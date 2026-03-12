Donald & Melania Trump's Air Force One Bedroom Puts Their Lack Of Chemistry On Blast
Donald and Melania Trump's body language has left us cringing more times than we care to count, acting as conspicuous evidence of the president and the first lady's disconnect. But they have given actual clues that all but confirms the Trumps' lack of chemistry as well, including the lengths they go to avoid having to share a bed. That extends to Air Force One. According to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Donald and Melania sleep in separate beds when they fly.
Newson recalled witnessing the sleeping arrangement during a tour of the presidential jet in November 2018, when the president flew to California following the devastating wildfire season that ravaged the state. "This was the chamber where he and Melania, on trips to distant places, retired. A room with two beds, I could see, separated by more than a few feet," the Democratic politician described in his 2026 memoir, "Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery" (via The Daily Beast). Donald noticed Newson's intrigued look and quickly offered an explanation.
"Melania wanted one bed. But two beds, you know, two beds next to each other," he recalled the president saying with a wink. This doesn't seem to be some sort of exceptional situation. Donald and Melania's travel sleeping arrangements during their historic U.K. visit in September 2025 showed that this is how they like it. According to the Daily Mail, the Trumps requested separate bedrooms at Windsor Castle. They also reportedly brought their own sheets. "Everything has to be done their way," a source told Rob Shuter. Apparently, the Trumps really don't like sleeping together.
Donald Trump and Melania don't sleep together — period
It's not just a matter of sharing a bed; Melania and Donald Trump don't even share a bedroom at all. When the first lady finally moved to the White House in June 2017, five months into her husband's first term as president, she lived on a different floor from Donald. Instead of sleeping with the president in the master bedroom on the second floor, she took up a double room on the third floor where Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Robinson, had lived, journalist Kate Bennett revealed in her 2019 book (via Business Insider).
Their sleeping arrangement remained unchanged when Donald was elected for a second term in 2024. When they moved into the White House in 2025, they continued to sleep in different bedrooms, a rumor that was accidentally confirmed by the 2026 "Melania" documentary. While sleeping separately isn't unheard of — and every couple is different — it hasn't been common practice in decades. "It's pretty unusual now to have a separate room from your husband," Kate Andersen Brower, author of "First in Line: Presidents, Vice Presidents, and the Pursuit of Power," told People in 2018.
In fact, the modern presidents known to have slept separately from their wives may have had shady reasons for doing so. Lyndon B. Johnson and John F. Kennedy were allegedly philanderers, and Richard Nixon had a complicated marriage. Bill and Hillary Clinton slept separately for a time when the Monica Lewinsky scandal broke out. "I think that speaks volumes [about the Trumps]," Bower said.