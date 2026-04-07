The Internet Thinks This Is When Sharon & Kelly Osbourne Started The Ozempic Jabs

There's no denying that both Sharon and Kelly Osbourne have lost a lot of weight, though some people have questioned their methods and the results. Interestingly enough, some internet sleuths have used a comparison of various pictures of the mother and daughter over the years in an attempt to pinpoint the moment they believe the Osbournes started taking GLP-1 jabs. However, it is worth noting that only Sharon has admitted to using the weight loss drug, while Kelly has vehemently denied taking it herself.

You can literally spot the moment they both started taking Ozempic! pic.twitter.com/2YiI23zJu0 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 12, 2026

After a video featuring clips of Sharon and Kelly from 2009 to 2026 made the rounds online, some social media users have pointed out just how different the mother and daughter have looked from 2023 onwards, and they aren't wrong. Unfortunately, many of the comments regarding their transformations have been downright cruel. They've even prompted Sharon to point out that much of Kelly's dramatic transformation came down to grief after mourning the death of her beloved dad, Ozzy Osbourne. "She can't eat right now," Sharon said during an appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored."

Speaking of Sharon, she has been very vocal about her use of Ozempic. It makes sense that netizens noticed a major difference in her appearance in 2023, since she even spoke about using the medication that year. In a group interview with Kelly, Jack, and Ozzy Osbourne for "Piers Morgan Uncensored," she shared that she had lost over 40 pounds, which was more than she'd planned to at first. She also shared that she believed she'd put the weight back on as soon as she stopped using the medication. Sadly, in an appearance on "Howie Mandell Does Stuff" the following year, she shared that she was struggling to gain any weight at all. "I can't put on weight now, and I don't know what it's done to my metabolism, but I just can't seem to put any on, 'cause I think I went too far," she admitted.