Kid Rock's Son Robbie Ritchie Lives A More Lavish Life Than We Realized
After many years under the radar, Kid Rock is back in the spotlight in a big way. As a result, the attention has turned to his son, Robert James Ritchie Jr. And, as it turns out, Ritchie Jr. leads quite the lavish lifestyle — though far from living off his dad's net worth, much of that has come from his own projects. As some may know, Kid Rock grew up pretty rich himself. However, as he shared in an interview with AXS TV, the future rocker faced a ton of ups and downs particularly early on in his career, even running out of money after touring with Ice Cube and Too Short. What's more, it's fairly well-documented that his family didn't always financially support him.
With all that in mind, it's possible seeing his own dad hustle to make it rubbed off on Ritchie Jr., because in a 2018 Facebook post, he clarified that he'd made a point of starting his own music career without name-dropping his father. "I had my daughter at 21 years old not knowing what I was gonna do. But I put in work and I refused to ride coattails," he noted (via The Detroit News). At the time, Ritchie Jr. was notably making ends meet by working at an Apple store too.
Of course, things changed massively in the years that followed. In addition to becoming an entrepreneur and social media manager for a crypto company, he's also been named a brand ambassador for a hard seltzer brand. And, while Ritchie Jr. might not have leveraged his dad's fame to kickstart his own career, he's not exactly turning down the perks that come with it.
Robert James Ritchie Jr.'s 31st birthday ride was lavish
A lot can change in 10 years, and while Robert James Ritchie Jr. had to hustle as a 21-year-old, his 31st birthday gift was luxe, to say the least. As Ritchie Jr. shared in an Instagram post, he rode into his 31st year in a Tesla Cybertruck. The father-of-two didn't share who bought the truck, nor did he give any details to reveal if the vehicle itself had been a gift or if he'd just bought the car around the time of his birthday. However, Ritchie Jr. did make it clear that the car's color was birthday-specific. "Special shoutout to @buswraps for the amazing matte pine green wrap on my NEW Cybertruck [...] It looks SICK!" the businessman captioned the post.
Unfortunately for Ritchie Jr., not everyone was a fan. Several Instagram users slated the choice of vehicle, calling the polarizing truck, "ugly." Others were more critical of what they felt was a celebrity nepo baby flex. "Must be nice to be a trust fund kid," penned one such critic. Yet another was more concerned that Ritchie Jr. had spent money, whether his own or from a trust fund, on the new ride. "I hope that pos was given to you and you really didn't waste your money on that," they snarked. Unsurprisingly, the social media manager opted not to respond.
Robert James Ritchie Jr. flies in style
Let's just say a custom-wrapped Tesla Cybertruck isn't the extent of Robert James Ritchie Jr.'s luxurious modes of transportation. Kid Rock's son has also bragged about flying on his famous father's private jet. In March 2023, the social media manager shared an Instagram carousel of snaps from his family's mode of transportation to visit his grandparents. "Ryders first flight!" the proud dad gushed in the caption, which had us thinking that trips aboard the PJ were probably pretty common for the rest of the Ritchie fam. As an aside, this is the same jet that made headlines for being vulgar, with the plane's rudder bearing a middle finger.
Evidently, Ritchie Jr. wasn't particularly bothered, because among the pics in the dump was one of Ryder in a stroller with the offending rudder right behind him. Controversy aside, it's safe to say Kid Rock's son, daughter-in-law, and grandkids all had a blast. On top of flying on a private jet, Ritchie Jr. also included some pics of the then-6-month-old Ryder next to a fully-stocked snack basket. And a mounted bobcat on the wall (taxidermized, of course). Hey, we said Ritchie Jr. and his family lived a lavish life; we never said they had great taste.
Robert James Ritchie Jr. is no stranger to meeting presidents
Robert James Ritchie Jr. has had a number of interactions with well-known political figures over the years — and no, we're not just talking about Donald Trump. First thing's first, the Obamas (yes, we gasped too). Back in 2017, Ritchie Jr. shared a throwback photo on Instagram of him posing with Michelle and Barack Obama at his presidential inauguration. But he didn't leave it at just a pic; the businessman also gushed about how special the moment was for him. "Regardless of Politics. 8 years ago I had the privilege of attending President Obama's inauguration with my dad. What a good guy. I remember him just asking me questions about school and my interests outside of that. Humble & down to earth person & I dig that," he wrote.
Ritchie Jr. clarifying that he had a great memory with the former president despite politics is interesting, because this is something he's done with the commander-in-chief more closely aligned with his dad, too. Starting in 2018, when he tagged along to see Kid Rock act as one of Trump's witnesses as he signed the Music Modernization Act, the father-of-two shared a similar disclaimer. "This post is not about politics. It's about MUSIC," he clarified on Instagram. Likewise, when Ritchie Jr. joined his father on a visit to the Trump White House in 2020, he penned, "All politics aside, I was raised to respect you and your beliefs. That being said, I was given the honor to stand next to the President of the United States IN the Oval Office!" Kid Rock's son might not be as politically outspoken, but he clearly respects the office.
Robert James Ritchie Jr. has had other celebrity hangouts too
Robert James Ritchie Jr. isn't just just hanging out with presidents. He's also met tons of other stars too. He attended a UFC event in Miami with not only his famous father and President Donald Trump, but also Mike Tyson, Theo Von, and Logan Paul, among others. A few months later, the businessman attended UFC Nashville, seemingly as a guest of Trump's friend Dana White. While there, Ritchie Jr. posed for a selfie with conservative commentator Candace Owens. Kid Rock's son has also been pictured at his dad's star-studded birthday parties, Tucker Carlson's 2025 Cowboy Christmas party, which was attended by Jelly Roll and Marjorie Taylor Greene, and the launch party for Carlson's nicotine pouches, which had Mel Gibson on the guest list.
Of course, because of the "Cowboy" hitmaker's political links, Ritchie Jr. also attended Trump's 2025 inauguration, and while there, he met Charlie Kirk, though he only posted the pics they took together after the prominent Trump ally's death. In a reaction to Charlie's assassination, Ritchie Jr. wrote on Instagram that he was, "Devastated and heartbroken." He added, "Grateful I met you at the inauguration this January. Your kindness and conviction were real." Ritchie Jr. attended Charlie's funeral alongside Kid Rock, and later shouted out his widow's speech. "Erika's words touched every heart in the room," the entrepreneur wrote in an Instagram post about it.
Robert James Ritchie Jr. enjoys lavish vacations
Robert James Ritchie Jr. enjoys fabulous vacations with his wife and kids, including his 2021 honeymoon with Marisa Trovato, which saw the newlyweds jetting to Hawaii to snorkel. The doting dad is also no stranger to theme parks, and over the years he's shared snaps of family trips to Universal Studios, Gaylord Opryland Resort, and Walt Disney World. In fact, Ritchie Jr. is so committed to amusement parks that when he shared the aforementioned private jet pics, one Instagram user who seemed to know him personally gushed, "Enjoy Disney." Cue a response from the man himself, who clarified, "No theme parks this trip, we're visiting my grandparents!"
As such, we can't help but wonder if the PJ was used for any of these theme park trips. It does bear mentioning that despite the more lavish aspects of his life, the social media manager appears to enjoy being with his loved ones more than anything else. Case in point: After a rather boujie work trip to Cancun, he shared on Instagram, "Grateful for the experience & happy to be back home with my family!" Even with all the perks that come with having a rich and famous father, he has also hinted at having to acquire a lot of what he's got without handouts.
After all, in a 2022 Instagram post, Ritchie Jr. pointed out that it was only after he and Trovato got married that they were able to buy their first house, and far from being blasé about it, he wrote, "We are grateful for all we've been able to accomplish." Kid Rock's son may live a lavish life, but at least from the outside, it's the little things that matter most to him.