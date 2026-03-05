Sean Hannity Tells All About Ainsley Earhardt Relationship And The Alarm Bells Are Blaring

Between Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's scandalous relationship timeline and uncomfortably obvious age gap, their romance has never given a "fairy tale" vibe. Unsurprisingly, Hannity's latest interview with Katie Miller has only confirmed some of the worst rumors about him and Earhardt.

Hannity went in-depth about Earhardt on "The Katie Miller Podcast," but when asked how they'd made their relationship work, he centered himself first. "When you find the right person that is completely supportive of all that I do, and that we have the exact same values, and we love to do the same stuff," he said. That "stuff" includes spending time with their families and echoing the government's talking points on Fox News. While compatibility is important, he didn't actually list anything unique to her.

Hannity also claimed that being with Earhardt felt like being on vacation. Now, that could read as sweet if they hadn't been in a long-distance relationship for years, with Earhardt having to travel to Florida to see Hannity. Instead, it suggests they're still in the honeymoon phase. He all but confirmed it by revealing they only see each other on the weekends. While every couple is different, Hannity and Earhardt are already engaged to be married, so it makes one wonder how long he'll feel this way.