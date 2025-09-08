The Biggest Rumors About Carrie Underwood We Can't Ignore

When Carrie Underwood first started her career, she was the girl from a farm who could cluck like a chicken, but things have certainly changed. She's gone on to be a multi-award-winning star with a lavish lifestyle to boot — but that's not all. Unfortunately, with a major public profile comes criticism, and Underwood has also become the subject of a number of rumors.

Underwood first spoke about the rumors about her personal life in 2008, after the news broke that she and "Gossip Girl" actor Chace Crawford had broken up. Though she didn't deny they'd dated, she began by pointing out that the relationship had been hyped up by the press way more than it should have been. "People always make a lot bigger deal of things that they actually are," she told Extra (via People). Of course, that was also pre-social media, and celebrity news wasn't moving nearly as fast as it once was. Underwood went on to note that by the time insider info about her relationships came out, things had already often changed. "Like two months later it comes out and it's like you're rehashing old stuff," she told Extra.

Underwood later doubled down on that in an interview with Elle. Regarding dating, she explained, "If I say I am or I'm not, as soon as this magazine comes out, it might be the opposite of what I tell you now. In three months, it'll be 'Carrie said she's not dating anybody,' yet last night, I was out on the town with some guy. He's going to get mad at me. Everybody's going to think I'm a liar. It's just best not to go there." Fair enough! It also didn't help, she explained, that some of the rumors out there were completely false to begin with.