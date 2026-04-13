Corey Lewandowski shot into the spotlight during Donald Trump's second term in office, when he was made a special government employee and Department of Homeland Security advisor in February 2025. However, the Massachusetts native was no stranger to politics. In fact, he first began searching for a foothold in Washington, D.C., in the mid-1990s. Over the years, he held multiple roles for Trump and his allies. Such is his interest in politics that he even started his own government consulting firm called Lewandowski Strategic Advisors, LLC.

What generated the most buzz around the capital, however, was the rumored affair between Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem, his boss. Indeed, The Atlantic even went as far as to christen the duo "the first couple of a dysfunctional DHS."

Noem repeatedly denied the chatter, but stories of a romantic entanglement wouldn't let up, and (perhaps not surprisingly) the two were ousted from the Trump camp around the same time in March 2026. That being said, there's much more to Lewandowski's life and career than his headline-making link to Noem. Here's the untold truth of Corey Lewandowski.