Ozempic Rumors Keep Swirling Around These Celebrities
Once upon a time, drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide — better known to the masses by their brand names, Ozempic/Wegovy and Mounjaro — were mostly taken to treat type 2 diabetes. In the 2020s, though, these GLP-1 receptor agonists have become the go-to fix for losing weight in Hollywood. Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, and Elon Musk have spoken openly about using GLP-1s and flaunted jaw-dropping weight loss results in doing so.
For her part, Winfrey classified such drugs as "tools" for keeping people healthy (like blood pressure medication), and noted that she wished she had known about them sooner. "I have regret that I didn't discover it in 2013," Winfrey said of her use of a weight loss drug on "CBS This Morning." Others, meanwhile, have spoken about a desire to cultivate their ideal look. However, not everyone has been willing to pull back the curtain on how they accomplished their transformations.
Some stars have even issued outright denials of having used Ozempic and similar medications for weight loss, even as doctors have seemingly prescribed them with increasing frequency in recent years. That hasn't stopped fans, observers, and the media from speculating about celebs taking GLP-1s to achieve their ideal appearances, though. Here are 11 celebs who continue to be the subject of Ozempic rumors.
Adele
With songs like "Rolling in the Deep" and "Hello," Adele achieved a level of success during the 2010s that is typically reserved for the Taylor Swifts and Madonnas of the world. And she did so while bucking the same standards for beauty and body image that those stars helped fashion. "I've never seen magazine covers and seen music videos and been like, 'I need to look like that if I want to be a success.' Never," she told Anderson Cooper on "60 Minutes" in 2012. "I don't want to be some Skinny Minnie with my t*** out."
Nevertheless, the British singer/songwriter eventually found herself inducing double takes with a weight loss transformation that left her looking unrecognizable. In 2020, Adele went viral for a picture showing off her svelte form. She later told British Vogue that she had lost 100 pounds over a two-year period leading up to her headline-making post, noting that the process was all about "becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone."
While Adele has spoken about working out, rumors regarding the possible use of Ozempic or a similar drug have abounded in subsequent years. "Who remembers when Adele posted this photo and became the first celebrity in the world to reveal the existence of Ozempic?" wrote one X user about her famous Instagram snap. "You can see now what happened to Adele. Ozempic face, exactly like (Kelly) Osborne's," another X user opined about her modern look.
Jonah Hill
In the early days of his fame as a comedic actor, Jonah Hill was arguably pigeonholed into playing roles that were informed by his physical appearance and everyman energy, neither of which met with the established blueprint for a Hollywood leading man. More recently, though, the actor who cut his teeth on projects like "Knocked Up" and "Superbad" has remade his physique in a manner that has allowed his acting ability to outshine his physicality on the screen.
As reported by Hello! Magazine in 2026, a series of stills from the set of his Apple TV film "Outcome" showed Hill looking slimmer than ever before, leading some to believe that he has shed a near unfathomable amount of weight. "I estimate he went from roughly 375 pounds down to 180 pounds, a loss of nearly 200 pounds, largely through nutritionist-guided diet changes, including giving up beer," nutritionist Amelia Phillips told the outlet.
Regardless of what Hill may or may not have done to achieve his new look, though, the GLP-1 speculation is running strong. Some would say he has one of the worst cases of Ozempic face in Hollywood. In any case, Hill is no stranger to people commenting on his body, having dealt with body-shaming for years. "I became famous in my late teens and then spent most of my young adult life listening to people say that I was fat and gross and unattractive," he wrote in his magazine Inner Children (via People) in 2018. "It's only in the last four years ... that I've started to understand how much that hurt."
Kim Kardashian
Since she first emerged into the public consciousness in the mid-to-late 2000s via her former relationship with Ray J — with whom her drama keeps getting messier — Kim Kardashian's instantly identifiable figure has been a hot topic. That's not to say, though, that she hasn't undergone a significant transformation over the years. On the contrary, the evolution of Kardashian's shape has led to speculation about what she may be doing — or taking — to cultivate her look.
Kardashian famously wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress at the Met Gala in 2022, telling Vogue that she had achieved double-digit weight loss in a matter of weeks to ensure that she could fit into the Jean Louis gown. While she appeared to pull it off on the day, briefly wearing the dress before switching into a replica, rumblings that the historic frock was permanently damaged followed. So, too, did rumors that Kardashian turned to Ozempic to help her shed the necessary weight. "The Ozempic era definitely started with Marilyn's dress," one Redditor opined. In any case, Kardashian managed to set Twitter (now X) on fire by wearing the dress.
Kardashian has continued to be mentioned in connection with Ozempic over the ensuing years, be it through speculation about her GLP-1 use, or her company's move to outfit Santa Claus with a special, beige Skims suit, leading observers to brand him "Ozempic Santa."
Khloé Kardashian
Like Jonah Hill and others on this list, Khloé Kardashian has gone her 12 rounds with body shamers over the years. "I've been torn apart [since] the minute that I've gone on TV. I didn't look like my sisters, so therefore, it's not good enough," she said on a 2023 episode of "The Kardashians" (via Glamour). "Then when I started changing my look — you get better makeup, you do fillers, you do whatever, I had a nose job — and there's still people constantly bullying you." Nevertheless, after years of transformation, Kardashian now sports a figure to match her other sisters, which has led to speculation about Ozempic use.
"They are all so so tiny. Especially Kim & Khloé," wrote one X user. "Ozempic really is that girl damn." Added another X user: "I know Khloé is a big fitness person but... all these celebrities are taking Ozempic to lose weight." For her part, Kardashian maintains that she achieved her weight loss through diet and lifestyle changes, although she has confessed that she would have used a GLP-1 when she was younger had they been around. "When I was bigger, if they had Ozempic, I probably would have tried it, 'cause I tried any other thing," she said on a 2024 episode of "The Kardashians" (via People).
More recently, Kardashian told People that hard work is the foundation for transformations like hers. "[A]s much as people wanna believe, there is no magic anything, I think we all have to work at something."
50 Cent
If you were a fan of rap and hip-hop culture during the 2000s, there's a better-than-average chance you were a fan of "In da Club" rapper 50 Cent. Throughout the decade, the Queens-born M.C. dropped two albums that eventually received platinum certification — 2003's "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" and 2005's "The Massacre." And while he continued to have musical success over the ensuing years, in addition to success in Hollywood, he has made waves with his physical appearance, too.
In 2010, 50 Cent graced the cover of "Muscle & Fitness" magazine, and in 2013, he released a book detailing his fitness "laws," titled "Formula 50: A 6-Week Workout and Nutrition Plan That Will Transform Your Life." While he has largely maintained his bulked-out image over the years, though, he made headlines in 2024 for losing weight (to the tune of 43 pounds). The metamorphosis was such that many believed he had taken the GLP-1 plunge to get his desired results; a notion that the rapper strongly pushed back on in a fiery Instagram video.
"Everybody talking about weight loss. I was in the gym. I was working the f*** out, man. Who says Ozempic? I was running," 50 Cent said in the clip (via People). "I was running, I was doing what I had to do. ... I was 253 pounds, I came down and I'm 210 right now. Oww, so how you feel about it?"
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling has blossomed into a veritable comedy and television genius over the years, showing out for the better part of a decade as Kelly Kapoor on NBC's take on "The Office" before creating "The Mindy Project" and "Never Have I Ever." And her evolution from lovable side character to Hollywood power player has been mirrored by a similarly eye-catching physical metamorphosis.
"I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately," Kaling told People about her 40-pound weight loss in 2023. "I feel great." Kaling added that she was aware of the discourse about her eye-popping transformation, but maintained that she doesn't spend time dwelling on it. "I know people are really interested in my body and the changes in my body, and I think it's flattering and sometimes it's just a little much, so I don't try to tune it in too much."
Kaling cited her love of running and hiking — she reportedly does 20 miles per week of one or the other — as one of the secrets to her success, further noting a weight lifting focus and an effort to eat in moderation. Regardless of her claims, though, the Ozempic/GLP-1 rumors have persisted. "Sure Mindy. After childbirth and in your forties you found the key to changing the body type you had your entire life. Sure," wrote one Redditor in response to a picture of Kaling promoting her swimwear line. Another replied, "They all think we're idiots."
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson may have been a prototypical pop princess of the late '90s and early 2000s in her younger days, but for a long period of time after her heyday, she was generating more press for her appearance than for her music, and some of the coverage was downright cruel. In 2009, she was snapped wearing "mom jeans" at a chili cook-off, inspiring the TMZ headline "Jessica Simpson: This Is How She Rolls." Years later, Simpson told People of the coverage at the time, "I don't think people always realized that there was a human being, a beating heart and working eyes with actual feelings behind those headlines and that words can hurt and stay with you for a lifetime."
These days, Simpson is cutting a significantly leaner figure. She's a show business vet now, but her body more closely resembles the figure that was once pinned to the walls of fans worldwide. Unfortunately, that has led to social media picking up where the tabloids left off. "I'm reading whispers of men leaving their wives because they are getting too thin on Ozempic. It apparently led to Jessica Simpson's divorce," read one X post, while another observer wrote, "Love her to death but I think Jessica Simpson was on the Ozempic train long before anyone else."
For her part, Simpson has taken the discourse in stride while denying that a GLP-1 medication was involved in her weight loss. "Oh Lord. I mean, it is not (Ozempic)," she said (via "Today.") in 2023. "It's willpower."
Jesse Plemons
Jesse Plemons — whose relationship with his wife Kirsten Dunst is always a hot topic — is another actor whose physical transformation has garnered attention. In 2024, Plemons revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he had dropped 50 pounds over the previous year and a half. And while a sleeker look comes with obvious benefits in an industry where image is everything, the biggest impact may have come on the home front for Plemons. "I have much more energy [now] and, like I've said, I've got young kids, so I got to keep up with them," Plemons said.
What he didn't have energy for, though, was the speculation about how he achieved his new look. "It's really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic," Plemons told the Los Angeles Times. "It doesn't matter, everyone's going to think I took Ozempic anyways." The true secret to his weight loss success, Plemons claimed, was actually intermittent fasting. The "Breaking Bad" star said that several people had spoken to him about it and that he was "surprised at how quickly it was effective."
Elle King
While some celebs prefer not to acknowledge rumors of GLP-1 medication use themselves, or only speak about it when interviewed by a member of the mainstream press, singer Elle King has responded to them directly on her social media. In 2023, King shared a "two years postpartum" update on Instagram that included clips of her workout regimen and skin care routine. Although the caption was later edited, she rebuffed the Ozempic rumors, writing (via Page Six), "I can't believe that I even have to say this, but no, I am not on any weight loss medication." Added King: "I have PCOS and I am pre-diabetic. My diabetic grandfather died when I was 10 years old. I watched him prick his finger and give himself shots. I do not judge anyone who is trying to live a healthier life."
Regardless of the methods King used to meet milestones on her health journey, King has dealt with people's opinions about her appearance and weight since she was young. "I was, like, a really, really heavy child. My dad sent me to fat camp," King revealed on a 2024 episode of the "Dumb Blonde" podcast (via Women's Health). "And then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and I didn't lose any weight. Very toxic and very silly."
For his part, King's famous dad — "Saturday Night Live" alum Rob Schneider — apologized after his daughter's comments made headlines.
Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards is in rarefied air in the pantheon of reality television stars. As of early 2026, she's the last remaining original cast member of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and her record as the longest-running "housewife" in the whole of the "Real Housewives" franchise may never be broken. Despite her nearly two decades in the spotlight, Richards has managed to maintain a strong, lean physique that has kept her looking fresh in recent years. As one might expect, that has led to speculation about GLP-1 medication use. However, Richards clearly has no time for the noise.
"I had never heard of it. I had heard of it when they accused me, but I'd already lost weight by the time I had heard about Ozempic, so it was really frustrating to me," Richards told Page Six of the weight loss drug rumors in 2023. "What I don't want to get lost in this is that I want to be able to inspire people."
While Richards' alleged use of GLP-1 hasn't met the burden of proof, her daughter, Sophia Umansky, has copped to taking the Mounjaro plunge and, apparently, it didn't go well for her. In a 2025 TikTok video, Umansky decried that she was losing clumps of hair as a result.
Ben Napier
Ben Napier may not be on the radar of everyone who consumes pop culture, but for the HGTV crowd, there are precious few personalities who could elicit the same kind of response as the "Home Town" co-host and Scotsman Company founder. As he and his wife, Erin Napier, have become a bigger deal among the DIY crowd, though, Ben's body has evolved in the opposite direction. At one point, he dropped a whopping 95 pounds after having surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff.
"It was eight [or] nine months of not being able to do any upper body workout — and not even at work. Like, I couldn't pick up anything at work," Ben told Us Weekly in 2024. "So, for the first time in my life, I felt very skinny in my arms and shoulders and chest." However, it wasn't just a shoulder issue serving as a catalyst for his weight loss. There were also concerns about the HGTV star's blood pressure.
Whatever the reason for his dramatic transformation, Ben hasn't been able to outrun the Ozempic rumors ever since (especially given that he gained some of his weight back). "[P]eople who come off Ozempic tend to gain their weight back since they don't change their eating habits," wrote one Redditor in a thread about Ben's weight.