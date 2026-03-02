Carrie Underwood's Reputation Has Crumbled Before Our Eyes

Having previously expressed her support for the LGBTQ community, Carrie Underwood surprised everyone in January 2025 when she agreed to perform "America the Beautiful" at the inauguration ceremony for Donald Trump's second stint in the White House. After all, the soon-to-be 47th president of the United States had previously been called out for his efforts to stifle gay rights during his time as the 45th.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," the "American Idol" winner told The Independent about the controversial decision. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

However, many fans felt betrayed by the booking. "I'm blocking her on all apps and boycotting all her music," came the response from one disgruntled X user (via The Independent). Over on Instagram, another former fan expressed their disappointment with the words, "Don't ever call yourself an LGBTQ ally again, you're supporting the man that wants to abolish LGBTQ rights, you should be ashamed." Underwood's performance was all the more unexpected for the fact that eight years previously, she'd appeared at the Country Music Awards for a duet with Brad Paisley, taking aim at Trump's incessant use of social media.