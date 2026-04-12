What Happened To The Cast Of Counting Cars?
Out of all the spin-off shows to come out of the History Channel's "Pawn Stars," "Counting Cars" might have the most dedicated fanbase. A quick Google search yields Reddit threads of viewers discussing the show's best – and worst – moments as well as countless YouTube videos speculating what caused the show's demise.
"Counting Cars" started airing in 2012 as one of several spin-offs capitalizing on the success of "Pawn Stars." The show followed Danny "Count" Koker and the employees at Count's Kustoms as they customized and restored old vehicles, from motorcycles to motorhomes. "Counting Cars" was successful enough to warrant 10 seasons until new episodes stopped airing in 2021. Neither the cast nor production offered a reason why the show suddenly ended, but fans speculate that legal troubles, rifts between the cast, or general reality show fatigue are possibilities.
History may never explain why the show suddenly stopped production, but that doesn't stop curious minds from wondering what happened to the "Counting Cars" cast. From Danny Koker to Roli Szabo, both former and current employees of Count's Kustoms are staying busy now that their reality TV run is over.
Roli Szabo is still detailing cars – just not for Count's Kustoms
Roli Szabo, the Hungarian-born car detailer for Count's Kustoms, was a natural entertainer during his time on the show. With his endearing accent and impressive people skills – remember when he worked something out with the storage company worker who conveniently spoke Hungarian? – Szabo was a great fit with the rest of the team. So when he suddenly stopped appearing in new episodes without any explanation, viewers were understandably curious as to why.
Despite fans asking why he left the show, Szabo hasn't been forthcoming with the reason he left both the show and Count's Kustoms. He has alluded to some drama, however, replying to one fan on X in 2018 that the reason he left is a "long story" and his return is "really up to the others too though." Regardless, Szabo has kept himself busy after leaving, even starting his own car detailing business in Las Vegas named Rock N Roli Kustom Detailing. As of writing, it's unclear if his business is still in operation as the website is down and Szabo doesn't advertise it on any of his social media; instead, he links to his mostly inactive YouTube channel. Maybe he's thinking of bringing it back?
Szabo is active on X and Instagram, though he's using a new account after allegedly getting hacked. From his posts, Szabo seems very happily coupled up with his wife, Jamie, and active in the California car show scene. In October 2025, he shared that he and Horny Mike linked up at the Mariposa Car Show, where they made guest appearances. He also shared this reel showcasing both Mike's special brand of humor and how close the two are years later.
Ryan Evans continues to work as Count's Kustoms' lead painter
Ryan Evans was painting cars long before production on "Counting Cars" began. According to Evans' about page on Count's Kustoms' website, he "started his painting career in his parents' garage" in Killeen, Texas, before moving to Los Angeles in 1996. His skills were noticed by the Count's Kustoms' crew, and he moved to Las Vegas in 1999 to start working for Danny. By the time the show began in 2012, Evans brought his painting skills and an everyman charm to the small screen that couldn't help but make viewers wonder what happened to him after the show.
After the show ended, Evans continued to work for Count's Kustoms but shares very little of his personal life online. That's not to say he doesn't keep busy. One look through Evans' Instagram, and it's obvious the man loves his job. His grid is filled not only with custom paint jobs that would make any car enthusiast sick with envy, but also updates on different car shows Evans travels to throughout the country. And when he's not working on cars, he's talking about them wherever he can, from podcasts to the official Count's Kustoms YouTube channel.
Post-show life hasn't all been sunshine and rainbows for Evans. He posted a video on his Instagram of Horny Mike telling off various media outlets for wrongly reporting that Evans stole money from his employer. According to Evans, these "grocery store tabloids" were using his photo when reporting about former employee Joseph Frontiera, who is currently being sued by Count's Kustoms for allegedly stealing $75,000 from the business.
Horny Mike posts daily updates on Instagram
Mike "Horny Mike" Henry is a somewhat polarizing figure on the show. With a sense of humor described as that of a middle school boy, Mike's jokes don't always land with the people watching "Counting Cars." Neither does his sense of style: think big cars, horn decals, and lots of green. Whether you love him or hate him, you can't deny that Mike's presence adds a unique charm to each episode.
Even after the History Channel stopped airing new episodes of "Counting Cars," Mike is keeping busy as an employee of Count's Kustoms. He meticulously updates his Instagram account and is frequently featured on the company's YouTube channel, where he shows off his custom designs. His distinctive style makes it easy for fans to spot his ride in the wild, though they don't always approve of his design choices. "This is what happens when someone becomes a fantastic artist yet retains the brain of a 6-year-old," writes one Reddit commenter of Mike's customized truck.
When he's not working on controversial car designs in the shop, Mike's making custom hats, featuring slogans like "Make America Horny Again." Mike seems to take his civic responsibility seriously and encouraged his followers via Instagram reel to vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Political endorsements aside, Mike apparently loves cats and "considers himself a single cat lady at heart," according to his profile on the Count's Kustom's website.
Kevin Mack loves to travel to car shows across the country
Kevin Mack's calm demeanor served as a good foil to the show's mix of strong personalities. As the shop's business manager, Mack kept the rest of the employees in check while keeping the day-to-day operations running like a well-oiled machine. While he didn't make as many appearances on "Counting Cars" as some of the other cast members, he often helped purchase the expensive cars that made up much of the shop's work.
Even when the show was airing, Mack kept a relatively low profile online. When it comes to his personal life, Mack still keeps some things close to his chest now that the show has ended. When it comes to cars, however, he's more of an open book. While not the most active social media user, he frequently shares information on his Instagram and X profiles about different car shows he attends throughout the United States.
Although he doesn't post too often, Mack does offer a glimpse into his life from time to time. He annually thanks fans for wishing him a happy birthday, shares his love of Los Angeles sports teams like the Lakers and the Dodgers, and supports his coworkers by sharing details about their guest appearances at car shows. As a longtime friend of Danny Koker, he especially shows his support for projects like Koker's podcast "Count's Kulture," where the Count interviews guests like "Counting Cars" own Horny Mike.
Shannon Aikau is quite the family man
Shannon Aikau is Count Kustom's go-to motorcycle builder. According to his about page on Count Kustom's website, he inherited his motorcycle knowledge from his dad, Jimmy. Shannon and Jimmy, "a longtime friend of the Koker family," joined the shop as bike experts from its inception. A 1977 Purple Haze FXE, one of the last pieces he worked on with his father before he passed, is on display at Koker's restaurant, Count's Vamp'd Rock and Roll Bar.
Like many of the show's cast, Shannon is on social media. Though he rarely posts on his X account, he's much more active on his Instagram. It comes as no surprise that Count's Kustom's motorcycle customization expert posts about 'cycles. From close calls to car show appearances to custom rides, Shannon is sharing his passion for bikes one post at a time. He's also sharing that passion with his family, especially his youngest daughter, who shows up to work with him in his garage for the occasional post.
Shannon frequently highlights his family on his Instagram, celebrating his daughters' achievements or milestones like his wife's birthday. He also shares his Hawaiian heritage through his love of cooking, sharing photos of his family making dishes like Hawaiian-style lumpia. Shannon was born and raised on the island of Oahu and reps Hawaii whenever he gets the chance, including shouting out his second cousin, Eddie Aikau.
Scott Jones keeps a low profile after leaving the show
Scott Jones was Count's Kustom's project manager and an integral member of the cast for the first two seasons of "Counting Cars." With his no-nonsense attitude, Jones was a commanding force on the show and was just as likely to hype up his employees as he was to make them drop and give him 20 push-ups. Sure, the on-screen bickering could be just as fake as the show's predecessor, "Pawn Stars," but it really seemed like Jones was heavily involved in the operational aspects of the business.
That is, until he suddenly left the show in 2013. Neither Jones nor the rest of Count's Kustoms ever confirmed the reason for his departure, and Jones is not active on social media. Of course, fans have their own theories. Some speculate there's bad blood between Jones and his old employer after ex-employee Joseph Frontiera stole upwards of $70,000 from the business. If Jones was managing the books when Frontiera was skimming off the top, that would definitely be a fireable offense. Another, more innocuous theory is that Jones moved states after the birth of his son.
While not confirmed, the latter theory seems a more likely explanation for Jones' sudden disappearance. Before moving to Las Vegas, Jones called Greenville, Tennessee, his home and often travelled between the two states during filming. In an interview with The Greenville Sun, Jones announced his intention to return and start his own business with his former boss, Dale Kyker. According to a 2021 article from the same publication, it seems that Jones did just that, even returning to reality TV in the Netflix series "Swap Shop."
Joseph Frontiera got into legal trouble
Viewers who watched "Counting Cars" without visiting fan forums or reading news about the show likely have no idea who Joseph Frontiera is. Unlike the main cast, Frontiera was a supporting character at best and barely appeared on the show. But in real life, Frontiera made waves when he was accused of fraud by his own employer in 2016.
Frontiera started working in an accounting role at Count Kustoms in 2013 after he was referred by Randstad Professionals, a staffing agency based in Delaware. Things seemed good until the Count and Co. realized the numbers weren't adding up. In a lawsuit acquired by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Count's Kustoms found accounting "irregularities" in both the company's and client's accounts and decided to investigate Frontiera. They found that Frontiera "had a criminal history of embezzlement and fraud" but claimed that he had "represented himself as a qualified employee without negative employment history or criminal history."
Count's Kustom's then filed a lawsuit alleging that Frontiera stole $75,000 from the business for personal expenses, including buying a Range Rover and airplane tickets. His former employers also claimed that the company was forced to pay the IRS $18,000 after Frontiera missed tax payments. In addition to accusing Frontiera of fraud, the lawsuit alleged Randstad Professionals knowingly failed to disclose Frontiera's criminal and employment history. Randstad Professionals counter-sued, citing a lack of evidence, while Frontiera's attorneys filed to dismiss the case entirely. Though his whereabouts today remain a mystery, in 2019, Frontiera was ordered to pay Count's Kustoms over $40,000 in damages, according to court documents.
Rick Harrison got married to the perfect woman
As a "Pawn Stars" spin-off, "Counting Cars" owes a lot to Rick Harrison. Although Harrison is obviously more well-known for being the star of the History Channel's "Pawn Stars," he also made cameo appearances on "Counting Cars." Notably, Harrison helps Koker and crew snag a 1968 Mustang in the pilot episode as well as teaches Horny Mike a thing or two about customer service at his pawn shop in a very real, clearly not staged clip.
In recent years, Harrison hasn't been shy in voicing his support of Donald Trump. He's so politically minded, he's even considered a Senate run himself, telling the Las Vegas Review-Journal, "I've been approached by many in the party and always listen with an open mind." Part of his political leanings are out of genuine support for Trump's policies, but his support of the president's stance on the border is also personal: After his son Adam died of a fentanyl overdose in January 2025, Harrison called for harsher border control. "It seems [Fentanyl] is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it," Harrison said in a statement after his son's death.
Although he's still grieving his son's death, Harrison is making time for happy moments. In January 2026, he married Agripina "Angie" Polushkin in two separate ceremonies in Las Vegas and Cancun. His son Corey was absent from the Cancun ceremony after sustaining injuries from a motorcycle crash, as was Danny Koker, who officiated Harrison's third marriage in 2013. Here's hoping the fifth time's the charm for Harrison and his new bride.
Chumlee took a plea deal after illegal drugs and weapons were found in his home
Arguably the breakout star of "Pawn Stars," Austin "Chumlee" Russell began his career as Gold & Silver Pawn Shop's comic relief. Chumlee wasn't just good at making people laugh. However, he also showed off his seemingly encyclopedic knowledge of arcade machines, shoes, and trading card games when the need arose. He's also somewhat of a gearhead himself and brought his 1963 Lincoln Continental to the guys at Count's Kustoms in an episode of "Counting Cars."
The star's life hasn't always been as easy-going as the cameras make it seem. In 2016, Chumlee's home was investigated as part of a sexual assault investigation, and while no arrests were made on that front, police found drugs and "an arsenal of" unregistered firearms (via AP News). Chumlee avoided jail time and a harsher sentencing by taking a plea deal. He was sentenced to counseling of an unspecified nature as well as three years of probation.
His legal troubles have done little to slow Chumlee down. He continues to appear on television, opened his own candy shop on the Las Vegas strip, and has even found time to compete in a season of celebrity poker. Chumlee now hosts the podcast show "Pawn After Dark" alongside Rick Harrison.
Danny Koker still runs Count's Kustoms
With his signature durag, '80s rocker style, and a voice that sounds made for television, Danny "Count" Koker is reality TV gold. Even before landing his own show, Koker would pop up on "Pawn Stars" as the owner of Count's Kustoms. According to his about page on the shop's website, Koker and his father "started Count's Kustoms as a place for them to work on both personal and friends' projects." Over time, it grew into a profitable business and became the tourist attraction it is today.
Las Vegas locals will remember Koker as Count Cool Rider on local TV's "Saturday Fright at the Movies." While his time as that Count was short-lived, he's kept the moniker throughout the years. Aside from loving cars and TV, Koker's quite the music lover and fronts the band Count's 77. For 16 years, he owned and operated Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill alongside his wife, Korrie, who also worked as a talent buyer for the venue. In 2025, Vamp'd closed its doors, and the Kokers were in talks to sell the venue for upwards of $3 million.
While it's sad to see Vamp'd go, Koker is keeping busy as the owner of Count's Kustoms. He continues to share customizations the shop completes and makes appearances at car shows with other members of the cast. In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Koker shared he's in talks to return to television but offered few details on what that will look like. For now, Koker's spilling tea with "Counting Cars" stars and other guests on his podcast, "Count's Kulture."