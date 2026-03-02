Bridgerton Star Hannah Dodd's Stunning Transformation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hannah Dodd gained worldwide fame playing Francesca Bridgerton, a character on the multi-award-winning Netflix series "Bridgerton." Dodd joined the popular show in its third season in 2024; she took over from Ruby Stokes (part of the lineup of fan favorites who have left "Bridgerton"). Dodd's character is an introverted girl in her late teens who plays the piano, and, in many ways, their lives aren't world's apart. "The more that I play Francesca in "Bridgerton," the more I realise how alike we are, or maybe it's that the more I play her, the more of myself I put into her," Dodd told Grazia.

Bridgerton's storyline involves living a laid-back life away from London before joining society later, an arc that equally mirrors Dodd's real-life experience. Dodd grew up in rural England before her modeling career catapulted her into the public eye. A trained dancer, her craft became the stepping stone she needed to start an acting career.

Dodd has since thrived in the entertainment space and amassed a social media following in the millions. Playing Bridgerton also earned Dodd not one but two award nominations, including a British Rising Star nod at the 2024 Digital Spy Reader Awards. The actor's accolades unquestionably put a stamp on her talents as an all-round entertainer. Keep reading for the finer details on her stunning transformation.