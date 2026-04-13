Kimberly Guilfoyle's Frizzy Extensions Look Neglected Since Her Greece Move

Kimberly Guilfoyle's hair extensions have earned a permanent place in the annals of political history. In the heyday of her MAGA stardom, Guilfoyle held the honor of having the most glaringly obvious hair extensions in Trump world. But those days are behind her. Shortly after Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.'s breakup in late 2024, she was nominated U.S. ambassador to Greece and physically exited Trumpland for good. And she apparently also left her good-hair days back in her home country, too.

Two years later, her extensions are looking pretty neglected. While Guilfoyle has plenty of cringey hair extension fails under her belt, her hair always looked well-cared for. But as the social media pictures from March 2026 below show, her extensions seem to have acquired a fuzzy look since her move to Greece. Guilfoyle wore her brown hair in her signature middle part, with the extensions pulled over her shoulders in her characteristic beach waves exposing their dry texture. The third picture in the carousel puts it on blast, in particular.

Perhaps Guilfoyle has yet to find a hair extension specialist in her new home. If that's the case, maybe she'll ditch the extensions and try something new. After all, Guilfoyle has undergone a drastic hair transformation during her time in the spotlight. Before she became a MAGA devotee, she rocked a sleek, sophisticated hairstyle that didn't include extensions at all. If her current 'do becomes too hard to maintain across the pond, she should consider going back to her origins. We're not counting on it, but we can hope.