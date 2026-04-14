Ozempic Rumors Keep Swirling Around These Celebrities

Once upon a time, drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide — better known to the masses by their brand names, Ozempic/Wegovy and Mounjaro — were mostly taken to treat type 2 diabetes. In the 2020s, though, these GLP-1 receptor agonists have become the go-to fix for losing weight in Hollywood. Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, and Elon Musk have spoken openly about using GLP-1s and flaunted jaw-dropping weight loss results in doing so.

For her part, Winfrey classified such drugs as "tools" for keeping people healthy (like blood pressure medication), and noted that she wished she had known about them sooner. "I have regret that I didn't discover it in 2013," Winfrey said of her use of a weight loss drug on "CBS This Morning." Others, meanwhile, have spoken about a desire to cultivate their ideal look. However, not everyone has been willing to pull back the curtain on how they accomplished their transformations.

Some stars have even issued outright denials of having used Ozempic and similar medications for weight loss, even as doctors have seemingly prescribed them with increasing frequency in recent years. That hasn't stopped fans, observers, and the media from speculating about celebs taking GLP-1s to achieve their ideal appearances, though. Here are 11 celebs who continue to be the subject of Ozempic rumors.