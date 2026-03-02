The Tragedy Of Steven Tyler Gets Sadder & Sadder

Led by Steven Tyler and lead guitarist Joe Perry, Aerosmith first broke out as a major band with the 1973 release of their self-titled debut album, which included one of their signature songs and a career-defining hit in "Dream On." The band continued to dominate the rock scene throughout the decade, too, dropping an additional five platinum albums. However, by the time Aerosmith released its 1982 album "Rock in a Hard Place," the bloom was very much off the rose, and Perry was no longer part of the band.

Although an evolving scene and changing tastes undoubtedly accounted for some of the drop-off in popularity, so, too, did Tyler's ongoing substance misuse. Behind the glitz, the glamour, and the sold-out arenas, Tyler and Perry, who had left the band in 1979 only to rejoin in 1984, were indulging in the use of various substances, earning the nickname "Toxic Twins" in the process. "Aerosmith made it from '72 to '79 not necessarily stoned, but beautiful ... then we all became very f****d up. There were no such things as rehabs; there were mental institutions," Tyler told Haute Living in 2019.

Tyler explained to GQ in 2019 that numerous substances were in the mix for him and his bandmates, explaining, "[W]e would do cocaine to go up, quaaludes to come down. We would drink and then snort some coke until we thought we were straight. But that's not true — you're just drunk and coked out."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).