5 Times JD Vance's Wife Usha Weirdly Ditched Her Wedding Ring
Divorce rumors have haunted JD and Usha Vance's marriage for quite some time now. Among the most glaring signs they could be headed in that direction is Usha's strange habit of forgetting her wedding ring at home. One time is fine, but repeated instances make you wonder: is it all just a coincidence, or is Usha trying to tell us something? After causing a media frenzy for ditching her wedding ring at a press engagement with Melania Trump in 2025, a spokesperson for the SLOTUS addressed the incident, telling People she is "a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes." Sure, but it's hard not to read into it, given all the chatter about their impending split.
As for the VP, he seems to be taking it all in stride. Speaking with NBC News about the wedding ring situation, he dismissed the rumors (and accidentally insulted his wife in the process because, of course), saying, "It's funny. I actually don't think that it's tough." He related an incident in which Usha realized she had forgotten her wedding ring back home while rushing for another engagement with Melania. She wanted to go back and fetch it, but JD assured her it was fine. "She was like, 'Oh, if I don't go back and get them, there's going to be some ridiculous psycho who talks about it on social media.' And I was like, let them. It's not even worth the trip to run back upstairs," JD recalled.
The vice president was adamant that he and Usha find all the hubbub about her wedding ring funny. Hmm. Whether the gossip has any merit or not, here are the times Usha ditched her wedding ring and got people talking.
Her ringless appearance at Camp Lejeune sparked marriage trouble rumors
While visiting military families at Camp Lejeune for a joint outing with the first lady in November 2025, Usha Vance raised eyebrows when she was photographed without her wedding band. The timing was especially suspicious as it came right on the heels of JD Vance's viral hug with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, that sparked affair rumors.
"Interesting. Usha Vance minus a wedding ring yesterday at Camp Lejeune," wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter. While some waved it off, others smelled trouble in paradise. "Oh they're divorcing for sure," a second user theorized.
She was spotted sans wedding ring at a military hospital with JD
Before the trip to Camp Lejeune, Usha Vance similarly stepped out without her wedding ring on her left finger as she and JD Vance visited a military hospital in Maryland in honor of Veterans' Day. Photos and footage of their visit showed Usha wearing a tight-fitting dress and no ring, while JD noticeably kept his on.
She and the veep seemed to be in good spirits during the engagement, however, smiling and holding hands while greeting staff members and wounded veterans at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Do you think Usha might have left her ring in a rush? Why, then, did she remember to bring her watch?
Usha's hand was completely bare while meeting with veterans
In October 2025, Usha Vance kept the rumor mill spinning as she was spotted out and about without her wedding ring during a public engagement. Unaccompanied by JD Vance this time, the SLOTUS met with a group of Vietnam veterans for a commemorative event at the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.
One candid photo of Usha showed her left hand completely bare while she held a tiny American flag and chatted with a veteran. She was grinning from ear to ear while dressed in a blue trench coat with knee-high boots, just one of Usha Vance's worst footwear fails.
She went ring-free on a trip to Pennsylvania with JD
Upon arriving in Pennsylvania with JD Vance to promote President Donald Trump's so-called One Big Beautiful Bill in July 2025, Usha Vance was caught by photographers descending Air Force Two without her ring anywhere in sight. In photos shared by a fan page on Instagram, the SLOTUS wore a simple black dress with virtually no makeup and a backpack slung casually over her shoulder.
A snapshot of Usha looking over at JD revealed she wasn't wearing her wedding band for the trip. Hmm. What exactly was the story here?
She didn't wear her ring to a reading session in March 2026
As part of her advocacy to promote literacy among kids, Usha Vance visited the Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., to read books and spend time with young patients there in honor of National Reading Month. The outing took place shortly after she and JD Vance announced they're expecting a fourth child in the summer of 2026. Photos of her visit showed Usha didn't have her ring on for the occasion, however.
At this point, people were growing increasingly skeptical as to why the second lady keeps ditching her wedding ring despite all the chatter surrounding her marriage. As one X user pointed out, "If it's a one-time incident, I wouldn't read much into it, [but] if it becomes more frequent – I won't be surprised that their marriage is a MAGA casualty."