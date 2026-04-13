The Untold Truth Of Corey Lewandowski
Corey Lewandowski shot into the spotlight during Donald Trump's second term in office, when he was made a special government employee and Department of Homeland Security advisor in February 2025. However, the Massachusetts native was no stranger to politics. In fact, he first began searching for a foothold in Washington, D.C., in the mid-1990s. Over the years, he held multiple roles for Trump and his allies. Such is his interest in politics that he even started his own government consulting firm called Lewandowski Strategic Advisors, LLC.
What generated the most buzz around the capital, however, was the rumored affair between Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem, his boss. Indeed, The Atlantic even went as far as to christen the duo "the first couple of a dysfunctional DHS."
Noem repeatedly denied the chatter, but stories of a romantic entanglement wouldn't let up, and (perhaps not surprisingly) the two were ousted from the Trump camp around the same time in March 2026. That being said, there's much more to Lewandowski's life and career than his headline-making link to Noem. Here's the untold truth of Corey Lewandowski.
Corey Lewandowski's early life was typical working-class
Long before the rumors about Corey Lewandowski were swirling, and even before he was rubbing elbows with political heavy-hitters in Washington, D.C., he was an average American kid. Born in September 1973 in Lowell, Massachusetts, Lewandowski attended a parochial school where, as a ninth grader, he met his first love.
Alison Hardy was in the eighth grade at the time, and the duo eventually dated throughout high school and into college. Lewandowski attended the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, where he received a Bachelor's degree in Political Science. He followed that with a Master's degree in Political Science from American University in 1997. That move signaled the end of his relationship with Hardy, who went on to marry one of her ex's best friends. Unfortunately, tragedy struck in 2001 when her husband was killed on the plane that hit the World Trade Center. In their grief, the former sweethearts reconnected. They married in 2005, and welcomed four children.
By then, Lewandowski knew he wanted to work in politics. He first ran for state representative in Lowell in 1994 and lost but wasn't discouraged. In 1997, he reached out to every Republican in the House who had won by a 5% margin or less. "I want to manage your next campaign, because you need my help," he wrote them, per The Washington Post. Ohio Representative Bob Ney took him on as an administrative assistant because of his potential appeal with working-class voters.
Donald Trump may not have become president without Corey Lewandowski
Corey Lewandowski's road to the White House was long and winding. Following his stint as Rep. Bob Ney's aide in the late 1990s, Lewandowski worked as a legislative director in the Republican National Committee before becoming the campaign manager for New Hampshire senator Bob Smith's reelection bid in 2002. Smith ultimately lost, and Lewandowski changed gears to become a lobbyist for the New England Seafood Producers Association through 2004. In 2008, he was chosen to head the New Hampshire branch of advocacy group Americans for Prosperity (AFP) while simultaneously working as a marine patrol officer trainee and a lobbyist for Schwartz Communications. Eventually, a 2014 meeting with Donald Trump changed everything.
The duo met through Lewandowski's work for AFP and must have hit it off because, that December, he was hired as the campaign manager for Trump's first presidential bid. While he was a surprising choice, Rep. Bob Ney told The Washington Post it made perfect sense. "Donald Trump is not for the faint of heart, and neither is Corey Lewandowski," he mused. Ryan Williams, a political strategist and friend of Lewandowski's, agreed, telling NBC News, "Corey and Donald Trump are cut from the same cloth."
Indeed, for the next 18 months, Lewandowski proved that he understood Trump. His unconventional approach and controversial motto, "Let Trump Be Trump", ruffled feathers. But Lewandowski's efforts paid off in surprise primary wins that paved the way for Trump to secure the Republican nomination.
Corey Lewandowski has been repeatedly accused of bullying
Corey Lewandowski's brash personality may have finally caught up with him in June 2016, when he was fired from his role as Donald Trump's campaign manager. According to insiders, the move came after mounting complaints about his temper culminated in a physical altercation that was caught on camera. That March, Lewandowski was caught physically pulling Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields out of the way as she tried to approach Trump following a press conference. While Trump initially stood by his man, telling reporters, per Politico, "Perhaps she made the story up," the video evidence didn't lie. Indeed, Lewandowski was charged with simple battery, but just 11 days later, he was at it again, reportedly grabbing a Trump protester by the collar during a rally in Arizona.
Interestingly, it seems such behavior was nothing new for Lewandowski. Speaking to over 20 sources, Politico learned that Trump's staff actually wanted to stage a coup against Lewandowski but had to put that plan on hold after Trump began winning primaries. In addition to manhandling reporters, Lewandowski was accused of making sexual comments towards female journalists, swearing at officials, and yelling at co-workers who questioned him. Political consultant Roger Stone told the outlet "I am concerned that the controversy will hurt Donald" and Trump ultimately agreed, firing Lewandowski right before the Republican National Convention.
Lewandowski was fired for allegedly harassing a Trump donor
When Corey Lewandowski was first fired by Donald Trump in June 2016, critics had little praise for the former campaign manager. As one adviser told GQ, "It was going from checkers to chess and they didn't feel like Corey was up to it." And yet, Lewandowski continued to support Trump and again found himself in the president's orbit when he started running a super PAC called Make America Great Again Action. However, that gig also ended in his being fired in September 2021 after a Trump supporter accused him of sexual harassment.
The unwanted encounter allegedly occurred during a charity event in Las Vegas, which hosted 24 big-time Republican donors. Attendee Trashelle Odom, who sat next to Lewandowski at the dinner, claimed he made sexual innuendos and repeatedly touched her, including on her behind. What's more, she told Politico, "[He] stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful."
Lewandowski denied any wrongdoing but he was quickly let go, as Taylor Budowich announced on X (formerly Twitter), "He will no longer be associated with Trump World." A year later, in September 2022, things went from bad to worse as Lewandowski was charged with misdemeanor battery in relation to the incident. He ultimately accepted a deal in which he didn't admit guilt but agreed to eight hours of counseling, 50 hours of community service, and a $1,000 fine.
Lewandowski allegedly demanded bribes from government contractors
Despite his previous transgressions, Corey Lewandowski was welcomed back into the Trump orbit in 2024 as an unpaid presidential campaign advisor. Once the presidency was secured, The New York Times noted that Lewandowski seemingly had his sights set on a more impressive title — Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff — but that never materialized. Instead, he was allowed to join DHS as an unpaid special government employee in February 2025.
By law, such a role can't last longer than 130 days per year. Yet, Lewandowski held on for over a year by reportedly failing to clock in on arrival and using colleagues to send messages on his behalf, thus eliminating evidence of his presence. He also reportedly pushed the boundaries of his job, becoming what Congressman Robert Garcia dubbed DHS' "de facto chief of staff" (per the U.S. Committee on Oversight and Government Reform). According to insiders, Lewandowski was involved in a wide berth of decisions, including granting contracts. What's more, he was accused of doing so unjustly and running a pay-to-play scheme.
In March 2026, George Zoley, the founder of a private prison company called GEO Group, was reportedly asked to give Lewandowski money in exchange for securing a government contract. When Zoley refused, his company was sidelined. "He wanted payments," an insider told NBC News. "What some people would call a success fee." Asked if he had ever accepted cash from contractors, Lewandowski told NBC News, "Zero, not one penny."
Inside the Kristi Noem affair rumors
Kristi Noem's relationship with Corey Lewandowski predates their time in Washington, D.C. After she became South Dakota's governor in 2019, Lewandowski served as Noem's top adviser, albeit unpaid, helping her meet donors and secure support. The couple's affair allegedly began around that time and was somewhat of an open secret as they did little to hide their flirtation and traveled together extensively. One insider told The Daily Mail that he saw Noem placing Lewandowski's hand on her lap while another recalled mistaking Noem for Lewandowski's wife.
Noem denied the rumors in 2021, and let Lewandowski go that same year after he was accused of harassing Republican donor Taylor Budowich at a charity event. Even so, the duo was reunited in 2025 after Noem was appointed Secretary of Homeland Security and Lewandowski became her adviser once more. As the pair spent an increasing amount of time together, cozy pics of Noem and Lewandowski fueled talk of an affair. It became such a hot topic that she was even asked about it during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in March 2026. Interestingly, Noem refused to simply say no on two occasions, instead fuming, per Politico, "I am shocked we're peddling tabloid garbage in this committee."
The rumored affair between Noem and Lewandowski wasn't the first time he was accused of being unfaithful to his wife. In 2018, insiders claimed he was having an affair with Hope Hicks while she served as the White House's communications director.
Corey Lewandowski was officially fired while traveling in Guyana
Kristi Noem was axed by Donald Trump in March 2026 but she wasn't leaving politics, nor was she ditching Corey Lewandowski. Noem received a brand new title — Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas — and set off to South America that same month to visit the various countries that had agreed to work with the U.S. to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking. For a reason no one was able to explain, Noem was accompanied by Lewandowski, as revealed in photos taken during her meeting with the President of Guyana. Images showed Lewandowski sitting right next to Noem during government meetings, despite not having an official function that would explain his presence.
The trip was reportedly the final straw for President Trump, who — according to the New York Post — saw the pics and decided it was time to fire Lewandowski yet again. According to sources, Trump had already been weighing options to ditch Lewandowski as he wasn't happy with certain actions taken by his former DHS adviser, including his decision to spend $220 million of taxpayers' money on TV ads featuring Noem. That same month, the House Homeland Security Committee told the New York Post it was looking into DHS' spending under Noem and Lewandowski with Chairman Andrew Garbarino saying, "I think Corey had his hands in a lot and probably should not have."
Will Corey Lewandowski make a political return?
Corey Lewandowski may finally have run out of lives. After hiring and then firing him multiple times, Trump admin officials told the New York Times in March 2026 that he wasn't likely to make another comeback. Similarly, CBS News reporter Olivia Gazis stated in a post on X that numerous officials confirmed "Lewandowski is not currently employed by the State Department and will not be coming to the Dept in the future, including as a special government employee."
That news wasn't a shock, given Lewandowski's contentious stint at the Department of Homeland Security. According to 20 admin officials who spoke with the New York Times in March 2026, Lewandowski's time at DHS was full of drama and he wouldn't be missed. Insiders claimed he used Kristi Noem's office as his own even when she wasn't there, read classified briefs that he lacked the proper security clearance to see, and made orders he had no power to make, such as deciding who should be put on administrative leave.
Interestingly, Lewandowski once boasted in 2025, per The Post, that he was untouchable. "I do whatever the f*** I want," he was quoted as saying. "DJT will pardon me." It seems that he may have gotten that one wrong.