Melania Trump Doc Accidentally Confirms One Of The Biggest Rumors About Her & Donald

Just as makeup fails to cover up Donald Trump's perpetually bruised hand (sorry, Max Factor; you gave it a valiant effort), so too does the new documentary about the first lady fail to quell the rumors about her. In fact, the new "Melania" movie exposes the dysfunctional Trump marriage for what it is: a businesslike partnership between two people who give each other the freedom to do as they please. The behind-the-scenes look at Melania Trump's doings in the days before the president's second inauguration includes a moment that tells quite a bit about the couple.

A Nicki Swift staffer attended a screening on January 30, 2026 (can someone bring them a strong drink, please?) and reported on the highlights. One of them takes place at 2:00 AM, as the Trumps finally return to the White House after the inaugural festivities. (We learn that Melania was awake for 22 hours that day.) The newly sworn-in POTUS asks his wife if she wants anything to eat; she doesn't. Trump remarks to the camera, "She's very difficult, but [there's] nobody like her." Then he tells Melania, "I'll see you tomorrow," and she wishes him good night as he walks off.

The scene confirms what has long been suspected: The Trumps sleep in separate bedrooms, and presumably have done so for quite a while. Small wonder that Trump is so disconnected from Melania and her work. Sure, he praises her efforts, but he doesn't take the time to learn more about them. When the first lady published her memoir in 2024, her husband encouraged fans to buy it, but inadvertently admitted he hadn't read it himself.