The Stunning Transformation Of Landman Star Paulina Chávez

Paulina Chávez got the acting bug from a young age. In fact, she was just 7-years-old when she first started developing her talents, taking drama classes at the San Antonio elementary school that employed her mom before signing up for lessons with Cathryn Sullivan, the acting coach whose clients included Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato.

"It's something that I kind of came on my own," Chávez explained to The Fresno Bee when asked if her family had a history in the business they call show, although her paternal grandma was something of a multi-talent. "And I think she would have been in the industry if we would have known how to. Yeah, ours was just trial and error. We didn't know anybody. Just trying to find opportunities."

But it's not just in front of the camera where Chávez's ambitions lie. "I would love to be a director and a new future producer as well and work on stories that I really care about and really matter and need to be told," she added. "I also would like to do roles that don't put me in a box and so I can venture out."