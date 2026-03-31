JD Vance's Throwback Makeup Look Proves He's Always Loved 2 Beauty Products

Clearly, no one ever told JD Vance heavy eye makeup is afternoon to evening appropriate, because the VP has a habit of rocking an absurdly smokey eye first thing in the day. No, we're not talking about the police breakfast again — this time, we're referring to his getup for the 2024 Ohio primary election. Y'know, the one that showcased his love of not just eyeliner, but mascara, too.

"Early voting is open Ohio and we cast our ballots this morning!" JD wrote in a February 2024 post to X, but let's just say hitting the polls wasn't the only reason the "Hillbilly Elegy" author was up and about early that morning. Granted, we wouldn't go as far as saying his makeup look took a ton of time (because then we'd see better blending), but those peepers were popping.

Far from ignoring the fact that JD looked like he was wearing rather messily applied eye makeup, social media had a field day poking fun at him. One X user kept things simple, writing, "The mascara." Another was a little more curious, posing the question, "Do you wear mascara?" Others were ... less diplomatic. Like the X user who asked, "Wth is going on with his eyes? Is he making up for missing a goth phase in his teens?" Another not-so-diplomatic X user hinted that JD might have a spray tan or some bronzer going, too. Granted, they added that it wasn't quite as bad as Donald Trump's bronzer obsession, but that there was still time. All in all, like we said, JD's makeup lewk did not go unnoticed.