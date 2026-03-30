News Anchors Who Live Incredibly Lavish Lifestyles
In the time before TikTok, Facebook status updates, and even the internet at large, people relied on broadcast television as one of their primary sources for news. In the United States, that meant tuning in to nightly news programs like "The Huntley–Brinkley Report," — the forerunner to the "NBC Nightly News" — the "CBS Evening News," or "ABC World News Tonight." These programs gave Americans their daily dose of national news, making stars of trusted anchors like Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather, Peter Jennings, and Barbara Walters in the process.
These days, the era of "Good night, and good luck" has long since passed; people get their information from short video clips, and accusations of "fake news" are rampant. Nevertheless, the television news anchor continues to hold a vaunted position in broadcast journalism. Anchors are veritable media stars in their own right. Many could even be considered the public faces of their respective news networks, and their bank accounts reflect these lofty posts.
Modern-day news people like Sean Hannity, Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett, and others have commanded salaries on a par with the biggest names in sitcoms and hour-long dramas; bona fide Hollywood stars. And their off-camera lifestyles are every bit as lavish. Let's take a look at the news anchors who live incredibly luxurious lives today.
Anderson Cooper
Since 2001, Anderson Cooper has been a CNN mainstay and is arguably the most recognizable face currently appearing on the network's airwaves. Despite having attained status as one of the most-watched anchors in cable news, he has pushed back against the concept of the anchorperson as the bastion of information. "I think the notion of traditional anchor is fading away; the all-knowing, all-seeing person who speaks from on high," he told Media Bistro in 2006. "I don't think the audiences really buy that anymore."
That mindset and his years of service have nonetheless made Cooper a trusted voice in the era of the 24/7 news cycle. And it has also allowed him to earn a lucrative salary and live the sort of lavish life that most people can only dream of. As noted by The New York Post in 2025, Anderson's annual pay reportedly checks in at a whopping $18 million. He also inherited more than $1 million from his mother's estate, and he appears to be putting his fortune to good use.
As chronicled by Closer Weekly, Cooper purchased a historic Greenwich Village firehouse in 2010 for $4.3 million, converting it into a luxury living space for himself and his family (which now consists of sons Wyatt and Sebastian, who were born via a surrogate). Meanwhile, the Daily Mail chronicled his "property empire" in 2025, which includes a home in Trancoso, Brazil, and a 10,000-square-foot Connecticut mansion, and matching beach cottages in the Hamptons. He has also gone on epic vacations like his lavish Disney getaway with Andy Cohen and his family.
David Muir
One of the youngest people on this list, David Muir has been the anchor of "ABC World News Tonight" since 2014, and a co-anchor of "20/20" since 2013. Along the way, he has earned acclaim with his reporting, which has seen him leave the anchor desk to investigate and tell stories from around the world, including in 2021 when he traveled to Madagascar to shine a light on the near-famine conditions in the region wrought by climate change. Make no mistake, though — Muir has also generated significant personal wealth over the years.
As tracked by Celebrity Net Worth, Muir is earning $8 million annually from ABC, while his overall net worth checks in at $25 million. As a result, he's able to live a lavish life while maintaining a relatively low profile publicly (despite fan and media prodding, not even his relationship status is known). In 2023, it was revealed on "Live! with Kelly and Mark" that he had taken a Greek island vacation with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. And his home life is also in-keeping with his lofty status.
Per The Mirror, Muir listed his ritzy New York City townhouse — which he shared with his dog, Axel — in 2025. The historic, four-story abode, reportedly worth $7.5 million, stands in a prime location on West 4th Street. Meanwhile, Muir purchased a 4,300-square-foot property on Skaneatles Lake in 2019, allowing him to spend time with his family there.
George Stephanopoulos
It seems like a lifetime ago that George Stephanopoulos was a major player on Capitol Hill, serving as White House communications director in 1993 and, later, as a senior advisor to President Bill Clinton. Now, he's best-known as the longtime co-anchor of ABC's "Good Morning America," a post he has held since 2009. And if his work in the administration didn't make him wealthy beyond most people's wildest dreams, his network jobs certainly have in the years since.
In 2024, Stephanopoulos and his wife, Ali Wentworth, along with their daughters, Elliott and Harper, were snapped taking in the sights with legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his family at the TeamLabs museum in Tokyo, Japan (per The Sun). It was exactly the sort of dream trip that Stephanopoulos' station has afforded him. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stephanopoulos is earning $25 million per year from Disney/ABC while boasting a reported net worth of $60 million.
As noted in Hello!, Stephanopoulos and his wife — who relocated from Washington, D.C. after he landed his "GMA" role — own a 3,000-square-foot, "pre-war" apartment in Manhattan. Moreover, they were also able to enlist the services of famed designer Michael S. Smith, who worked on the Oval Office for President Barack Obama in 2010, to reinvigorate the space. Meanwhile, they listed a 4,800-square-foot home in the Hamptons for just under $6 million in 2018.
Gayle King
After undergoing a drastic transformation over the years, Gayle King is now an elder statesperson of the national broadcast news scene. After leaving her show on the Oprah Winfrey Network in 2011, she served as co-host of both "CBS This Morning" and its successor program, "CBS Mornings." Even before she joined the ranks of national network news anchors, though, King enjoyed a level of fame through her longtime and close friendship with the billionaire media mogul Oprah Winfrey.
However, King is now living a lavish life of her own, taking part in what may be the most extravagant declaration of status currently possible — space tourism. In 2025, King joined billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' wife, Lauren Sánchez, pop star Katy Perry, and other prominent women for a Blue Origin flight to actual space. The exact cost of a seat on a Blue Origin flight is difficult to pin down, but a seat on its first crewed flight in 2021 was auctioned off for a cool $28 million, as reported by The New York Times. While King didn't disclose the cost of her flight, she described it as expensive during an interview with Extra.
After re-upping with the network in 2026, King's reported annual salary at "CBS News" checks in at around $10 million, per Hello!. The outlet cited her net worth in the $80 million range and noted that she counts a Manhattan penthouse, which was worth more than $7 million in 2008, among her real estate holdings.
Robin Roberts
Like others on this list, Robin Roberts has worn many hats over the course of her decades-long news career. During the 1990s and into the 2000s, she was best-known for her work with ESPN, during which she worked as a "SportsCenter" co-anchor. However, in 2005, she was promoted to the role of "Good Morning America" co-anchor, after having split her time between ESPN and ABC News (as a news anchor) across the previous three years. Amid her ascension, Roberts has carved out an enviable life away from the cameras.
According to Celebrity Net Worth's tracking, Roberts is making an estimated $25 million annually as one of the faces of ABC News. Meanwhile, her reported net worth checks in at an eye-popping $75 million. Roberts' life is so luxurious that even her dressing room projects success, with "Yas Kween" pillows and designer shoes on standby (via The Sun). However, her lavish life away from the "GMA" set is on a whole other level.
Roberts went on not one but two honeymoons with wife Amber Laign in 2023, and has developed a reputation as a globetrotter. Meanwhile, Roberts owns a $2.5 million penthouse in New York, and her dog has its own Instagram page.
Lester Holt
In an era where the concept of the trusted anchor serving as the vessel for the news-consuming public seems like a thing of the past, Lester Holt has seemingly managed to attain a throwback status as "America's newsman." A 2018 poll of 2,200 adults by The Hollywood Reporter saw the "NBC Nightly News" anchor rated as the most trusted news personality in the country. That was an important distinction for the network, given that he became the permanent anchor in 2015 after his predecessor, Brian Williams, had on several occasions recounted a false story about his reporting experience during the Iraq War. After wrapping up at "Nightly News," Holt has continued in his long-running role as anchor of "Dateline NBC."
Away from the desk, Holt is living the sort of life one might expect for a person who has risen to the top tier of superstar news anchors and earned a nation's trust. After purchasing a Fifth Avenue apartment for $3.3 million in 2007, Holt flipped the posh living space — which featured 11-foot ceilings, oversized windows, and clear views of the Flatiron Building and Madison Square Park — for $6.4 million, according to 6sqft. Now, he and his longtime wife, Carol Hagen, live in a Manhattan home that they've managed to keep on the down low (so far). Before leaving "Nightly News," Holt was reportedly earning a $10 million combined salary from NBC, per Celebrity Net Worth, and boasting a net worth of $35 million.
Rachel Maddow
Just as Anderson Cooper is arguably the face of CNN, one would be hard-pressed to namecheck anyone other than Rachel Maddow as the face of MS NOW (formerly MSNBC). She has hosted "The Rachel Maddow Show" since 2008, making history as the first-ever openly gay primetime news anchor in U.S. television history. In the years following her big debut, she has amassed a fortune on a par with just about any cable news network star one can name.
As tracked by Celebrity Net Worth, Maddow boasts an estimated net worth of $50 million and is now pulling down a $25 million annual salary after having previously earned $7 million per annum. And she has used her resources to acquire and live in some impressive abodes. In 2020, Maddow and her partner, Susan Mikula, listed their Manhattan apartment for $2.35 million after purchasing it for $1.25 million from R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe a decade earlier, per The New York Post. Maddow has also built a super-private farmhouse retreat in the forests near Cummington, Massachusetts, according to the Beaumont Enterprise, providing a safe haven from the hustle and bustle of the city and life as one of the most famous news anchors on the planet.
Savannah Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie has been at the forefront of the morning news scene since 2012, when she became a co-anchor of NBC's "Today." However, she and her family actually became the news in 2026 when her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was abducted from her Arizona home. With the Guthrie family facing tragedy, seeking the safe return of their matriarch and focusing on the investigation into her disappearance, Savannah has taken a step back from her duties on "Today." However, she remains one of America's favorite broadcast anchors.
In 2023, Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, listed their Tribeca apartment for just over $7 million. The swanky space, which featured a full chef's kitchen and an elevator, was decorated by celebrity interior designer Monique Gibson, according to the Wall Street Journal. The couple and their children, Vale and Charley, subsequently moved into an $11.35 million Brooklyn townhouse with 4,500 square feet of space, per Realtor.com. Of course, Guthrie has been well-compensated for her work on "Today," commanding a reported annual salary of $24 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her estimated net worth checks in at around $50 million.
Bret Baier
While several figures on this list worked in other high-profile news jobs before ascending to the anchor's desk, Fox News' Bret Baier is one of the more tenured of the bunch, having served as the anchor of "Special Report" since 2007. Along the way, he has cultivated the kind of life off-camera that's typically reserved for tycoons and moguls.
Just one year after dropping $25 million to custom-build a 16,250-square-foot mansion in Washington, D.C., he and his wife, Amy Baier, listed the palatial estate for $31.9 million in 2023, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. Art Deco-style marble floors, security walls and gates, an indoor sports court, a pool, and a full putting green (with sand traps) are among the estate's considerable amenities. That's not to say that he and his family are looking to rough it, though. The Baier clan relocated to a regency-style home in Palm Beach, shelling out a reported $37 million for the property, per the Palm Beach Daily News. They sold a previous Palm Beach property for $13.49 million in 2024, per Taste of Country.
The new home reportedly features 7,798 square feet of living space and includes a library and an exercise room, in addition to a 40-by-20 pool. In other words, exactly the kind of place you'd expect someone with a net worth of $70 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) to live.
Jake Tapper
Setting Anderson Cooper aside, one could argue that Jake Tapper may be the next anchor most associated with CNN in the 2020s. He has hosted "The Lead with Jake Tapper" since 2013, after previously contributing to a multitude of ABC news programs as a Washington correspondent. In Mediaite's "Most Influential in News Media 2022" feature, he was referred to as "a top dog who could represent the brand" for the network. And, make no mistake, he's enjoying the benefits of having earned such a designation.
Those wondering how much money Tapper is actually worth needn't look further than his Celebrity Net Worth profile, which lists his net worth as $20 million and his annual salary as $7 million. He's making the most of his position and healthy financial reserves, too, having purchased a $4 million estate in a neighborhood reserved for the District of Columbia's elites in 2016, according to The Mirror (via MSN). The home — which Tapper shares with his wife, Jennifer Brown Tapper — reportedly features an outdoor kitchen, heated swimming pool, spa, and a play area.
Maria Bartiromo
Maria Bartiromo has been anchoring shows for Fox News for over a decade, having hosted Fox Business' "Mornings With Maria Bartiromo" since 2014. Along the way, she gained notoriety for conducting semi-regular interviews with Donald Trump during his first presidency. For her efforts, she amassed a reported net worth of $50 million, on the back of an estimated $10 million annual payout.
At the Davos World Economic Forum in Switzerland in early 2026, Bartiromo was snapped in a luxurious fur coat and hat combo while accessorizing with rose-gold shades, pearl earrings, and a satin scarf. While she's clearly embraced the style aesthetic of the uppercrust, it's far from the only way Bartiromo has put her wealth to work in service of a lavish lifestyle. According to Urban Splatter, Bartiromo lives in an "exclusive" area of New York's Westhampton Beach, where her 3,532 square-foot home reportedly offers scenic waterfront views. Meanwhile, she and husband Jonathan Steinberg reportedly bought a five-level Manhattan townhouse in 2007 for $6.5 million, per Observer.com.