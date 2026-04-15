Suits Star Patrick J. Adams' Transformation From Child To 44
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Duchess Meghan Markle might now be the most famous cast member of "Suits," but Patrick J. Adams — who played college dropout-turned-genius lawyer Mike Ross for seven full seasons of the binge-able legal drama — remains the current most in-demand actor. Indeed, the Canadian has been a fixture of our screens ever since he first started sharing top billing with Gabriel Macht on one of USA Network's all-time hits. In fact, he's now part of another all-American show which looks set to run and run, Taylor Sheridan's "The Madison."
But how did the 40-something make it from his hometown of Toronto to the bright lights of Hollywood? Did he always see himself going into acting? Which comedic box office smash did he essentially gate crash during his early years? And how exactly did he use a cameo on a murder mystery teen drama to win back the love of his life? Here is a look at Adams' transformation.
Adams developed a love of acting from a young age
There wasn't any notable theatrical pedigree in Patrick J. Adams' family tree. His mom Rowan was an entrepreneur, while his father was a journalist. However, the "Suits" star developed a passion for drama from a young age. "I would study performances," he explained to Sharp Magazine in 2026. "I would wonder how they did things. I would fall in love with characters. Even before I understood that it was a profession or vocation, it was something that gave me a place to put my feelings — sort of like church."
But it wasn't just works on screen that a young Adams immersed himself in. At the age of 7, he and his family briefly spent some time living in London, allowing the budding actor to regularly hit the city's West End, "I would go to the theatre and find myself really connected to that. So, I knew early on that this was the world I wanted to exist in."
Adams also expressed a keen interest in photography as a youngster, too, something that can be attributed to his background. "I grew up in a house built around the idea of telling the story of your life," he told Bird in Flight. "My dad did it with words where I was more drawn to cameras. As soon as I could get my hands on a camera I was taking pictures."
He found his tribe at USC
Patrick J. Adams' personal life was thrown into disarray at the age of 16 when his mom and dad decided to divorce. "My family kind of schismed at that time," he later explained to Cape Cod Times about the difficult experience which left him struggling with his sense of identity.
But the actor discovered a new lease of life two years later when he moved to Los Angeles to study his craft at the University of Southern California. And it wasn't just the course that changed his perspective. Adams also joined the campus theater which was run by its students and staged productions drastically different to what he was being taught. "It was almost like I found my tribe," he added.
In an interview with Backstage, Adams expanded on exactly how this extra-curricular activity broadened his horizons, "We'd be doing plays at 2 a.m. to a full crowd. It was messy and hilarious and I really found my place there. It made me realize that my voice wasn't going to be given to me by any teacher. It was something that I had to find."
Adams first appeared on screen in Frat Pack comedy Old School
The 2003 college comedy "Old School" is best-known for launching "Saturday Night Live" graduate Will Ferrell as a bona fide film star. But you might not be aware the Frat Pack caper also witnessed the first notable film appearance for a young Patrick J. Adams.
The Canadian had officially made his screen debut in indie short "For the Record" two years previously. However, the box office smash, in which he played one of the fraternity house's young pledgers, was where his professional acting career truly began. "I really just got a crash course on how sets works and in comedy because that wasn't my strong suit," Adams later told Collider about the whole experience. "I just got to watch a lot of funny people doing funny things."
Adams might not have considered himself a particularly strong comedian, but thanks to another talent he did possess, he ended up getting far more screen time than planned. Indeed, the star's role was initially supposed to be silent until it was discovered he could play the guitar, "All of a sudden, I was with Will Ferrell, practicing "Dust in the Wind." There were a couple little things like that, throughout the course of the shoot, that put me at the forefront of the background. That's the story of my life, the forefront of the background."
He used a Pretty Little Liars cameo to win back his girlfriend
Patrick J. Adams is nothing if not resourceful. In 2009, the "Suits" star began dating fellow actor Troian Bellisario after working together on indie film "Equivocation," but within a year, the pair had split. However, almost immediately recognizing she was "the one," the Canadian did everything he could to win his ex-girlfriend back, including auditioning for a role on her hit show.
Yes, in 2010, Adams tried out for a one-off part on "Pretty Little Liars," the teen drama that launched Bellisario to fame, in the hope the pair could reconnect. "He called his agents at the time and they were like, 'Okay. Like, you're coming in really hot for, like, an ABC Family, like, guest star role. Like, I don't understand,'" the latter recalled during an interview on the "Work in Progress" podcast.
Adams was successful in his first part of the mission, landing the role of Ezra's old roommate Hardy. And he proved to be just as successful in the second part, too. "He was like, 'Okay, well, I know that we just broke up, but I'm gonna be at your table read and I'm gonna be on your set,'" Bellisario explained. "'So, you know, we should probably talk.' And then we fully talked — which I think you know what that means — and got back together. But it is a hilarious part of our history."
Adams got his breakthrough role in Suits
After years of indie film bit-parts and one-off roles in the likes of "Lost," "Ghost Whisperer," and "Pretty Little Liars," Patrick J. Adams finally booked a leading man gig in 2011 when he was cast as Mike Ross, a law associate with an impressive photographic memory, in legal drama "Suits."
"I remember Patrick coming in and reading and killing it," creator Aaron Korsh recalled in a oral history of the pilot episode for Entertainment Weekly. "We were like, 'This is the man to beat,' and no one ever beat him."
"Suits" propelled Adams from virtual unknown to one of American T.V.'s most recognizable faces, with the USA Network show running for nine seasons, picking up multiple award nominations, and later enjoying a new lease of life as a binge-able streaming hit. "It doesn't feel like it's one of those shows that changes television," Adams later admitted to Esquire about its comforting nature. "But it's one of those shows that people love to have in between the shows that change television."
He became close friends with a future royal
Patrick J. Adams got more than he bargained for when he landed the leading man role in binge-able legal drama "Suits." He also forged a strong friendship with a future member of Britain's most famous family, Meghan Markle. Indeed, he even turned up to her royal wedding!
Adams first met Markle in 2007 when they both auditioned for a show that failed to make it past the pilot stage. But they later got to spend seven seasons working together — and as love interests, too — as lawyer Mike Ross and senior paralegal Rachel Zane on "Suits." And the former couldn't have been happier when news emerged the latter was to marry Prince Harry, even penning an open Instagram letter to the man who at the time was third in line to the throne, "Playing Meghan's television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive, and hilarious."
Adams has continually defended his former co-star in response to the barrage of abuse she's received since marrying into the royals. "From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family," he tweeted (via Harper's Bazaar). "She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued... Find someone else to admonish, berate, and torment."
Adams pivoted to directing
Patrick J. Adams added another string to his bow in 2015 when he took the director's chair for the first time on a fourth season episode of "Suits." And as he explained to The Hollywood Reporter, it was a position he'd courted since he first bagged the part of lawyer Mike Ross on the legal drama.
"As soon as we started season one, I put my hat in the ring," Adams explained. "But I knew pretty much nothing. So early on I was shadowing at least one director every year, always asking questions — almost to the point of obnoxiousness." The Canadian obviously learned well as he was invited to helm a further three episodes including the show's milestone 100th in 2017. "Being a director is more macro," he told HELLO! "I get to think about a lot of moving pieces at once. I'm a Virgo; I naturally love to organize things. I get to have control over things that as an actor I have to sort of ignore."
Adams also displayed his talents behind the camera away from the USA Network hit. In 2018, he penned and directed "We Are Here," a short film about a man reminiscing about the last great moment he shared with his wife in which he also co-starred alongside his real-life wife Troian Bellisario.
He married Troian Bellisario
Six years after using a guest spot on "Pretty Little Liars" to win her back, Patrick J. Adams walked down the aisle with fellow actor Troian Bellisario. The power couple tied the knot at a Southern California ceremony attended by several "Suits" co-stars including Sarah Rafferty, with the groom sporting a three-piece navy blue suit from Ralph Lauren and the bride a white gown designed by Cortana.
Adams certainly pulled his weight on the big day, too. He drove many of the guests from the parking area to the rustic, outdoor wedding space in a bus which, during one journey, got stuck in the mud en route. And he also brought out his guitar to serenade his wife and the rest of the attendees at the picturesque reception.
Ten years on from the happy occasion, the pair still seem to be very much in love. "Oh, listening to each other, taking care of each other, putting the other person before what you need," Adams told People about the secret to their success. "I don't know. I definitely am not here to give relationship advice because we make a lot of mistakes along the way, but a lot of patience, a lot of love, a lot of laughter." Here's a look at the real-life partners of the "Suits" cast.
Adams developed a drinking problem
In 2018, the oft-tragic Patrick J. Adams shocked longtime "Suits" fans when he announced he was leaving the drama after seven seasons. While a guest on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's podcast "Dinner's on Me" seven years on, the Canadian revealed it wasn't just a need to try something new that caused the exit.
"I wasn't taking good care of my mental health, and I was drinking too much," he admitted about his final year on the USA Network hit. "I was in a zone of living a pretty unexamined life. It was pretty miserable. I would say, pretty depressed." Adams also acknowledged he developed a spending addiction during this period as another coping mechanism, which, along with his increased alcohol intake, put a major strain on his family life.
"That for me was a breaking point when I was like, 'I think I should stop drinking probably 'cause I don't want to be that dad,'" Adams recalled about the wake-up call that helped him to get on the straight and narrow. "I was missing it, but the best thing I think I ever did for myself was stop drinking. It just needed to happen in order for all these other things to happen."
He became a dad
Two years after getting hitched at a picturesque Southern California ceremony, Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario became first-time parents with the birth of daughter Aurora. And the typically private couple couldn't wait to share the news on Instagram, with both writing loving declarations about their newborn alongside a picture in which they clasped their newborn's tiny hands.
"Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this," Adams wrote in his post. "We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear." And despite telling People just a few weeks on he was already missing sleep, the "Suits" star went on to make a surprise announcement about the arrival of Elliot in 2021 and then welcomed a third daughter — whose name has yet to be revealed — five years later.
Speaking to E! News about now being outnumbered four-to-one at home, Adams insisted that having grown up with two sisters, he has the experience to cope, "It's just been my life, being surrounded by that energy and trying to figure out where I can fit and how best to be of service. It just came naturally."
Adams finally made it to Broadway
Although Patrick J. Adams had appeared in numerous stage productions throughout his career, including "9 Circles" and "The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?," it wasn't until 2022 that he finally got to achieve his lifelong ambition of gracing Broadway after being cast in "Take Me Out."
"I wouldn't say that the dream ever died, but at some point, I began to think it maybe wasn't in the cards," the Canadian admitted to tdf about his theatrical aspirations. Of course, he went to make up for lost time, picking up an Outstanding Actor in a Play nod from the Outer Critics Circle Awards for his performance as Christopher "Kippy" Sunderstrom, a baseball player who reveals to the world he's gay. But he had to overcome some fears before the first curtain raised, particularly his aversion to public nudity.
"I'm not someone who really gets off on being naked in front of a bunch of people," admitted Adams. "In my mind I thought, 'I don't think so,' but I decided to read the play before I said no. Immediately upon reading it, I just knew I had to do it. The play is so beautifully written, and the nudity is a really important part of telling the story."
He joined the Taylor Sheridan universe
After leaving the world of "Suits" behind, Patrick J. Adams portrayed astronaut John Glenn in space drama "The Right Stuff," fronted the first season of Canadian time traveling anthology "Plan B," and played an FBI special agent in true crime dramatization "The Bombing of Pan Am 103." But his most high-profile gig arrived courtesy of Taylor Sheridan's ever-expanding neo-Western universe.
In 2025, Adams successfully auditioned for the part of Russell McIntosh, the investment banker son-in-law of Michelle Pfeiffer's grieving widow in Paramount+ hit "The Madison." And the star believes he was cast for a reason. "My family suffered a pretty tragic and very sudden loss that had left our family reeling and confused and heartbroken," he told People while discussing the show, which centers on the death of Kurt Russell's patriarch.
"And so when I read this, I was just sort of shocked at how much of it aligned with what was going on in my life and how I had spent that last year being with my family and taking care of each other and trying to look after my mother," Adams went on to add, referring to the fact he'd just lost his stepfather. "It just felt like sometimes things arrive, and they feel like fate. And you're like, well, I've been sort of preparing for this unknowingly for a while, and it felt like it made perfect sense."
Adams has learned to be kinder to himself
Although Patrick J. Adams left "Suits" after the show's seventh season, he didn't completely wave goodbye to the legal drama. He returned for several episodes of its ninth and final season and also hosts a podcast about the show with former co-star Sarah Rafferty. But he doesn't regret making his exit when he did.
"The only reason to stay was... money," Adams explained on the "Dinner's on Me" podcast hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson. "I didn't know what else to offer. Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night and think about the money [Gabriel Macht] made those last two years, but I never regretted the decision for a second. It was the right thing for my marriage... It was time."
Adams is proud of the fact "Suits" found a new audience on streaming during the 2020s and can now reflect on his experience filming the series with much more fondness. "[I'm able] to be kinder to myself and realize how amazing this entire group of people were," he added. Here's a look at the "Suits" cast members who are actually friends.