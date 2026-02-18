Kristi Noem's Daughter Kassidy's Most Unfortunate Makeup Fails
As one of President Donald Trump's most loyal sycophants, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, aka "ICE Barbie," hasn't been immune to the controversial beauty trend that's quickly become the biggest obsession among MAGA, and MAGA-adjacent, celebs. In fact, you could argue that Noem's jarring transformation since joining Trump's inner circle has actually become the mold for so-called "Mar-a-Lago face." Characterized by thick lashes, heavy foundation, blush, and bronzer, and badly drawn brows, the look, which is closely connected to the "Republican makeup" trend, has been all over everyone's feed to the extent that even Kristi's eldest daughter, the real estate agent and podcast host Kassidy Noem Peters, isn't considered safe from it.
Though nowhere near as extreme as her famous mother's Mar-a-Lago face, Kassidy, who is one of three children Kristi shares with her husband, Bryon Noem, suffers from what avid TikTok users will know as eyebrow blindness. It's essentially when you don't realize that your eyebrows are doing way too much and could use some finer strokes for a more natural effect. Case in point: During a February 2026 appearance at Trump's famous Florida resort, she sported thick, blocky brows in a series of photos she shared on Instagram (above). Before that, though, there were plenty of other moments where Kassidy also fell victim to unfortunate makeup fails.
Kassidy Noem Peters could use some tips from her husband
Like Kristi Noem, her daughter Kassidy Noem Peters is a mom to three children with her longtime husband, Kyle Peters. The real estate agent welcomed her youngest daughter, Lennon "Lenni" Lou, in the Spring of 2024, after giving birth to daughter Adeline in 2021, and son Branch in 2023. Following Lenni's arrival, Kassidy's husband took to social media to celebrate with a series of adorable family snapshots, including one of the beaming parents posing with their new bundle of joy. Unfortunately, we're too distracted by Kassidy's thick, overly busy brows to even notice her. Clearly, she could use some tips from her husband, whose brows look considerably more natural.
Kassidy Noem Peters is guilty of having tadpole brows
When she's not hunting innocent animals for sport, a hobby Kassidy Noem Peters notably shares with her mom, infamous puppy killer Kristi Noem, the podcaster likes to go fishing. In June 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown, Kassidy posted a pair of photos on Instagram from a fishing trip in her native South Dakota. With her hair wrapped in a high bun and dressed in a camo jacket and short shorts, Kassidy sported little to no makeup — except on her eyebrows, where she drew shapes resembling a pair of tadpoles. Oof.
Kassidy Noem Peters' eyebrow blindness is impossible to ignore
When Kassidy Noem Peters announced her first pregnancy, in November 2020, her eyebrow game was once again too strong to let her family news be the center of attention. The real estate agent posted a photo carousel to Instagram showing herself and her husband at the South Dakota State Capitol, posing with a sonogram of their baby. Thankfully, she resisted the urge to do full glam, putting on just enough blush and bronzer to highlight and frame her face, or else she might have ended up looking even more ridiculous.
Did Kassidy Noem Peters learn how to do makeup from Kristi?
Kassidy Noem Peters must have gotten all her makeup skills from her famous mother, Kristi Noem, who herself has been guilty of going overboard with the so-called "Republican makeup" trend. In February 2020, she shared a pic with the DHS secretary wearing similar outfits, along with the short but sweet caption: "Proud to be your daughter." In fairness to the duo, their makeup is fine provided you don't look too closely (unfiltered photos of Kristi Noem show that her makeup should never be photographed up close). However, Kassidy's thick, sticky brows ruined it for her as per usual. Even her mom's weren't quite as attention-grabbing in this case.
Kassidy Noem Peters clearly used to over-pluck her eyebrows
Quick, somebody take the tweezers away from Kassidy Noem Peters! In October 2017, the eldest daughter of Trump staffer Kristi Noem celebrated her then-boyfriend Kyle Peters' birthday by posting a sweet shoutout to her high school sweetheart on Instagram. In the tribute, Kassidy included a snapshot of herself as a teenager with disastrously over-plucked brows and super heavy eyeliner as Kyle embraced her from behind, alongside another showing her sporting thin, sharply arched eyebrows. Clearly, she didn't know any better than to leave her eyebrows alone.
Kassidy Noem Peters' pageant makeup was a total disaster
Speaking of over-plucked brows, Kassidy Noem Peters was certainly no stranger to the horrifying beauty trend that was all the rage during the late 1990s and early 2000s. On Instagram in June 2014, she posted a throwback shot from her teenage years as a pageant contestant following in her mother, Kristi Noem's, footsteps. Sadly, her heavy makeup looked like someone let a child play around with their products. "Throwback to my queening days cuz I got talked into one more this weekend," Kassidy wrote, seemingly flattered by the invitation. "Whatta babe," one of Kassidy's friends gushed in the comments. If you say so!