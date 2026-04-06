Rebel Wilson Has A Case Of 'Ozempic Chin' & Alarming Pics Prove It

Rebel Wilson's weight loss journey may be one of the most impressive in all of Hollywood. Yet, while Wilson's transformation has been nothing short of incredible, losing significant amounts of weight like she did comes with consequences. The "Bridesmaids" and "Pitch Perfect" star, who has admitted to using GLP-1s to help curb her sweet tooth, developed some of the facial side effects often associated with rapid weight loss, which have become collectively known as "Ozempic face." Wilson's appears most evident in her chin and mouth area.

As the November 2025 picture below shows, Wilson's chin has the hollow appearance that develops when skin sags from rapid weight loss. The skin all around her jawline and cheeks just looks way more droopy now compared to before she underwent her massive efforts to drop weight. Besides, many social media users believe this weight loss has brought too much attention to her jawline. "When she lost weight it just looks like her features are very strong and maybe a bit masculine even (larger jaw for example)," a Reddit user argued in a March 2026 discussion.

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Others agreed that Wilson's strong facial features became even more pronounced after her transformation. "Her face is kinda long with a large jaw and wide mouth, and maybe a bit of a stronger nose," a second Redditor argued. The aesthetic consequences of her weight loss aside, Wilson is happy with the health benefits it delivered. Ultimately, that's the most important thing and we're happy for her.