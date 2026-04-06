Rebel Wilson Has A Case Of 'Ozempic Chin' & Alarming Pics Prove It
Rebel Wilson's weight loss journey may be one of the most impressive in all of Hollywood. Yet, while Wilson's transformation has been nothing short of incredible, losing significant amounts of weight like she did comes with consequences. The "Bridesmaids" and "Pitch Perfect" star, who has admitted to using GLP-1s to help curb her sweet tooth, developed some of the facial side effects often associated with rapid weight loss, which have become collectively known as "Ozempic face." Wilson's appears most evident in her chin and mouth area.
As the November 2025 picture below shows, Wilson's chin has the hollow appearance that develops when skin sags from rapid weight loss. The skin all around her jawline and cheeks just looks way more droopy now compared to before she underwent her massive efforts to drop weight. Besides, many social media users believe this weight loss has brought too much attention to her jawline. "When she lost weight it just looks like her features are very strong and maybe a bit masculine even (larger jaw for example)," a Reddit user argued in a March 2026 discussion.
Others agreed that Wilson's strong facial features became even more pronounced after her transformation. "Her face is kinda long with a large jaw and wide mouth, and maybe a bit of a stronger nose," a second Redditor argued. The aesthetic consequences of her weight loss aside, Wilson is happy with the health benefits it delivered. Ultimately, that's the most important thing and we're happy for her.
Rebel Wilson initially lost weight without Ozempic
Rebel Wilson's health efforts began in 2020, before the Ozempic and GLP-1 craze that began taking over Hollywood around 2022. In her "Year of Health," Wilson set her weight loss goal at 165 pounds. She dropped nearly 80 pounds and reached her ideal weight. But maintaining it proved to be a whole other battle. In 2024, she revealed she was sad to have regained 30 pounds. This is where Ozempic entered the picture.
A doctor suggested the medication. "She'd seen my transformation, and she was like, 'It's going to be really hard for you to keep that up," she told USA Today in 2025. She got started on the GLP-1, but she micro-dosed on and off to help her maintain said weight loss. "I felt amazing, I looked amazing," she said. "I don't necessarily care about my weight right now." The main inspiration behind Wilson's weight loss efforts was her desire to carry children. After being diagnosed with PCOS in her early 20s, she was put on birth control and that was it. Doctors never encouraged her to lose weight.
So, when her doctor later told her the weight could pose a problem, she was shocked. "You're really unhealthy. You'd have a much better chance if you were healthy," she recalled her doctor saying. It wasn't enough, but Wilson and her wife Ramona Agruma were able to start a family in different ways. Their daughter Royce was born in 2022 via surrogate, and in late 2025, they announced Agruma was pregnant with their second daughter.