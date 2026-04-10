Alysa Liu's Stunning Transformation Is Turning Heads

Every couple of years, television viewers and sports fans around the world are treated to the latest edition of either the Summer or Winter Olympic Games. And with each iteration of the international sporting competition and broadcast extravaganza, new stars are born (like Ilia Malinin) as observers are moved by athletes' tales of triumph and tribulation. In the United States, the Olympics have seen competitors like Mary Lou Retton, Apolo Anton Ohno (both of whom showed up on "Dancing with the Stars"), and others become pop culture icons. Most recently, it was figure skater Alysa Liu who joined the pantheon of superstar Olympians.

In early 2026, Liu emerged from a two-year retirement to become a double Olympic champion in women's figure skating. In doing so, she won over hearts with her quirky personality, laid-back approach to competition, DIY smiley piercing, and that signature halo hairstyle. Her carefree attitude notwithstanding, Liu grappled with significant pressure on her winding road to gold, undergoing a stunning transformation in the process.

From her atypical childhood and intense training to falling down, getting back up again, and, finally, rising to the top of the international skating scene, here's how Liu's awe-inspiring evolution played out.