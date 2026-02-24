Tragic Details About Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan's life changed forever in 2017 when she was cast as anxiety-ridden do-gooder Clare Devlin in the '90s-based sitcom "Derry Girls." But the news proved to be bittersweet, for the actor finally got her big break less than a week after the death of her father.

"He sadly didn't know I ever got it. It's sad he never got to see it ... " Coughlan told host Laura Whitmore on her podcast "Castaway." " ... The first time we were at the BAFTAs and we won these incredible awards, you know, there's always that tinge of sadness he's not here to see it," she added, referring to the comedy's early accolades. But it's not just the showbiz side of life that the Irishwoman wishes her pop was around to see.

"Even silly things, like I've got these three little plants in my apartment that I've been keeping alive, and I'm like, I'd love to just tell my dad ... he was really green-fingered," Coughlan added. "At the end of the day, what most of us want is to just make our parents proud." The star, who has two older siblings, also spoke of how supportive both her mother and father were of her theatrical ambitions, even if they couldn't exactly relate. "My dad, having been in the army his whole life since he was like 19, I think he just thought, 'What the hell?'" she said. "I mean, they'd always known, obviously, that I'd been really into ... but I think to then go to rely on it as your career is a bit terrifying."