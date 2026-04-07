The Internet Thinks This Is When Sharon & Kelly Osbourne Started The Ozempic Jabs
There's no denying that both Sharon and Kelly Osbourne have lost a lot of weight, though some people have questioned their methods and the results. Interestingly enough, some internet sleuths have used a comparison of various pictures of the mother and daughter over the years in an attempt to pinpoint the moment they believe the Osbournes started taking GLP-1 jabs. However, it is worth noting that only Sharon has admitted to using the weight loss drug, while Kelly has vehemently denied taking it herself.
You can literally spot the moment they both started taking Ozempic! pic.twitter.com/2YiI23zJu0
— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 12, 2026
After a video featuring clips of Sharon and Kelly from 2009 to 2026 made the rounds online, some social media users have pointed out just how different the mother and daughter have looked from 2023 onwards, and they aren't wrong. Unfortunately, many of the comments regarding their transformations have been downright cruel. They've even prompted Sharon to point out that much of Kelly's dramatic transformation came down to grief after mourning the death of her beloved dad, Ozzy Osbourne. "She can't eat right now," Sharon said during an appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored."
Speaking of Sharon, she has been very vocal about her use of Ozempic. It makes sense that netizens noticed a major difference in her appearance in 2023, since she even spoke about using the medication that year. In a group interview with Kelly, Jack, and Ozzy Osbourne for "Piers Morgan Uncensored," she shared that she had lost over 40 pounds, which was more than she'd planned to at first. She also shared that she believed she'd put the weight back on as soon as she stopped using the medication. Sadly, in an appearance on "Howie Mandell Does Stuff" the following year, she shared that she was struggling to gain any weight at all. "I can't put on weight now, and I don't know what it's done to my metabolism, but I just can't seem to put any on, 'cause I think I went too far," she admitted.
Kelly has spoken about weight loss procedures she's done
While there was a dramatic difference in both Kelly and Sharon Osbourne's appearance from 2023 onwards, some X (formerly Twitter) users also pointed out that they saw a big difference from 2020. In Kelly's case, that would check out — but not necessarily because of Ozempic. After all, during a 2020 interview on the "Hollywood Raw Podcast," she shared that she'd been given injections for her TMJ, a condition that affects the jaw.
One outcome Kelly hadn't expected was a reduction in her buccal fat, making her face look thinner; she recounted, "That's when people started to notice that I really lost weight." That said, she also made it clear that she wasn't upset about it, joking, "It changed everything ... and I was like, 'Why the f*** didn't I know about this sooner?'"
Later during her "Hollywood Raw Podcast" interview, Kelly revealed that she had undergone gastric sleeve surgery to manage her weight in 2018, which helped her lose 85 pounds at the time. Kelly had nothing but good things to say about the surgery, and noted that she wouldn't be shamed by anyone for having the procedure. "I don't give a f*** what anyone says, I did it, I'm proud of it," she said, going on to promise, "I will never, ever, ever lie about [it] ever. It is the best thing I've ever done."
Though we have no doubt that some of the online chatter about the former "Fashion Police" star's weight loss comes from a place of genuine concern from her fans, it is one of the tragedies of Kelly's life that she has faced so many unkind comments about her body, no matter her weight. In fact, it's especially cruel considering the loss of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, in July 2025.