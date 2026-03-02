Bridgerton Star Hannah Dodd's Stunning Transformation
Hannah Dodd gained worldwide fame playing Francesca Bridgerton, a character on the multi-award-winning Netflix series "Bridgerton." Dodd joined the popular show in its third season in 2024; she took over from Ruby Stokes (part of the lineup of fan favorites who have left "Bridgerton"). Dodd's character is an introverted girl in her late teens who plays the piano, and, in many ways, their lives aren't world's apart. "The more that I play Francesca in "Bridgerton," the more I realise how alike we are, or maybe it's that the more I play her, the more of myself I put into her," Dodd told Grazia.
Bridgerton's storyline involves living a laid-back life away from London before joining society later, an arc that equally mirrors Dodd's real-life experience. Dodd grew up in rural England before her modeling career catapulted her into the public eye. A trained dancer, her craft became the stepping stone she needed to start an acting career.
Dodd has since thrived in the entertainment space and amassed a social media following in the millions. Playing Bridgerton also earned Dodd not one but two award nominations, including a British Rising Star nod at the 2024 Digital Spy Reader Awards. The actor's accolades unquestionably put a stamp on her talents as an all-round entertainer. Keep reading for the finer details on her stunning transformation.
Hannah Dodd was raised in the English countryside
Hannah Dodd was born in May 1995 and grew up in Leavenheath, a village on the Essex-Suffolk border in England. Her childhood was a far cry from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood; the environment was scenic but rural. Nevertheless, Dodd and her family made the most of the greenery, taking walks that would go on to become a core memory. "I really had a great childhood," the actor recalled in a chat with Who What Wear.
Although she appreciates her upbringing, Dodd's heart was always an hour away — in London. Growing up, Dodd looked forward to taking trips to the English capital, as she told Who What Wear. "Living so close to London, it was liberating being able to get the train there on weekends," Dodd said. "It opened my eyes to more possibilities."
Dodd attended Ormiston Sudbury Academy in Sudbury, Suffolk, from which she graduated in 2013. As a student, there wasn't a shadow of doubt that she was a star in the making, and her artistic ability caught her teachers' attention. "She stood out as a remarkable talent in the arts from an early age, excelling in dance, musical theater, and acting at both GCSE and A-level," Leo Cox, the former Head of Performing Arts at the institution recalled (via Ormiston Sudbury Academy).
She set her sights on a career as a dancer
Hannah Dodd was only two years old when she first fell in love with dancing (it's safe to say it's only a matter of time before she gets paid to go on "Dancing with the Stars" like other celebs). Dodd often watched her older sister take dance classes, and, driven by a desire to be included, one day she forced her way in. "I wasn't happy that she was allowed to do something I wasn't," Dodd, who grew up as a middle child, told Who What Wear. "I took my chance — I ran and joined in. The teacher, of course, just let me, but I was drawn to it very early on."
The actor's love for dance was also largely influenced by Hollywood musicals. When her parents learned of her interest, they allowed her to pursue it at her own pace. She went on to enroll at Evolution Foundation College in Colchester, an institution that was named the best dance school in England back in 2015. Dodd later attended the London Studio Center, where she pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree and learned ballet, contemporary jazz, and musical theater.
In many ways, Dodd still had other interests that she was yet to explore, like storytelling (actors like Alysia Reiner are known to share the same passion). "I very much boxed myself in as a dancer," she told Hunger. "I think storytelling was something that had been a real passion within dance for me, too." Dodd finally graduated from the London Studio Center in 2017, joining the school's long list of alumni, including "Waterloo Road" star Laurie Brett.
Hannah Dodd unexpectedly got her first taste of the spotlight in a Burberry campaign
Although she was reluctant to begin modeling and couldn't quite place its role in her life when the opportunity first presented itself, Hannah Dodd's modeling career took off in unexpected ways. After a local photographer shared her portfolio with various agencies, Dodd found herself working with big-name brands in her country, including retail giants Primark and Boden, as well as personal care powerhouse Nivea.
In 2014, Dodd starred alongside Romeo Beckham in a campaign for Burberry (the same brand would later have everyone talking after Adam Driver's 2021 commercial). Dodd explained to Vogue that it wasn't a project she'd seen coming. "I couldn't believe it! I was actually on holiday when my agent rang about the casting, so I had to jump off the plane and go straight to Burberry when I got back," she told the outlet. "The Burberry campaign was my first big job ... I feel so privileged to have had the opportunity to work with such a lovely cast and crew."
The Burberry project merged two of Dodd's passions: fashion and dance. Dodd and other models looked gorgeous in beige, knee-length trench coats with large black buttons. She wore her hair down and had on striking red lipstick, drawing attention to herself as the camera highlighted her radiant smile. She and her fellow models performed a coordinated dance to a slow song, incorporating umbrellas into the routine.
She made her television debut on the Hulu series 'Find Me in Paris'
Hannah Dodd's dancing skills also came in handy when she booked her first acting job; she was cast as Dorothea "Thea" Raphael on the 2018 Hulu series "Find Me in Paris." Raphael is a ballet student from the Paris Opera Ballet School who has a heated rivalry with fellow student Lena Grisky (Jessica Lord). Raphael's animosity towards Grisky leads to conflict between her and her boyfriend, Max Alvarez (Rory J. Saper), who later dates Grisky.
It goes without saying that Dodd was delighted about landing this job. "I fell in love with set life and being part of a crew with all their individual jobs and skills to help tell a story," she expressed in her chat with Hunger. It doesn't mean that the entire experience was a walk in the park. There were aspects of the role that were challenging, such as learning a hip-hop dance. Nonetheless, Dodd's acting career began to take off, and that same year, she appeared in episodes of Hulu's "Harlots."
Dodd would later portray a young Sophie Whitehouse in the drama miniseries "Anatomy of a Scandal," a role that had its own fair share of intricacies. "I was playing a younger version of another character, so I needed to try and understand who she was in relation to somebody else's work as well," Dodd explained in an interview with The Italian Rêve, adding that the job required vocal and physical synchronization. She also had to extensively learn what it was like to attend the prestigious Oxford University in the '90s.
She dipped her toes into the glamorous world of fashion
Hannah Dodd's celebrity status has earned her a seat at some of fashion's biggest events. 2023 marked the first time Dodd attended Paris Fashion Week, and she went all out in a head-to-toe Zimmerman look. The "Flowers in the Attic: The Origin" actor looked effortlessly graceful in a long green floral dress with flair detailing, which she styled with a pair of white rope sandals. "I loved the classic elegant shape of the dress paired with the loud, edgy, and unique pattern," Dodd told Harper's Bazaar later on.
The following year, Dodd attended Milan Fashion Week in the company of her "Bridgerton" co-star Nicola Coughlan, who has also undergone a stunning transformation. Of course, the pair did not disappoint when it came to fashion. Coughlan showed up in a gorgeous long-sleeved white shirt dress, which she paired with a striking suede cape coat. Dodd, on the other hand, looked elegant in a white shirt and blue mom jeans combo. She paired the outfit with a brown belt and purse, all while her exposed bra strap refined her style.
In January 2025, Chanel celebrated 110 years in the fashion industry, and Dodd was there to witness the historic moment in Paris. Dodd's brand got a facelift once again, as she was in the company of rich A-listers like Kylie Jenner. The actor looked all sorts of breathtaking in a two-piece leather suit, and, per usual, it wasn't a moment she took for granted. "I just saw some of the pieces in the final stages in the workshop, so I am really excited to see them coming down the catwalk tomorrow," Dodd had told Harper's Bazaar before the event. "I just feel honored to have had the chance to do that."
Hannah Dodd partnered with big-name beauty and cosmetic brands
Hannah Dodd leveraged her public image to form partnerships with cosmetic brands. In August 2023, the "Enola Holmes 2" actor was announced as the face of Aveda's Botanical Repair line. Dodd is the perfect fit for the haircare brand since she has experimented with different hair colors throughout her acting career. "I've gone from blonde to red and back again so many times with my recent roles, my hair really needed that miracle product that worked quickly and prevented future damage," Dodd expressed at the time (via Cosmetics Business).
Over two years later, the "Bridgerton" star appeared in a promotional clip for Chanel Beauty. In the creative video, Dodd skillfully uses the weather forecast to market the beauty giant's waterproof products. Once again, the actor was living one of her passions, as she later disclosed in her chat with Grazia. "I've weirdly always been obsessed with beauty products and skincare," Dodd said. "Superdrug and Boots [U.K. beauty and health retailers] were my idea of a perfect day out shopping."
For the Season 4 world premiere of "Bridgerton" in Paris in January 2026, Dodd was adorned with makeup from Armani Beauty. London-based makeup artist Sara Hill shared the range of products she used on the superstar actor (via Instagram), including the brand's Luminous Silk foundation — Shade 1, Luminous Silk powder — Shade 2, and the Luminous Silk Cheek Tint Liquid Blush — Rosey Peach.
Hannah Dodd was thrust into the limelight as a star of 'Bridgerton'
When the "Bridgerton" script first landed on Hannah Dodd's lap, the actor couldn't recognize it because of the production team's heightened levels of secrecy. "I couldn't tell at all what the project was from the script I was given — when we found out it was "Bridgerton," people were like, "Surely you must have known?" But I really had no idea," Dodd explained in an interview with The Glossary.
According to Dodd, she was nervous when she finally got on set, but the warmth with which her co-stars received her was enough to calm her down. In true Dodd fashion, the actor had also conducted proper research; she confessed that she had watched "Bridgerton" before, but to portray Francesca Bridgerton perfectly, she had to read the books. It's safe to say that Dodd had a lot on her plate, especially since her character appears throughout the Julia Quinn series and is the romantic lead in the sixth book.
Bridgerton, the character, elicits mixed reactions from fans. While some of the show's lovers have expressed that they cannot stand her because she appears to be emotionally withdrawn, others feel connected to her introverted nature and believe that she brings a perspective that's not common on TV. Dodd also emphasizes her relatability. "I think a lot of people can relate to her, even if you're not an introvert," she told Elle. "She has a story that will represent a lot more people and just the realities of how messy and difficult life can be."
Hannah Dodd relies on reformer and mat Pilates to stay in shape
Hannah Dodd rarely shows off her chiseled abs, but whenever she does, they are definitely head-turners. This was the case when the "Bridgerton" star posted pictures of herself in a bikini while vacationing in Indonesia. One fan who was intrigued by her carefully sculpted mid-section wrote (via Instagram), "What the hell is your Ab workout?" Similarly, at the world premiere of "Anatomy of a Scandal" in April 2022, the actor wore a gorgeous black ensemble that flashed her toned midriff.
Years later, Dodd revealed her secret to staying in shape: reformer and mat Pilates, which help with toning and improving flexibility. She also follows a plant-based diet that is known to support weight loss. When asked what kind of pizza her family ordered when she was growing up, Dodd told The New York Times, "I'm a vegetarian now, but I'm pretty sure we would order a "meateor." And it's got all kinds of meats on with barbecue with loads of cheese."
It's rare to be in the limelight without facing criticism, and Dodd is no exception, as she disclosed in her chat with The Glossary. "As a model, my body was commented on, my looks were commented on — it's the same as a dancer. They're both brutal worlds," the actor told the outlet, adding that the scrutiny worsened when she was cast in "Bridgerton." Nevertheless, she grew thicker skin. "I try not to engage with it," Dodd said.
She made her theater debut in the West End production 'Cabaret'
Hannah Dodd took her talents from the small screen to the stage in 2025, playing Sally Bowles in the West End production "Cabaret." Bowles is the titular character in Christopher Isherwood's 1937 novel "Sally Bowles" and is a nightclub singer known for her distinctive green nail polish and troubled romantic relationships. Over the years, several talented actors have portrayed her, including Liza Minnelli, who won an Academy Award for the 1972 film role.
Dodd was up for the challenge, telling The Glossary of her theater debut, "I'm very aware Sally Bowles is a punchy part to start with." As usual, she put her best foot forward, relying on preparation to deliver an impactful performance. "The only way I know how to overcome [imposter syndrome] is by being as prepared as possible. It's about learning to get out of my own way because I don't want the brain to win — and it can be very loud at times," Dodd explained.
Once again, Dodd's performance was received with mixed reviews from fans. On one end, some theater lovers felt that she had delivered a lackluster performance defined by an overall lack of command and a restrained stage presence. However, she also received some great reviews online, with some fans admitting that they had initially underestimated her potential and noting she clearly had room to come into her own.
Hannah Dodd and her Bridgerton co-star, Claudia Jessie, collaborated on a campaign
"Bridgerton" was not only the launchpad Hannah Dodd needed to boost her career, but it also birthed a warm friendship with her co-star Claudia Jessie. Claudia Jessie has portrayed Eloise Bridgerton since the series' inception. The duo's characters, who are siblings, share a heartwarming relationship on screen, even though they rarely appear in scenes together. Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that they were born on the same day, just a year apart. "We're "accidental twins,"" Dodd told Marie Claire.
In the Julia Quinn book series, the pair are cheeky as well and once put their money together to bribe a maid, Annie Mavel, to tell them what she knows about sexual relations. Mischief aside, Dodd and Jessie continue to work together outside of filming. The pair were unveiled as the faces of a joint Pandora and "Bridgerton" jewelry collection in January 2026 and had a photoshoot that beautifully captured their chemistry.
Speaking of the project, Jessie told Marie Claire, "I've never done a campaign with a brand before, and I don't foresee it becoming a regular thing, to be honest. But our costume designer, John Glaser, was so enthusiastic about working with Pandora to make pieces for the show. And I just really adore Hannah." It helped that Hannah and Jessie have similar interests in real life, like a joint love for fashion. The pair have also been seen riding bikes together on the streets of Amsterdam.