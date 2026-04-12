What Happened To The Cast Of Counting Cars?

Roli Szabo, the Hungarian-born car detailer for Count's Kustoms, was a natural entertainer during his time on the show. With his endearing accent and impressive people skills – remember when he worked something out with the storage company worker who conveniently spoke Hungarian? – Szabo was a great fit with the rest of the team. So when he suddenly stopped appearing in new episodes without any explanation, viewers were understandably curious as to why.

Despite fans asking why he left the show, Szabo hasn't been forthcoming with the reason he left both the show and Count's Kustoms. He has alluded to some drama, however, replying to one fan on X in 2018 that the reason he left is a "long story" and his return is "really up to the others too though." Regardless, Szabo has kept himself busy after leaving, even starting his own car detailing business in Las Vegas named Rock N Roli Kustom Detailing. As of writing, it's unclear if his business is still in operation as the website is down and Szabo doesn't advertise it on any of his social media; instead, he links to his mostly inactive YouTube channel. Maybe he's thinking of bringing it back?

Szabo is active on X and Instagram, though he's using a new account after allegedly getting hacked. From his posts, Szabo seems very happily coupled up with his wife, Jamie, and active in the California car show scene. In October 2025, he shared that he and Horny Mike linked up at the Mariposa Car Show, where they made guest appearances. He also shared this reel showcasing both Mike's special brand of humor and how close the two are years later.