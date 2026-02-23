Kid Rock's Son Robbie Ritchie Lives A More Lavish Life Than We Realized

After many years under the radar, Kid Rock is back in the spotlight in a big way. As a result, the attention has turned to his son, Robert James Ritchie Jr. And, as it turns out, Ritchie Jr. leads quite the lavish lifestyle — though far from living off his dad's net worth, much of that has come from his own projects. As some may know, Kid Rock grew up pretty rich himself. However, as he shared in an interview with AXS TV, the future rocker faced a ton of ups and downs particularly early on in his career, even running out of money after touring with Ice Cube and Too Short. What's more, it's fairly well-documented that his family didn't always financially support him.

With all that in mind, it's possible seeing his own dad hustle to make it rubbed off on Ritchie Jr., because in a 2018 Facebook post, he clarified that he'd made a point of starting his own music career without name-dropping his father. "I had my daughter at 21 years old not knowing what I was gonna do. But I put in work and I refused to ride coattails," he noted (via The Detroit News). At the time, Ritchie Jr. was notably making ends meet by working at an Apple store too.

Of course, things changed massively in the years that followed. In addition to becoming an entrepreneur and social media manager for a crypto company, he's also been named a brand ambassador for a hard seltzer brand. And, while Ritchie Jr. might not have leveraged his dad's fame to kickstart his own career, he's not exactly turning down the perks that come with it.