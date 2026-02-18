Kristi Noem's Daughter Kassidy's Most Unfortunate Makeup Fails

As one of President Donald Trump's most loyal sycophants, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, aka "ICE Barbie," hasn't been immune to the controversial beauty trend that's quickly become the biggest obsession among MAGA, and MAGA-adjacent, celebs. In fact, you could argue that Noem's jarring transformation since joining Trump's inner circle has actually become the mold for so-called "Mar-a-Lago face." Characterized by thick lashes, heavy foundation, blush, and bronzer, and badly drawn brows, the look, which is closely connected to the "Republican makeup" trend, has been all over everyone's feed to the extent that even Kristi's eldest daughter, the real estate agent and podcast host Kassidy Noem Peters, isn't considered safe from it.

Though nowhere near as extreme as her famous mother's Mar-a-Lago face, Kassidy, who is one of three children Kristi shares with her husband, Bryon Noem, suffers from what avid TikTok users will know as eyebrow blindness. It's essentially when you don't realize that your eyebrows are doing way too much and could use some finer strokes for a more natural effect. Case in point: During a February 2026 appearance at Trump's famous Florida resort, she sported thick, blocky brows in a series of photos she shared on Instagram (above). Before that, though, there were plenty of other moments where Kassidy also fell victim to unfortunate makeup fails.