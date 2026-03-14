Pax Jolie-Pitt's Full Transformation Is Seriously Head-Turning
Despite having two of Hollywood's biggest stars as parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six kids have managed to keep a surprisingly low profile. As Jolie told E! News in 2024, they've never enjoyed the spotlight and aren't interested in chasing fame. "I think they're especially shy, very private people, and they want to be private," she revealed. Even so, that hasn't stopped folks from wondering what Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne have been up to over the years.
The interest has even led to outlets sometimes spreading false rumors about the brood, like in 2023 when a bizarre rumor swirled about Pax Jolie-Pitt, claiming he was secretly creating abstract artwork under the pseudonym Embtto. In reality, it seems Pax, who has undergone a seriously head-turning transformation since his birth in Vietnam in 2003, is more interested in fast bikes and movie sets. If you've been curious about what Pax Jolie-Pitt is up to now, here's a closer look at his evolution.
A 3-year-old Pax was adopted from Vietnam
Angelina Jolie was already a mom of three when she adopted a 3-year-old boy from Vietnam named Pham Quang Sang in March 2007. The actor had first met the toddler the previous November during a visit to the Tam Binh orphanage in Ho Chi Minh City alongside Brad Pitt. As TIME later learned, Pham had been abandoned by his mother at a local hospital shortly after being born. When a 30-day search to find his birth parents proved unsuccessful, he was brought to the orphanage where he'd been living since he was just a month old.
Three years later, when Jolie applied to adopt a child from Vietnam, the little boy proved to be the only one at Tam Binh to meet her criteria, namely that he was healthy, between 3 and 5 years old, and had no direct relatives. Once the adoption was approved, Jolie returned to Vietnam to pick up her son, but when it came time to leave the orphanage, Pax grew shyand started crying. However, as orphanage director Nguyen Van Trung told TIME, Jolie's maternal instincts quickly kicked in as she took him aside and swiftly calmed and reassured him. "Later he was okay, very cheerful and happy," Nguyen recalled. And while his given name, Quang Sang, had an already sweet meaning, signifying "bright light," Jolie chose to change it to Pax Thien. As TIME explained, Pax means "peace" in Latin, while Thien is Vietnamese for "sky."
The toddler immediately embraced his new life
Three-year-old Pax Thien had a lot to adjust to when he first arrived in America. Not only did he move across continents, but he was given a new name, the culture and language he was familiar with were gone, and a big family was awaiting him. Originally adopted by Angelina Jolie alone due to Vietnamese laws prohibiting joint adoptions by unmarried couples, Brad Pitt officially adopted him in 2008, and so he became Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt. Also waiting for Pax in the States were three older siblings: 5-year-old Maddox, 2-year-old Zahara, and newborn baby Shiloh.
Despite so many changes, Pax was quick to adapt and thrive. Prior to his departure, he had already been learning some basic English and soon picked up even more. "Pax is a great kid," a proud Jolie told the Mirror in June 2007. "[He] already speaks a little bit and the funniest thing was on my birthday on Monday to hear him saying 'Happy Birthday, Mommy' in the loudest, greatest, clearest voice." The little boy seemed to be coming out of his shell, as the actor noted, "We thought he was really shy, but after two days at home, we discovered he is the loudest member of the family."
What's more, it seems Pax likely had no trouble adapting to new cuisine either. As his primary caretaker from Tam Binh orphanage, Bui Thi Bach Tuyen, told TIME, Pax was totally into Western food. "Sang loves to eat yogurt and spaghetti," she shared.
Growing up, Pax kept a close connection to his roots
Despite leaving his homeland at such a young age, Pax Jolie-Pitt never lost touch with his Vietnamese roots. Speaking with the Mirror in 2007, just three months after Pax's adoption, Angelina Jolie revealed she had hired a native Vietnamese speaker to help him learn and maintain his native tongue. It's something she had also done for her eldest son, Maddox, whom she adopted from Cambodia in 2002, and she was truly proud of their commitment. "They are both very focused in their language," she shared, gushing, "I love that my boys are growing up to love their countries."
What's more, the actor said she also made it a point to travel with her kids so they could regularly experience their culture first-hand, calling it the "greatest education." It's a sentiment she shared again with Vogue in 2015, as she revealed they never take solo trips, but rather go as a family unit so each child can learn about the others' roots. Like in 2011 when they all joined a 7-year-old Pax on a trip to Vietnam or when the entire brood visited Zahara's native Ethiopia. "We all go to Africa and we have a great time," Jolie enthused. Further explaining her reasoning, she told Financial Times, per CNN, "They are all learning about each other's cultures as well as being proud of their own."
At 11, Pax was already interested in politics and world leaders
Angelina Jolie has long been a passionate humanitarian, spending more than 20 years working with the UN Refugee Agency, first as a goodwill ambassador, then as a special envoy from 2012 to 2022. It's no wonder then that her children have been immersed in the importance of giving back from a young age. When Pax Jolie-Pitt was just 11 years old, he accompanied his mom to Myanmar (formerly Burma) when she traveled to meet with various women, including female factory workers. As the Daily Mail reported, the overall visit lasted four days, during which Jolie learned about the hardships and poor working conditions they faced but also spent time with opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
The Nobel Peace Prize laureate spent much of her political career in detention, first living under house arrest between 1989 and 2010, then being arrested again in 2021 following a military coup. Ahead of Jolie's visit in 2015, Pax made an effort to read up on Aung San Suu Kyi and learn about her remarkable story, which led to a proud moment for Jolie. "Seeing Pax get extra-nervous about which shirt he is going to wear when he meets Aung San Suu Kyi, I get very moved," she told Vogue in 2015. "He rightfully doesn't get nervous going to a movie premiere – he gets nervous going to meet her."
He skipped his high school graduation because of his famous name
The Jolie-Pitt kids are growing up fast, and that includes Pax Jolie-Pitt, who graduated high school in 2021. While we don't have an exact timeline, we do know that Pax's scholastic career started right at home. Speaking with Vogue back in 2015, Angelina Jolie shared her decision to have her kids homeschooled by a wide array of teachers who could share various languages, religions, and cultures with her children. Eventually, though, Pax enrolled in a private high school in Los Angeles, where, according to one source who spoke to The U.S. Sun, he made loads of friends. Even so, despite his popularity, when the 17-year-old graduated in 2021, he decided not to attend the ceremony due to his famous last name. "He's shy and it was believed he didn't want to bring a circus to the event," the source claimed.
Interestingly, while we know all about his siblings' time in college, including Maddox's stint at South Korea's Yonsei University and Zahara's enrollment in Georgia's Spelman College, Pax's higher education is a mystery. It does, however, seem he chose to skip university altogether, instead focusing on his passion for film while venturing out on his own, trading California for New York as he moved into Jolie's NYC apartment in 2025.
Pax has been following in his parents' Hollywood footsteps from a young age
Angelina Jolie's six kids live really glamorous lives, and that includes their chosen career paths. When Pax Jolie-Pitt was just a tween, he and three of his siblings (Zahara, Shiloh, and Knox) got their first taste of Hollywood when they were asked to make panda noises for 2016's "Kung Fu Panda 3." Interestingly, Jolie told Entertainment Tonight at the time, "They don't really want to be actors, but I didn't want them to miss the opportunity."
However, while Pax may not have been interested in acting, he showed a real penchant for behind-the-scenes roles. In 2017, as a young teen, he shot stills for the Jolie-directed film "First They Killed My Father." The pair collaborated again in 2023 on "Maria," which was shot in Paris, France, and starred Jolie. This time, a 19-year-old Pax was joined by his older brother Maddox as they both took on assistant director (AD) tasks. "They've done that quite a few times, and I think that's good for them," Jolie told The Hollywood Reporter, noting, "Pax tends to do stills and he gets brought in." Indeed, both brothers reprised their AD jobs for 2024's "Without Blood," which was written and directed by Jolie. The flick starred Salma Hayek Pinault, who sang the boys' praises to People. "They got the respect of the crew, and they were good with the crew, and they were very in their place," she shared. "They work hard — they are very serious about what they do."
Did Pax live through 'hell' because of Brad Pitt?
The downfall of Brad Pitt and Pax Jolie-Pitt's relationship is truly sad. Following Pitt's contentious split from Angelina Jolie in 2016, Jolie filed for sole custody and accused her ex of being physically abusive towards her and their eldest son, Maddox, on a private jet — a claim Pitt denied. The couple went back and forth in court for years, not reaching a final settlement until 2024. During that time, it seems most of the kids sided with their mother, as a source told People in 2024, "He has virtually no contact with the adult kids." Shiloh filed to remove "Pitt" from her last name that same year, while Maddox dropped 'Pitt' from his moniker in 2026.
Similarly, it seems Pax holds strong feelings against his father. Despite keeping his hyphenated last name, a 16-year-old Pax reportedly used a private Instagram account to vent about Pitt on Father's Day 2020. In the scathing message, shared by the Daily Mail years later in 2023, Pax allegedly called his dad a "terrible and despicable person" and slammed, "You will never understand the damage you have done to my family." Accusing Pitt of instilling fear in his four youngest siblings, Pax said the actor's true nature would eventually be exposed and claimed, "You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell."
A scary e-bike crash landed Pax in the ICU and left long-lasting scars
Pax Jolie-Pitt has often been caught cruising around Los Angeles on an e-bike (even doing stunts and driving with no hands), but in July 2024, his need for speed turned scary when a crash landed him in the ICU. According to TMZ, a 20-year-old Pax drove into the back of a car that was waiting at a red light. He wasn't wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital with a reported head injury. A source later told People, "He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy." Surprisingly, Pax's scary bike accident reportedly wasn't his first. An insider told Page Six that friends were beginning to worry about him because he had been in several accidents to date. "He's being reckless," the insider said.
Even so, it seems those warnings fell on deaf ears because in January 2025, Pax drove his e-bike into the side of a car with such speed that the door was totally dented in. However, he was wearing a helmet at the time and wasn't injured. Jump to January 2026, and the Daily Mail spotted Pax arriving at the Sundance Film Festival with visible facial scars. While it's unclear when they were sustained, it's likely that the red marks above and under his right eyebrow were a lasting result of his visit to the ICU.