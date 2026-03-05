Sean Hannity Tells All About Ainsley Earhardt Relationship And The Alarm Bells Are Blaring
Between Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's scandalous relationship timeline and uncomfortably obvious age gap, their romance has never given a "fairy tale" vibe. Unsurprisingly, Hannity's latest interview with Katie Miller has only confirmed some of the worst rumors about him and Earhardt.
Hannity went in-depth about Earhardt on "The Katie Miller Podcast," but when asked how they'd made their relationship work, he centered himself first. "When you find the right person that is completely supportive of all that I do, and that we have the exact same values, and we love to do the same stuff," he said. That "stuff" includes spending time with their families and echoing the government's talking points on Fox News. While compatibility is important, he didn't actually list anything unique to her.
Hannity also claimed that being with Earhardt felt like being on vacation. Now, that could read as sweet if they hadn't been in a long-distance relationship for years, with Earhardt having to travel to Florida to see Hannity. Instead, it suggests they're still in the honeymoon phase. He all but confirmed it by revealing they only see each other on the weekends. While every couple is different, Hannity and Earhardt are already engaged to be married, so it makes one wonder how long he'll feel this way.
Sean Hannity says Ainsley Earhardt is happy he works a lot
Sean Hannity claims he works upwards of 70 hours a week, and that's actually helped his relationship with Ainsley Earhardt. However, it's not because his work ethic makes him more appealing to her, or even inspires her to excel in her own role on "Fox and Friends." Apparently, it's because it keeps him out of her hair. "She's supportive," he told Katie Miller. "She loves the fact that I have radio, TV, and now a podcast. Otherwise, I'd be driving her crazy." The Fox News host also praised her for understanding his unconventional schedule, which "doesn't end at 10 p.m., when the show's over. Then I'm on the phone, then I'm doing research for the next day. I don't stop."
Given everything that's known about the controversial media personality, it's not hard to believe that, in this couple's case, absence makes the heart grow fonder. By the way, Earhardt definitely agrees with this sentiment. During an interview with the Daily Mail, she confirmed that her limited time with Hannity isn't a hindrance. "It's not conventional," she acknowledged. "We live on opposite ends of the East coast but when you love someone, you make it work." She added, "I love my time with Sean in Palm Beach. We always do a family brunch after church on Sunday and then Hayden and I fly back. I love my New York life too." Yeah, we bet she does.