Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Clinging To The Ghost Of Her Status In The Trump Family

Poor Kimberly Guilfoyle. Even after Donald Trump exposed an embarrassing nickname he had for Guilfoyle, she still seemed desperate to maintain an affiliation with the Trump family. Those who follow the former Fox News personality know that, shortly after news broke that she and Donald Trump Jr. had ended their engagement in December 2024, the president got rid of Guilfoyle by appointing her as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece. However, in March 2026, Guilfoyle's banishment was temporarily lifted as she returned to the White House alongside POTUS to celebrate Greek Independence Day.

While introducing the ambassador, Trump playfully revealed a nickname he had for her. "Kimberly Guilfoyle has been my friend for a long time. I love calling her 'Kimber-lay,' that's my little pet name, right?" he said. Beyond the awkward "Kimber-lay" name, the president also gave Guilfoyle a light ribbing about her overseas assignment. "But you are the greatest, and I hope you come back here in 12 years, or whenever the term ends," Donald added, which drew laughs from the crowd.

Trump: Kimberlay. Kimberly Guilfoyle. I love calling her Kimberlay. You are the greatest. I hope you come back here in 12 years or whenever the term ends pic.twitter.com/fNfDQAcjKL — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 26, 2026

Clips of Donald's speech were shared on X, formerly Twitter, where people couldn't help but comment on the offensive-sounding nickname he gave his son's former fiancée. "She does not deserve this abuse. Imagine being in this circle and him making fun in old people ways, and you have to laugh," one person wrote. "Her pet name is... Lay???" another incredulously asked.

Meanwhile, Guilfoyle dutifully took the ridicule, and even posted clips of the White House celebration of Greek Independence Day to her Instagram Stories, sharing clips of Donald's speech to her followers. Later, Guilfoyle made several posts to her Instagram page that showed her next to Trump from that day. It wasn't the only time she used Instagram to cling to her Trump family connection.