Pax Jolie-Pitt's Full Transformation Is Seriously Head-Turning

Three-year-old Pax Thien had a lot to adjust to when he first arrived in America. Not only did he move across continents, but he was given a new name, the culture and language he was familiar with were gone, and a big family was awaiting him. Originally adopted by Angelina Jolie alone due to Vietnamese laws prohibiting joint adoptions by unmarried couples, Brad Pitt officially adopted him in 2008, and so he became Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt. Also waiting for Pax in the States were three older siblings: 5-year-old Maddox, 2-year-old Zahara, and newborn baby Shiloh.

Despite so many changes, Pax was quick to adapt and thrive. Prior to his departure, he had already been learning some basic English and soon picked up even more. "Pax is a great kid," a proud Jolie told the Mirror in June 2007. "[He] already speaks a little bit and the funniest thing was on my birthday on Monday to hear him saying 'Happy Birthday, Mommy' in the loudest, greatest, clearest voice." The little boy seemed to be coming out of his shell, as the actor noted, "We thought he was really shy, but after two days at home, we discovered he is the loudest member of the family."

What's more, it seems Pax likely had no trouble adapting to new cuisine either. As his primary caretaker from Tam Binh orphanage, Bui Thi Bach Tuyen, told TIME, Pax was totally into Western food. "Sang loves to eat yogurt and spaghetti," she shared.