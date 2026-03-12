Donald & Melania Trump's Air Force One Bedroom Puts Their Lack Of Chemistry On Blast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Donald and Melania Trump's body language has left us cringing more times than we care to count, acting as conspicuous evidence of the president and the first lady's disconnect. But they have given actual clues that all but confirms the Trumps' lack of chemistry as well, including the lengths they go to avoid having to share a bed. That extends to Air Force One. According to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Donald and Melania sleep in separate beds when they fly.

Newson recalled witnessing the sleeping arrangement during a tour of the presidential jet in November 2018, when the president flew to California following the devastating wildfire season that ravaged the state. "This was the chamber where he and Melania, on trips to distant places, retired. A room with two beds, I could see, separated by more than a few feet," the Democratic politician described in his 2026 memoir, "Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery" (via The Daily Beast). Donald noticed Newson's intrigued look and quickly offered an explanation.

"Melania wanted one bed. But two beds, you know, two beds next to each other," he recalled the president saying with a wink. This doesn't seem to be some sort of exceptional situation. Donald and Melania's travel sleeping arrangements during their historic U.K. visit in September 2025 showed that this is how they like it. According to the Daily Mail, the Trumps requested separate bedrooms at Windsor Castle. They also reportedly brought their own sheets. "Everything has to be done their way," a source told Rob Shuter. Apparently, the Trumps really don't like sleeping together.