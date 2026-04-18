6 Times Dakota Johnson Proved She's A Revenge-Dress Queen

While she's been a fixture in Hollywood for over a decade after landing her breakout role in the "50 Shades of Grey" series, you might be surprised to learn Dakota Johnson has largely kept her romantic life under wraps. The brunette beauty is a third-generation nepo baby you probably didn't know had famous parents (her dad is actor Don Johnson, while her mother, who she looks exactly like, is actress Melanie Griffith, and her grandmother is actress Tippi Hedren), so it's only natural that her first relationship was with a fellow Hollywood legacy. She dated actor Jordan Masterson, who is half-brother to Danny Masterson and Chris Masterson, from 2012 until 2014. While the reason for their split was never revealed, the Daily Mail noted in 2013 that Masterson, a Scientologist, wasn't thrilled about her risqué role in the "50 Shades" movies.

The same year she was rumored to have split from Masterson, she got into an on-again, off-again romance with model and musician Matthew Hitt. During one of their first splits, she hit the red carpet in what could best be described as a revenge dress. Since then, she's been in one more high-profile relationship: a lengthy romance with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin that started in 2017. Since they ended things in June 2025, she's continued to show off her revenge-dressing talent. And while revenge is typically a dish best served cold, we're rounding up all the ways Johnson made it look red hot with these dresses.