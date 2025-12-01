Scathing Nicknames That Kimberly Guilfoyle Will Never Be Able To Escape

Kimberly Guilfoyle isn't just the ex-wife of the only person better at dishing out nicknames than Donald Trump; she's also been on the receiving end of many herself. However, Trump's former future daughter-in-law has certainly had a hand in some of them, and let's just say they're a little yikes-worthy.

First up: "Mamacita." Guilfoyle revealed that it was her nickname during her and Donald Trump Jr.'s ill-fated appearance on "The View." Speaking of how she'd reacted to her then-boyfriend posting an article outing a whistleblower, Guilfoyle quipped, "I did come out of the bathroom and say, 'I left you alone for 10 minutes, what happens when Mamacita's gone?'" The former Fox News personality was trying to break the tension on set (spoiler: it did not work), but the revelation was a little icky on multiple counts. After all, while Guilfoyle certainly isn't the only woman to use the moniker, that, coupled with the comment about leaving him alone for a few minutes, on top of their nearly 10-year age gap, felt a little — off.

Making matters even worse, there is the supremely creepy nickname Guilfoyle reportedly had for Don Jr., "Junior Mint." We're not kidding. According to insiders who spoke with Page Six on the matter, that situation started after a text she'd sent in a group chat. "She said something like, 'Don, you're so sweet,' and then sent a picture of Junior Mints." Again, that would be a lot less uncomfortable if not for the "What happens when Mamacita's gone?" quip. The same sources who revealed the "Junior Mint" sobriquet also shared that Don Jr. often called Guilfoyle "Pooh Bear." We're not sure why, nor are we sure we love it, but it's certainly less creepy than the one she bestowed upon herself.