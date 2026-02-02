Melania Trump Doc Accidentally Confirms One Of The Biggest Rumors About Her & Donald
Just as makeup fails to cover up Donald Trump's perpetually bruised hand (sorry, Max Factor; you gave it a valiant effort), so too does the new documentary about the first lady fail to quell the rumors about her. In fact, the new "Melania" movie exposes the dysfunctional Trump marriage for what it is: a businesslike partnership between two people who give each other the freedom to do as they please. The behind-the-scenes look at Melania Trump's doings in the days before the president's second inauguration includes a moment that tells quite a bit about the couple.
A Nicki Swift staffer attended a screening on January 30, 2026 (can someone bring them a strong drink, please?) and reported on the highlights. One of them takes place at 2:00 AM, as the Trumps finally return to the White House after the inaugural festivities. (We learn that Melania was awake for 22 hours that day.) The newly sworn-in POTUS asks his wife if she wants anything to eat; she doesn't. Trump remarks to the camera, "She's very difficult, but [there's] nobody like her." Then he tells Melania, "I'll see you tomorrow," and she wishes him good night as he walks off.
The scene confirms what has long been suspected: The Trumps sleep in separate bedrooms, and presumably have done so for quite a while. Small wonder that Trump is so disconnected from Melania and her work. Sure, he praises her efforts, but he doesn't take the time to learn more about them. When the first lady published her memoir in 2024, her husband encouraged fans to buy it, but inadvertently admitted he hadn't read it himself.
The Trumps are 'divorced' in a different sense
Donald and Melania Trump are among the 35 percent of married couples in the U.S. who have a "sleep divorce" arrangement in which they spend the night apart either occasionally or all the time. Plenty of other celeb couples sleep in different rooms as well; David and Victoria Beckham are among them; as are Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker. Even the late Queen Elizabeth and her beloved husband, Prince Philip, occupied separate quarters — and who would dare argue with Her Majesty's decision?
But in the Trumps' case, the divide appears to be bigger than just an early bird/night owl problem. Donald has let it slip numerous times that he barely talks to Melania. For instance, at Christmastime, when the first lady hinted at her upcoming legislative initiative, the president admitted (via X, formerly Twitter), "I don't know what it is she's doing, but I know it's going to be great for children."
Melania, too, has dropped telling clues about her marriage. At the premiere of the documentary, she gave a speech offering thanks to her husband, whom she called "America's director" and expressed gratitude "for providing our family with a life filled with experiences that one can only imagine." But Melania went on to give a shout-out to her parents, her sister Ines, and her son Barron, saying, "Your love is the powerful force that propels me forward."
So it appears Donald Trump's love isn't enough of a propellant for his wife to bear mentioning. But he provides her with interesting experiences, not to mention money, prestige, and a sleeping space of her own. Who could ask for more?