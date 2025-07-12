Tragic Details About Sasha Obama

Growing up in the public eye is tough, and like her older sister, Sasha Obama has never hidden the fact that she doesn't love the celebrity life. However, spending her formative years under a microscope isn't the only thing Sasha has had to contend with. Between a scary illness and a car accident, let's dig into what she's faced.

Okay, so growing up with famous parents is just one aspect of Sasha's life, but it is a pretty big one, so we'll start with that. While some may think being the kid of a president comes with a ton of perks, both Sasha and Malia Obama had some apprehensions right from the start, and their dad didn't hide that. Speaking to People in 2008, Barack Obama explained, "They are not looking forward to moving. They have a wonderful life in Chicago, they have lifelong friends in Chicago and the prospects of having to make new friends, that's never something that kids are looking forward to. So I'm sure that there's a part of them that says we won't be heartbroken if things don't work out."

As for Michelle Obama, she also addressed her and Barack's concern over their kids' newfound (and unwanted) fame, telling "The View" that her number one goal was keeping things as normal for them as she possibly could. She also admitted to having some concerns about her daughters' lives if they did move into the White House. "I think about it. I try not to obsess about it because, you know, we've got a lot of work before, you know, it's even a reality, but ... Barack and I think about our girls every single day," she said. Of course, Barack did win, and the girls were propelled into the limelight — but more on that in a sec.

