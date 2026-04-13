Kimberly Guilfoyle's Frizzy Extensions Look Neglected Since Her Greece Move
Kimberly Guilfoyle's hair extensions have earned a permanent place in the annals of political history. In the heyday of her MAGA stardom, Guilfoyle held the honor of having the most glaringly obvious hair extensions in Trump world. But those days are behind her. Shortly after Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.'s breakup in late 2024, she was nominated U.S. ambassador to Greece and physically exited Trumpland for good. And she apparently also left her good-hair days back in her home country, too.
Two years later, her extensions are looking pretty neglected. While Guilfoyle has plenty of cringey hair extension fails under her belt, her hair always looked well-cared for. But as the social media pictures from March 2026 below show, her extensions seem to have acquired a fuzzy look since her move to Greece. Guilfoyle wore her brown hair in her signature middle part, with the extensions pulled over her shoulders in her characteristic beach waves exposing their dry texture. The third picture in the carousel puts it on blast, in particular.
Perhaps Guilfoyle has yet to find a hair extension specialist in her new home. If that's the case, maybe she'll ditch the extensions and try something new. After all, Guilfoyle has undergone a drastic hair transformation during her time in the spotlight. Before she became a MAGA devotee, she rocked a sleek, sophisticated hairstyle that didn't include extensions at all. If her current 'do becomes too hard to maintain across the pond, she should consider going back to her origins. We're not counting on it, but we can hope.
Kimberly Guilfoyle reportedly didn't want Greece post
When Kimberly Guilfoyle was announced as Donald Trump's pick for U.S. ambassador to Greece in December 2024, social media had a field day about her being shipped off to a different continent amid her split from Donald Trump Jr. And according to some reports, she was indeed unhappy about the nomination. Instead, she reportedly wanted the Vatican, not Greece. But that was a "no" from Trump. "It came out of left field. There was no way they were going to give her the Vatican," a source told the Daily Mail in October 2025.
Guilfoyle's look and style were said to have been a big part of the problem. "It wouldn't be a fit, for many reasons. She must have known that," the insider continued. Sources close to Guilfoyle denied the claims, though. "[She is] very excited to be the first female ambassador to Greece," the insider said. Other reports also reassured that Guilfoyle was nothing but elated about her new position. "It might be seen as getting her out of the way, but this one's a substantive assignment," a source told People in 2024.
Whether she wanted to go to Greece or not is unclear, but she seems to be doing pretty decently in her diplomatic role. While some Greek officials initially saw her appointment as disrespectful toward their country, they have since embraced Guilfoyle, who has pushed through meaningful business and energy deals in her short tenure. Perhaps she's simply been too busy to care for her hair extensions, after all.