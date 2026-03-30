News Anchors Who Live Incredibly Lavish Lifestyles

In the time before TikTok, Facebook status updates, and even the internet at large, people relied on broadcast television as one of their primary sources for news. In the United States, that meant tuning in to nightly news programs like "The Huntley–Brinkley Report," — the forerunner to the "NBC Nightly News" — the "CBS Evening News," or "ABC World News Tonight." These programs gave Americans their daily dose of national news, making stars of trusted anchors like Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather, Peter Jennings, and Barbara Walters in the process.

These days, the era of "Good night, and good luck" has long since passed; people get their information from short video clips, and accusations of "fake news" are rampant. Nevertheless, the television news anchor continues to hold a vaunted position in broadcast journalism. Anchors are veritable media stars in their own right. Many could even be considered the public faces of their respective news networks, and their bank accounts reflect these lofty posts.

Modern-day news people like Sean Hannity, Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett, and others have commanded salaries on a par with the biggest names in sitcoms and hour-long dramas; bona fide Hollywood stars. And their off-camera lifestyles are every bit as lavish. Let's take a look at the news anchors who live incredibly luxurious lives today.