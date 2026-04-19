12 Celebs Who Dissolved Their Filler And Look Way Better For It

Beauty standards and style trends change like the wind, and, rightly or wrongly, failure to adapt to new aesthetics can have a major impact on how a person is perceived by others. That goes double for the stars of the entertainment world, where what's attractive one day may be labeled passé or even cringeworthy the next. Once upon a time, the thin eyebrows sported by the likes of Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson in the '90s were all the rage; by the time the 2010s rolled around, Cara Delevingne's thicker, more natural look had taken hold.

One of the bigger recurring beauty trends is the use of fillers to accomplish a fuller look, particularly in the lips, where a large swath of the celebrity subculture has experimented with injectables to help achieve their desired appearance. However, some celebs have received flak for going too far in their pursuit of a more prominent pout (or other bodily changes), while others have ultimately decided that a more natural look would be more suitable for their image. Many have even resorted to dissolving their fillers and, sometimes, the resulting look is a massive improvement in the eyes of fans and followers.

With that in mind, here are 12 celebrities who made the call to dissolve their fillers and look way better for it.