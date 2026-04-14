Unflattering Pics Of Melania Trump She Probably Doesn't Want You To See
Anyone who pays attention to the first lady's public appearances is sure to notice that a lot of work goes into Melania Trump's look. She even has her own team, including makeup artist Nicole Bryl, who works diligently to avoid another one of Melania's seriously bad makeup fails. Bryl explained Melania's approach to Stylish in January 2017, saying (via Us Weekly), "There will be a meeting with the entire creative team to discuss the look for each given event for that day, as there will be several." She added, "[Makeup sessions take] about one hour and 15 minutes of uninterrupted focus. If you want the look to be flawless and have it last [throughout the day], you do have to take a little extra time to make that happen."
However, it's very easy for Melania's glam to turn drab, especially since so many things can go wrong. "Melania wants a room with the most perfect lighting scenario, which will make our jobs as a creative team that much more efficient, since great lighting can make or break any look," Bryl explained, proving just how delicate the whole operation is. With a bit of bad lighting, the wrong angle, or even a little sweat, Melania's whole look can fall apart, as these up-close photos of her cakey makeup can attest to. Of course, those aren't the only unflattering and unbecoming photos of the first lady at public events.
Melania's bowling blunder in July 2018
Melania Trump made some disastrous appearances during her U.K. trip with Donald Trump in September 2025, but many of them pale in comparison to her July 2018 trip to the country. When she visited British Army veterans and attempted some lawn bowling, Melania donned a sleeveless dress with a yellow, blue, and orange color pattern that screamed bowling alley chic. This unflattering picture also captures her response to — judging by her face — a bad bowl. Her face was scrunched up into a hilarious expression that unfortunately highlighted the wrinkles on her chin, not to mention the overabundance of eye makeup Melania had plastered on.
At the New York Film Festival in September 1998
Melania Trump was just 27 when she accompanied Donald Trump to the New York Film Festival in September 1998, very shortly after they first met. Some people may have trouble recognizing Melania if she weren't posing with Donald in the picture, considering her nose and cheekbones looked different. She went without hair extensions, too — her locks lay limp with a middle part, the hairstyle highlighting her forehead, which seemed uncharacteristically large here. In addition to her presumably pre-cosmetic facial features, Melania also had an unflattering oily sheen, her skin shining brightly under the red carpet lights.
An angry Fourth of July picnic in July 2025
Melania Trump ruined her July 4th look in 2025 by wearing a scornful scowl across her face as she listened to Donald Trump speak during a military family picnic held at the White House. The first lady sported a white button-up that offered a stark juxtaposition to the dark, cakey makeup she wore that day. Her darkened eyes and complexion gave off a brooding vibe, while also aging FLOTUS well beyond her years. Melania's expression wasn't the only unflattering thing about her look; the thick layer of bronzer she wore was working against her, as well.
Melania looked like a wax figure at a Christmas tree lighting in December 2019
During the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at President's Park in December 2019, Melania Trump looked festive in a checkered red and white trenchcoat. It was a good hair day for Melania, who stood to the side of the stage as Donald Trump addressed the crowd, with the first lady opting for a natural style without her usual extensions. She did not, however, apply that "less is more" approach to her makeup routine. Melania slathered on the bronzer and was so heavy-handed with the blush that her skin was nearly the same shade as her coat. One snap caught Melania with her mouth slightly agape, and the facial reaction, coupled with the caked-on makeup, made her resemble a wax figure.
Melania's a mess at the VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards in October 2000
Another pic from the archives caught Melania Trump at a very 2000s-sounding event: the VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards in October 2000. The future FLOTUS rocked a low-cut fire orange dress that seemed plucked straight from Forever 21. Melania's brunette hair had minimal blond highlights, and she wore it tousled for the event, as was popular at the time. Instead of looking effortlessly messy, though, Melania just looked like a mess, as if she had just rolled out of bed. She struck a seductive pose for the camera that highlighted her piercing blue eyes, but also showed how much work her hair was doing to cover up a large, shiny forehead.
Speaking at a summit with a rough jaw in March 2026
Melania Trump's hair fails have only persisted over the years, continuing into March 2026 when she held the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit. Her makeup was nearly flawless for the occasion, but her hair was another story. Not only did her blonde locks seem so unnatural that no one could be blamed for thinking it was a wig, but her hair was also strangely frizzy, as if Melania had rubbed a balloon on her head before approaching the podium. A photographer captured an especially unflattering moment for Trump as she spoke to the crowd, her half-open mouth giving the impression she was struggling to spit out words, while also putting her chin in an awkward position.
Another unflattering U.K. visit, now in September 2025
During Melania Trump's aforementioned visit to the U.K. in September 2025, the first lady enjoyed some quality time with Catherine, Princess of Wales, at Frogmore Gardens. Both women sported outfits with earthy tones, and Melania looked seasonally chic in a tan jacket as she stood next to Kate outside. The elements were unkind to FLOTUS on that day, though, as the wind took the volume out of her hair while blowing her limp locks back. That, coupled with Melania's super dark mascara and squinted eyes, gave her a banshee-like appearance. The blowing hair put the spotlight on Melania's excessive bronzer, too, making her exaggerated cheeks look sculpted from stone.
Speaking at the White House in February 2026
Melania Trump wanted to glam up when she met with a released Israeli hostage at the White House in February 2026. Her eyes shone brightly, but not enough to distract from the fact that her hair seemed barely attached to her head thanks to some ridiculous blonde hair extensions. Melania was also photographed speaking mid-sentence, with her mouth slightly open and her teeth clenched. With her mouth in that position and her eyes wide open, it was difficult to tell if FLOTUS was about to speak or scream.