Unflattering Pics Of Melania Trump She Probably Doesn't Want You To See

Anyone who pays attention to the first lady's public appearances is sure to notice that a lot of work goes into Melania Trump's look. She even has her own team, including makeup artist Nicole Bryl, who works diligently to avoid another one of Melania's seriously bad makeup fails. Bryl explained Melania's approach to Stylish in January 2017, saying (via Us Weekly), "There will be a meeting with the entire creative team to discuss the look for each given event for that day, as there will be several." She added, "[Makeup sessions take] about one hour and 15 minutes of uninterrupted focus. If you want the look to be flawless and have it last [throughout the day], you do have to take a little extra time to make that happen."

However, it's very easy for Melania's glam to turn drab, especially since so many things can go wrong. "Melania wants a room with the most perfect lighting scenario, which will make our jobs as a creative team that much more efficient, since great lighting can make or break any look," Bryl explained, proving just how delicate the whole operation is. With a bit of bad lighting, the wrong angle, or even a little sweat, Melania's whole look can fall apart, as these up-close photos of her cakey makeup can attest to. Of course, those aren't the only unflattering and unbecoming photos of the first lady at public events.