9 Rumors About Ainsley Earhardt And Sean Hannity's Relationship We Couldn't Ignore

The much-publicized romance between Fox News anchors Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt has generated a smorgasbord of rumors for years, long before it was officially announced in April 2023. Hannity joined Fox News when it debuted in 1996 and is the last original host to remain on the network after three decades, somehow surviving the onslaught of allegations that sank so many of his colleagues. In fact, Hannity and Earhardt's 2024 engagement might even seem sweet compared to the den of debauchery behind the scenes at Fox News. While touting family values and conservative morals, the talking heads over at Fox News have often failed to note the proverbial plank in their own collective eye.

For instance, Jesse Watters cheated on his former wife with a producer on his show (his current wife), and Pete Hegseth cheated on his former wife (and fathered a child) with one of his producers. Francisco Cortes, Roger Ailes, Bill O'Reilly, Ed Henry, Eric Bolling, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and others have left Fox amidst sexual assault or harassment allegations, and Tucker Carlson, Howard Kurtz, and Hannity himself have all been sued for sexual harassment. As Fox anchor Andrea Tantaros stated in her lawsuit against the network (per The L.A. Times), "Fox News masquerades as a defender of traditional family values, but behind the scenes, it operates like a sex-fueled, Playboy Mansion-like cult, steeped in intimidation, indecency, and misogyny." With that in mind, it is understandable why numerous rumors have circulated surrounding Hannity and Earhardt's suspicious relationship.