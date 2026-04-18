6 Times Dakota Johnson Proved She's A Revenge-Dress Queen
While she's been a fixture in Hollywood for over a decade after landing her breakout role in the "50 Shades of Grey" series, you might be surprised to learn Dakota Johnson has largely kept her romantic life under wraps. The brunette beauty is a third-generation nepo baby you probably didn't know had famous parents (her dad is actor Don Johnson, while her mother, who she looks exactly like, is actress Melanie Griffith, and her grandmother is actress Tippi Hedren), so it's only natural that her first relationship was with a fellow Hollywood legacy. She dated actor Jordan Masterson, who is half-brother to Danny Masterson and Chris Masterson, from 2012 until 2014. While the reason for their split was never revealed, the Daily Mail noted in 2013 that Masterson, a Scientologist, wasn't thrilled about her risqué role in the "50 Shades" movies.
The same year she was rumored to have split from Masterson, she got into an on-again, off-again romance with model and musician Matthew Hitt. During one of their first splits, she hit the red carpet in what could best be described as a revenge dress. Since then, she's been in one more high-profile relationship: a lengthy romance with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin that started in 2017. Since they ended things in June 2025, she's continued to show off her revenge-dressing talent. And while revenge is typically a dish best served cold, we're rounding up all the ways Johnson made it look red hot with these dresses.
This 2015 revenge dress seems to have worked for Dakota Johnson
When it comes to making a splash on the red carpet, you can really stand out with a sky-high slit, which is exactly what Dakota Johnson chose for this daring look. The actor started dating musician and model Matthew Hitt in 2014, but by the end of that year, rumors were swirling that they had called it quits. Johnson followed up that news with a show-stopping gown at the next year's Golden Globes in January, arriving in a shimmering, sequin-covered Chanel confection.
The strapless design included one element that really made it pop — a dangerously high slit up the left side — and she expertly posed to show off her leg underneath. The slit also served as a good way to show off her Jimmy Choo sandals. This revenge dress must have worked; just three months later, Johnson and Hitt were spotted together, and E! reported that the relationship was back on. They would go on to date for a little over a year, ending things for good during the summer of 2016.
After news broke that Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin split, she wore this sheer frock on NYC streets
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's relationship was pretty surprising when they first started dating in 2017. The Coldplay singer hadn't dated much publicly following the split from his wife of ten years, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Johnson had split from Matthew Hitt the year before. Despite a 13-year age difference, the duo seemed to be pretty solid. Over an eight-year relationship, they kept things private and very rarely made appearances together. But sadly, they called it quits for good in June 2025, with a source telling People that "it feels final this time."
The day after the news broke, Johnson stepped out in New York City in totally sheer coordinates by Nensi Dojaka. The long-sleeved top featured a red, strapless leotard underneath, leaving little to the imagination when paired with the completely sheer, midi-length skirt. The bold and risky look showed off her arms, neckline, and legs, which ended in a pair of Saint Laurent slingback heels, and gave a very bold newly single statement.
Her daring Gucci dress was centimeters from being a wardrobe malfunction
A few days after her split from Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson stepped out in one of her most uniquely scandalous looks yet at the New York City premiere of her film "Materialists." The one-shoulder, slinky black design, which hailed from Gucci's Cruise 2026 collection, had a nearly entirely open side and back that was seemingly seconds away from a wardrobe malfunction. The silk dress was complemented by her equally fab shoe choice, which was a pair of thin-strapped Saint Lauren sandals in a matching shiny, black leather.
Aside from clearly showing her ex what he was missing in the form of exposing her back and rib cage, she also had a little fun on the red carpet of the event. Johnson, who plays a matchmaker in the film, posed alongside her co-star Chris Evans. Both stars also carried around a cutout of Pedro Pascal's face on the red carpet, which they cheekily kissed.
Custom, completely sheer Gucci was the theme of September for Johnson
Dakota Johnson's September 2025 revenge tour included a totally sheer, custom Gucci look in black. The star, still fresh from her break up with Chris Martin, attended the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner in New York City in this daring number. She opted for Fleur du Mal undergarments (a bra and pair of cheeky underwear) underneath.
Much like her other custom Gucci look, which is discussed later on, this one was surprisingly conservative when it came to the cut. It was actually a turtleneck-style gown with long sleeves and a full-length skirt — just comprised of completely sheer black lace. While her revenge looks were raising heads in the wake of her breakup, a source insisted to People that she was "doing well," adding, "She wants to live her life very intentionally — she doesn't want to have any regrets. She loves all her creative projects and is excited about her career ... She wants a meaningful life on all levels."
Her revenge dress tour continued with this NSFW dress
This next look is so risqué that it's actually not safe for work. Following her summer split from Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson continued her revenge dress tour at the Zurich Film Festival in September 2025. The beauty rocked this custom Gucci gown, which from afar looked conservative with a high neckline, long sleeves, and a full, drop-waist skirt. But up close and especially from the front-and-center view, it told a very different story — it was totally sheer, and there were no undergarments in sight.
The actor was on hand at the foreign film festival for the premiere of her film "Splitsville." While there, she also received the Golden Eye, a career achievement award. According to Screen Daily, while accepting the honor, Johnson shared, "There is nothing I love more than being surrounded by filmmakers and people who just love movies."
Johnson wore a very pointed revenge dress in October 2025
Dakota Johnson gave us a master class in the art of sending a signal in October 2025. A few months after her split from Chris Martin, news broke that he had been spending time with "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner. In response to those headlines, Johnson picked the perfect dress for the occasion while attending the Vogue World 2025 event in Los Angeles — this show-stopping pale pink and silver selection from Valentino. The column-style gown, which included delicate beadwork in pretty pastels, featured sheer black tulle fabric overtop a plunging neckline, showing off just the right amount of skin.
Shortly after finding out her ex moved on, Johnson herself took a page out of his book. In December 2025, the brunette beauty was spotted with singer Role Model, who is eight years her junior. The couple is currently still very much an item, with sources telling People their relationship is "easy" and that "it's definitely more than a fling or just a flirt."