JD Vance's Throwback Makeup Look Proves He's Always Loved 2 Beauty Products
Clearly, no one ever told JD Vance heavy eye makeup is afternoon to evening appropriate, because the VP has a habit of rocking an absurdly smokey eye first thing in the day. No, we're not talking about the police breakfast again — this time, we're referring to his getup for the 2024 Ohio primary election. Y'know, the one that showcased his love of not just eyeliner, but mascara, too.
"Early voting is open Ohio and we cast our ballots this morning!" JD wrote in a February 2024 post to X, but let's just say hitting the polls wasn't the only reason the "Hillbilly Elegy" author was up and about early that morning. Granted, we wouldn't go as far as saying his makeup look took a ton of time (because then we'd see better blending), but those peepers were popping.
Far from ignoring the fact that JD looked like he was wearing rather messily applied eye makeup, social media had a field day poking fun at him. One X user kept things simple, writing, "The mascara." Another was a little more curious, posing the question, "Do you wear mascara?" Others were ... less diplomatic. Like the X user who asked, "Wth is going on with his eyes? Is he making up for missing a goth phase in his teens?" Another not-so-diplomatic X user hinted that JD might have a spray tan or some bronzer going, too. Granted, they added that it wasn't quite as bad as Donald Trump's bronzer obsession, but that there was still time. All in all, like we said, JD's makeup lewk did not go unnoticed.
Usha has denied the JD makeup claims
JD Vance's seeming obsession with eyeliner and mascara has been a topic of debate for ages, and some may recall that after he was named Donald Trump's running mate in 2024, even his wife, Usha Vance, was asked about it. Usha laughed off the rampant rumors, telling Puck News, "They're all natural. I've always been jealous of those lashes" (via X). The fact that that quote was given to Puck News by a spokesperson for Usha kind of has us thinking the chatter may have been getting to the now-second couple, but that's just a theory.
Of course, one makeup artist who spoke with Nicki Swift did say JD's signature lewk could actually be natural. "It is also very possible that he has very dark, perfect thick eyelashes. ... This can create the optical illusion of a black eyeliner, especially if contrasted with blue eyes," Luna Viola told us. That said, there have also been times JD just hasn't been able to beat the eyeliner-slash-mascara-slash-both allegations, and we wouldn't be surprised if he did add a little something something on top of what he got from his mama. No harm in flaunting it if you've got it, right?
At the end of the day, if Usha has said JD's lashes are natural, we're not banking on her or her husband retracting that. Then again, depending on who her rep was, there's always a chance they could spill the beans if there was some truth to the rumors. Sips tea.