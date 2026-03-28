5 Times JD Vance's Wife Usha Weirdly Ditched Her Wedding Ring

Divorce rumors have haunted JD and Usha Vance's marriage for quite some time now. Among the most glaring signs they could be headed in that direction is Usha's strange habit of forgetting her wedding ring at home. One time is fine, but repeated instances make you wonder: is it all just a coincidence, or is Usha trying to tell us something? After causing a media frenzy for ditching her wedding ring at a press engagement with Melania Trump in 2025, a spokesperson for the SLOTUS addressed the incident, telling People she is "a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes." Sure, but it's hard not to read into it, given all the chatter about their impending split.

As for the VP, he seems to be taking it all in stride. Speaking with NBC News about the wedding ring situation, he dismissed the rumors (and accidentally insulted his wife in the process because, of course), saying, "It's funny. I actually don't think that it's tough." He related an incident in which Usha realized she had forgotten her wedding ring back home while rushing for another engagement with Melania. She wanted to go back and fetch it, but JD assured her it was fine. "She was like, 'Oh, if I don't go back and get them, there's going to be some ridiculous psycho who talks about it on social media.' And I was like, let them. It's not even worth the trip to run back upstairs," JD recalled.

The vice president was adamant that he and Usha find all the hubbub about her wedding ring funny. Hmm. Whether the gossip has any merit or not, here are the times Usha ditched her wedding ring and got people talking.