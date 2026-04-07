Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Clinging To The Ghost Of Her Status In The Trump Family
Poor Kimberly Guilfoyle. Even after Donald Trump exposed an embarrassing nickname he had for Guilfoyle, she still seemed desperate to maintain an affiliation with the Trump family. Those who follow the former Fox News personality know that, shortly after news broke that she and Donald Trump Jr. had ended their engagement in December 2024, the president got rid of Guilfoyle by appointing her as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece. However, in March 2026, Guilfoyle's banishment was temporarily lifted as she returned to the White House alongside POTUS to celebrate Greek Independence Day.
While introducing the ambassador, Trump playfully revealed a nickname he had for her. "Kimberly Guilfoyle has been my friend for a long time. I love calling her 'Kimber-lay,' that's my little pet name, right?" he said. Beyond the awkward "Kimber-lay" name, the president also gave Guilfoyle a light ribbing about her overseas assignment. "But you are the greatest, and I hope you come back here in 12 years, or whenever the term ends," Donald added, which drew laughs from the crowd.
Trump: Kimberlay. Kimberly Guilfoyle. I love calling her Kimberlay. You are the greatest. I hope you come back here in 12 years or whenever the term ends pic.twitter.com/fNfDQAcjKL
— Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 26, 2026
Clips of Donald's speech were shared on X, formerly Twitter, where people couldn't help but comment on the offensive-sounding nickname he gave his son's former fiancée. "She does not deserve this abuse. Imagine being in this circle and him making fun in old people ways, and you have to laugh," one person wrote. "Her pet name is... Lay???" another incredulously asked.
Meanwhile, Guilfoyle dutifully took the ridicule, and even posted clips of the White House celebration of Greek Independence Day to her Instagram Stories, sharing clips of Donald's speech to her followers. Later, Guilfoyle made several posts to her Instagram page that showed her next to Trump from that day. It wasn't the only time she used Instagram to cling to her Trump family connection.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's desperate attempt to stay close to Donald Trump Jr.
The month after their breakup went public, Kimberly Guilfoyle made a birthday post for Donald Trump Jr. that spoke volumes about how keen she was to remain in the Trump family orbit. In a move that screamed of desperation, Guilfoyle posted a compilation of sorts to her Instagram Stories of her and Junior to commemorate his birthday in early January 2025. This was only weeks after their engagement was officially called off, and Trump had assigned her to work in Greece. Clearly, the former "The Five" host wanted everyone to see that she was still part of the Trump family crew.
Later that month, a source confirmed that Guilfoyle wanted to stay on good terms with her ex. "[Guilfoyle] has every intention of maintaining a relationship with [Donald Jr.]," an insider told Page Six in January 2025, which was a few weeks after she posted birthday wishes for Donnie.
A couple of months later, it became obvious the ambassador was maintaining a one-sided relationship with Don Jr. and his family when the Trumps snubbed Guilfoyle on her own birthday. Perhaps she hoped to maintain her relevancy among the MAGA crowd, as Guilfoyle made a big deal of turning 56 years old in March 2025 and had a blowout birthday. Barron Trump's buddy, Bo Loudon, was in attendance and gave a shoutout to Guilfoyle online, but everyone else in the Trump clan didn't bother to extend any birthday wishes online.
In December 2025, after Junior became engaged to his latest girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, a source claimed to People that Guilfoyle (unsurprisingly) disapproved. Somewhat ironically, Guilfoyle's main issue was that she believed Anderson only cared about "the prestige and attention that comes with being connected to the Trump family," which sounds a lot like projection.