that ran for four seasons until 2011. She got to act alongside Billy, who portrayed the role of her on-screen dad, Robby Ray Stewart. On the surface, the duo appeared to make a great team; "Hannah Montana" won several awards and earned many nominations, and so did Miley.
Unfortunately, thriving in Hollywood didn't hold the Cyrus family together, as Billy later told GQ. "The damn show destroyed my family," he shared, and when asked whether he would have forfeited the show altogether, he told the outlet, "Yeah ... I'd erase it all in a second if I could." Billy split from his wife of 17 years, Tish Cyrus, in 2010, but the pair reunited until the latter sought divorce for a third time in 2022.
The rift between Billy Ray and his loved ones became evident when Miley sent him an intimidating tweet in 2013. "@billraycyrus since you won't reply to my texts I'm giving you an hour to tell the truth or I'll tell it for you," the "Flowers" singer wrote (via Page Six). Miley had shared a split image of herself and actor Dylis Corman (who co-starred with Billy Ray in "Chicago" on Broadway) alongside the tweet, but she later took it down. Still, that didn't mark the first time Billy was called out by his children. In 2025, his son, Trace Cyrus, put him on blast for missing his former mother-in-law's funeral.
Vivian Jenna Wilson bashed Elon Musk's claims that she was born 'gay and autistic'
Elon Musk's daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has had a tragic life marked by estrangement from her billionaire father. Vivian's mother, Justine Wilson, was married to Elon from 2000 to 2008. The exes share five sons, including Nevada Alexander, whom they lost to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. After their split, the pair shared custody of their children, but as they grew up, Elon's relationship with Vivian deteriorated. The pair don't see eye-to-eye when it comes to Vivian's gender transition.
Elon claimed that he "was essentially tricked into signing documents" for Vivian's gender-affirming care (via Daily Wire). Vivian was formerly known as Xavier Alexander Musk, and in 2022, at the age of 18, she sought to change her name. The duo would eventually engage in an online spat. In July 2024, Elon tweeted in part, "Xavier was born gay and slightly autistic, two attributes that contribute to gender dysphoria." The tech mogul further referenced Vivian's supposed love for musicals and wrote that she "would pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket and tell me it was "fabulous!" ... But he was not a girl."
As a response to her father, Vivian took to Threads to claim that "literally none of this ever happened." She swore that her twin brother was more interested in musicals than she ever was and claimed she didn't use the word "fabulous" when she was a toddler. "He doesn't know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn't there," Vivian wrote. "And in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness."
Aoki Lee Simmons accused Russell Simmons of verbal abuse
Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons first crossed paths in 1992. The duo tied the knot in St. Barts in December 1998 and later welcomed two children, Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons. Sadly, the couple called it quits in 2006. For a while, Kimora and Russell appeared to be on good terms; the latter seemed to harbor no resentment when Kimora began dating "Black Adam" actor Djimon Hounsou.
However, things took a different turn in 2021, when Russell took Kimora to court for alleged fraud. The Baby Phat founder eventually won and was granted a little over $100,000 in compensation. In 2023, the duo moved their battles from courtrooms to social media. The family feud began when Aoki's sister, Ming, refused to acknowledge Russell on Father's Day. The next day, Russell responded to her post with a series of quotes about fatherhood, prompting a harsh response from Kimora, who accused him of bullying.
Aoki came to her mother's aid by posting a video of Russell yelling at her on FaceTime. "This is not someone who will accept help," Aoki wrote (via People). "This is just one screen recording sorry I don't always remember to press "record" when he calls my friends, my boyfriend, anyone, to get a chance to threaten and curse." Aoki further accused Russell of harassing her friends and boyfriend whenever she blocked him. At the time of writing, it's unclear where the two stand, but Aoki has since moved to Bali, where her father also resides.
Ireland Baldwin delivered witty jabs at Alec Baldwin at his own roast
Actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger said "I do" in 1993, and two years later, the pair welcomed their only child, Ireland Baldwin. Alec's marriage to Basinger hit the rocks in the early 2000s, and the result was an ugly divorce and a contemptuous custody battle. The pair couldn't reach an agreement on the right way to communicate with Ireland, and there were allegations of emotional instability thrown around.
On an episode of "Red Table Talk," Basinger admitted that co-parenting with Alec wasn't a walk in the park (via People). Her daughter appeared to agree, since she threw humorous jabs at her father at his own roast, except everyone could tell that they contained sprinkles of truth. "I actually have a lot in common with people on this roast, because, like them, I don't really know you that well either," Ireland said (via Comedy Central). "A lot of people know my dad as that guy from the "Mission Impossible" movies or that guy from "30 Rock." I know him as that guy from, like, half of my birthday parties?"
Some online users felt that Ireland's comments were a cry for help. "I feel so bad for her. You know that behind the jokes is a lot of pain," one person wrote. Ireland also told a joke that referenced a leaked 2007 voicemail in which Alec allegedly called her "a rude, thoughtless little pig" (via The Guardian). The pair ultimately appeared to have mended their relationship because Ireland warmed up to her half-siblings and has a great relationship with Alec's second wife, Hilaria Baldwin.
Oliver Hudson threw shade at Bill Hudson in a scathing Instagram post
Actor Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson first met in 1975. The then lovebirds tied the knot the following year and stayed married until 1980. Hawn has since moved on with actor Kurt Russell, even though there are some glaring red flags in their relationship. She shares two children, Oliver and Kate Hudson, with Bill, and their challenging co-parenting journey has sometimes played itself out in public.
Bill claimed that things changed when Russell got into the picture, telling Daily Mail that Hawn "wanted to create this myth of a perfect family with Kurt and she wanted me out." The exes were in court for years over custody, a fight that Bill reportedly put an end to when their children were in their teens. On Father's Day 2015, Oliver took a dig at Bill in an Instagram post. He shared a picture of himself, Kate, and their dad, which he captioned, "Happy abandonment day ... @katehudson."
Bill, who felt stabbed in the back, told Daily Mail that he "had five birth children but I now consider myself a father of three. I no longer recognise Oliver and Kate as my own." As of May 2024, Kate and Bill still aren't in contact. Even though Kate admitted that she still has a soft spot for her father, she seldom spares a thought for him. Bill and Oliver, on the other hand, have made an effort to mend their relationship.
Frances Bean Cobain shut down her mother's claims about a relationship with Dave Grohl
The love story between musicians Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain dates back to 1988, when the former watched Kurt on stage in Portland. Love was more feisty and pursued a relationship with the then Nirvana lead, and the pair tied the knot in a low-key wedding in Hawaii in 1992. In August of the same year, the couple welcomed their only child, Frances Bean Cobain. From the onset, Frances' birth was controversial; her mom, Love, faced allegations of using heroin during her pregnancy, leading to an investigation by child welfare services.
Frances and Love would eventually develop a tumultuous relationship. In 2009, the "Miss Narcissist" singer lost legal custody of her daughter, as she was placed in her grandmother's care (Kurt had since died by suicide at 27). Love's access to Frances' trust fund was also revoked. Naturally, some of the duo's disputes unfolded publicly. In 2012, Love claimed that Frances had a relationship with musician Dave Grohl, with whom she had a feud. According to Love, Grohl allegedly pursued and got intimate with Frances.
A furious Frances took to X to deny the allegations, writing (via Huffpost), "While I'm generally silent on the affairs of my biological mother, her recent tirade has taken a gross turn. I have never been approached by Dave Grohl in more than a platonic way. I'm in a monogamous relationship and very happy. Twitter should ban my mother." Love offered an apology afterward, expressing remorse over believing the gossip (via Huffpost).
Elle King slammed Rob Schneider for being a 'toxic' parent
Actor Rob Schneider has been married three times. The multiple-time Razzie Awards nominee walked down the aisle with his third wife, Patricia Azarcoya Arce, in 2011, but he was also once married to former model London King. Schneider and London share a daughter, Elle King, who was born in 1989. For the better part of her childhood, Elle, who grew up in Ohio, was rarely in contact with Schneider.
However, the duo got back in touch in 2018 following the end of Elle's secret marriage to Andrew Ferguson (the two tied the knot after knowing each other for three weeks and stayed married for over two years). It seemed like Elle and Schneider were back on track, but in an explosive interview with Bunnie Xo's "Dumb Blonde" podcast, the former washed her dad's dirty laundry in public. One of Elle's revelations was Schneider's alleged concerns with her weight. "I was, like, a really, really heavy child. My dad sent me to fat camp," Elle claimed.
"And then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and I didn't lose any weight. Very toxic and very silly." Elle also accused the "Grown Ups" star of being against "any form of self-expression that differed from what he wanted." When the interview went viral, Elle clarified that she hadn't made the comments with malicious intent. Shneider later apologized publicly for his shortcomings as a parent and expressed remorse over not being able to show up as Elle wanted him to.
Ronan Farrow spoke against Woody Allen amid sexual abuse allegations
Multiple-time Academy Award nominee Woody Allen has had a career that most people would kill for, but behind his prestigious accolades is a love life filled with complex twists and turns. Allen wed his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, in December 1997, but their relationship set tongues wagging. Previn is the adopted daughter of Allen's ex-girlfriend, Mia Farrow. What alarmed the public even more was that one of Mia and Allen's adopted daughters, Dylan Farrow, alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Allen when she was seven. Dylan recounted the experience in a New York Times article.
Mia and Allen share a biological son, Ronan Farrow, who was born in 1987. Ronan grew up to be a journalist and played a leading role in supporting the #MeToo movement; he won a Pulitzer Prize for his reporting on the Harvey Weinstein scandal. In an article for The Hollywood Reporter, Ronan spoke out against his father. He backed Dylan's claims, writing, "I believe my sister. This was always true as a brother who trusted her, and, even at five years old, was troubled by our father's strange behavior around her."
Ronan also testified about his father's alleged attempts to muffle Dylan's story; according to him, a PR campaign ensued that supported anything but accountability. Woody Allen eventually addressed the allegations in a rare sit-down interview with "CBS Sunday Morning," saying (via Variety), "It's so preposterous, and yet the smear has remained and they still prefer to cling to if not the notion that I molested Dylan, then the possibility that I molested her. Nothing that I ever did with Dylan in my life could be misconstrued as that."
Marquise Jackson threw shade at rapper 50 Cent on Father's Day
Rapper 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) has earned a reputation as one of show business's most shady entertainers, but beyond his online antics is a thriving career that might not have taken shape had he not been a father. 50 Cent had his first son, Marquise Jackson, with "Starter Wives Confidential" star Shaniqua Tompkins in 1996. "He [Marquise] was my motivation to start writing music," the "Candy Shop" rapper disclosed in a conversation with The Guardian. 50 Cent's relationship with Tompkins has been rocky — they have both sued each other — and so has his connection to his son.
On Father's Day 2025, Marquise took digs at his superstar dad in a shady Instagram post. He shared a poster mocking 50 Cent for not having pictures with his half-sibling (50 Cent also shares a son, Sire Jackson, with model Daphne Joy). "Happy Father's Day to all the real ones!" Marquise wrote in part. "We all know this the day for photo ops. The Day ain't over yet FINISH STRONG ... GET ON YOUR JOB." According to 50 Cent, his success played a part in his strained relationship with Marquise; the rapper blamed their fallout on Tompkins' supposed entitlement. "I didn't think that success would cost me my firstborn, but it's the situation it is," 50 Cent said in an Instagram Live session (via Highsnobiety).
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 or contact their live chat services.