Suits Star Patrick J. Adams' Transformation From Child To 44

There wasn't any notable theatrical pedigree in Patrick J. Adams' family tree. His mom Rowan was an entrepreneur, while his father was a journalist. However, the "Suits" star developed a passion for drama from a young age. "I would study performances," he explained to Sharp Magazine in 2026. "I would wonder how they did things. I would fall in love with characters. Even before I understood that it was a profession or vocation, it was something that gave me a place to put my feelings — sort of like church."

But it wasn't just works on screen that a young Adams immersed himself in. At the age of 7, he and his family briefly spent some time living in London, allowing the budding actor to regularly hit the city's West End, "I would go to the theatre and find myself really connected to that. So, I knew early on that this was the world I wanted to exist in."

Adams also expressed a keen interest in photography as a youngster, too, something that can be attributed to his background. "I grew up in a house built around the idea of telling the story of your life," he told Bird in Flight. "My dad did it with words where I was more drawn to cameras. As soon as I could get my hands on a camera I was taking pictures."