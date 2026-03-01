Before & After Pics Prove Karoline Leavitt's Lip Filler Changed Her Entire Look

A little filler can be transformative, which nobody knows better than Karoline Leavitt. The White House press secretary is almost unrecognizable in throwback pics, and while she's certainly also made massive improvements to her eyebrow game over the years, there's no question that having her lips done has played a major role in her transformation. Nowadays, Leavitt is one of President Donald Trump's most valued staffers, but once upon a time, she was a young up-and-comer who looked remarkably different.

Of course, everyone's face changes as they age, but what doesn't typically happen over time is a fuller pout. Back when she first started working at the White House, Leavitt's lips were very much on the thinner side, and when she smiled, even imperceptible. Now, the smile Leavitt flashes today generally reads less "I-am-genuinely-happy" and more "I-am-ready-to-spit-fire-at-any-given-moment," but even in pics of her pouting back in the day, her pout was considerably less full. So, when did things change?

We first saw the beginnings of the government employee's new look around November 2022. That said, things remained subtle for some time after that — we even caught ourselves wondering if we were imagining the changes. After all, Leavitt was over-lining her lips very obviously circa 2023, so there's a possibility that played a role. By 2025, however, it was clear that she'd had a little something done. And, as you probably recall, even the president noticed. If you have a sick bag handy, now would be the time to take it out.