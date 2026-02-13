Sasha Obama: 10 Facts About Barack & Michelle's Youngest Daughter

Barack and Michelle Obama suffered every parent's worst nightmare in 2001 when their youngest daughter, Sasha Obama, contracted meningitis at just 3 months old. Thankfully, the tot made a complete recovery. But the health scare still continues to haunt both her mother and father.

"I will never forget," Michelle recalled (via NBC News) about the traumatic time in a 2013 interview with Rev. Al Sharpton. "It was a day when, you know, one hour she was fine, she was normal, she was happy, doing everything I was used to her doing and the next hour she was crying inconsolably, and that just wasn't like her. And I did everything." The former First Lady went on to describe how Sasha's symptoms developed, the rush to the emergency room, and how grateful she was to have had access to health insurance. "... I just can't put into words how important it is for every American, for every mother, for every person in this country to have health care, because you just never know what kind of curveballs life is going to throw you."

The year previously, Barack revealed in a campaign video that Sasha's battle with meningitis was the most difficult time of his life. "I still remember going to the hospital together and they had to give her a spinal tap," he said (via Politico). "Your world narrows to this very small point. There's one thing you care about and you don't care about anything else."