12 Celebs Who Dissolved Their Filler And Look Way Better For It
Beauty standards and style trends change like the wind, and, rightly or wrongly, failure to adapt to new aesthetics can have a major impact on how a person is perceived by others. That goes double for the stars of the entertainment world, where what's attractive one day may be labeled passé or even cringeworthy the next. Once upon a time, the thin eyebrows sported by the likes of Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson in the '90s were all the rage; by the time the 2010s rolled around, Cara Delevingne's thicker, more natural look had taken hold.
One of the bigger recurring beauty trends is the use of fillers to accomplish a fuller look, particularly in the lips, where a large swath of the celebrity subculture has experimented with injectables to help achieve their desired appearance. However, some celebs have received flak for going too far in their pursuit of a more prominent pout (or other bodily changes), while others have ultimately decided that a more natural look would be more suitable for their image. Many have even resorted to dissolving their fillers and, sometimes, the resulting look is a massive improvement in the eyes of fans and followers.
With that in mind, here are 12 celebrities who made the call to dissolve their fillers and look way better for it.
Courteney Cox
For a period of time from the mid-to-late '90s and into the 2000s, Courteney Cox was a veritable sitcom queen and one of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood thanks to her long-running role as Monica on "Friends." She wasn't just a TV actor, either, using her A-list looks to land roles in iconic films like "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" and "Scream." As time wore on, though, and she got further and further from her "Friends" heyday, Cox turned to fillers to achieve a look she thought would be more youthful.
After years of sporting a look that may have missed the mark, however, Cox decided to have her fillers dissolved in favor of a more natural look. "Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that's just a bummer, a waste of time; it's a domino effect, it's like you don't realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more cause you look normal to yourself," she said while guesting on the "Gloss Angeles" podcast in 2023 (via People). "You don't realize what it looks like to the outside person and just doing too many fillers."
Looking back, Cox said she regrets ever having turned to fillers. "I look at pictures of me from when I thought I looked okay, and I can't believe it."
Kylie Jenner
Where lip fillers are concerned, few celebs have generated as much press as Kylie Jenner. And it's not just her public profile as a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan that has resulted in the intense level of coverage; it's also the incredibly young age at which she started injecting her lips. Alarm bells first started ringing around 2014, and, a year later, Jenner confirmed her use of fillers to achieve her noticeably puffed-out pout.
At the time, Jenner was just 17 years old, which invited scrutiny from fans, media, and even members of the medical community. Said "Botched" doctor Terry Dubrow at the time (via ET Online): "When she moves the needle, overnight she made it acceptable, under the age of 18, to have lip injections. We don't agree with that." Jenner's lips have continued to be a hot topic, inviting both praise and criticism. However, she elected to dissolve her fillers more than once over the years in favor of a more natural look.
While attending the 2026 BAFTAs with partner Timothee Chalamet, she debuted a look featuring thinner lips that had longtime followers raving about a return to form. "Kylie looks really stunning lately compared to her baddie era. I hope she will also dissolve the BBL," wrote one Redditor. "She was trying to look like a Kardashian. She's beautiful now. And the happiness is shining bright!" added another Redditor.
Simon Cowell
Make no mistake about it — Simon Cowell is the king of reality singing and talent competition shows. From his "American Idol" breakout to "The X Factor" and "America's Got Talent," he's been the grumpy judge who everyone loves to hate — but whose opinion may matter the most — for nearly three decades now. In more recent years, however, the commentary surrounding him has shifted from the snide remarks and harsh judgments he dishes out from his chair to his ever-changing appearance.
"The sad part is if the dude just allowed himself to age normally the beard would have looked good with that combo. Now he looks like the villain at the end of the 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' movie," wrote one Redditor about his facial evolution.
When the commentary hit too close to home, though, Cowell made the call to dial back his aesthetic work. "There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from 'before' the other day, and didn't recognize it as me first of all," Cowell told The Sun in 2022, adding that his son, Eric, was "in hysterics" over the transformation. In response, Cowell opted for a switchback. "Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero," he said. However, he still faces scrutiny over an Ozempic face in the making.
Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna's use of filler was the subject of criticism on social media and in the press for years, as fans and observers alike lamented the loss of her natural look. "What happened to Blac Chyna's lips and cheeks? She was so pretty. No need to be changing her face," wrote one fan of her transformation (via X). Eventually, Chyna herself decided to embrace her filler-less appearance as part of an image overhaul.
While celebs like Courteney Cox and Simon Cowell have expressed a level of regret about their use of filler or bemoaned shaping a face that no longer looked like their own, Chyna went a step further in sharing her own aesthetic journey. The model, rapper, and reality TV star, who first gained notoriety via a Drake name-drop in 2010, actually documented the full process of having her filler dissolved in a 2023 Instagram video.
"Enough is enough, it all has to come out," she declared at the start of the video, noting she was having the filler from her cheeks and jawline dissolved. "I ain't even worried about no stinging. I just want it out."
Kristin Davis
Another cast member of an iconic TV show, Kristin Davis famously played Charlotte York on HBO's "Sex and the City" and its myriad theatrical spin-offs, after which she returned again to the role in the 2020s for the reboot series "And Just Like That..." And while her character is the most reserved of the "Sex and the City" crew, Davis was more active in the effort to preserve a youthful appearance.
Over the years, Davis underwent a significant physical transformation with the aid of Botox and filler, and to say that viewers and even casual observers took notice of the changes would be an understatement. Some of the commentary has been downright nasty, while others simply lamented the lengths she seemingly went to in an effort to defy her age. "She is such a beauty that I don't understand why she would do it. It is not subtle," wrote one Redditor.
For her part, Davis has slammed the criticism over her appearance. However, she ultimately got fed up with the chatter and elected to forgo the use of filler, reverting to a more natural look in the process. "I have done fillers and it's been good and I've done fillers and it's been bad," she told The Telegraph in 2023. "I've had to get them dissolved and I've been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It's very stressful."
Bhad Bhabie
Bhad Bhabie is the kind of celebrity who could only have emerged in the 21st century, as she became a living meme after an appearance on "Dr. Phil" and was able to parlay her internet fame into musical success as a rapper (and later, success creating adult-themed content). As her fame grew, however, the "Cash Me Outside" progenitor resorted to using fillers to cultivate her desired look, and fans haven't always been on board with her metamorphosis. "Why do naturally pretty girls do this to themselves? She got a BBL, boob job, nose job, lip and face filler, and veneers...all by age 22. This legit makes me depressed," one Redditor wrote.
Ultimately, Bhad Bhabie decided to reverse course on her use of injectables, warning her followers to carefully consider their cosmetic choices. "Dissolved all my filler," she declared in a 2024 Instagram story (via E! News). "Stop doing it unless you absolutely need it, it makes you look so much older and blocks you [sic] lymphatic draining system causing pillow face!" The rapper and influencer noted that she had removed filler from her cheeks, chin, and lips.
Cardi B
Cardi B — who has feuded with the likes of Nicki Minaj — is no stranger to cosmetic enhancement, and she has been open about her use of filler to cultivate her famous hourglass figure after facing criticism for having a diminutive frame during her youth. "I was really skinny when I was younger and, in the Bronx, it's about being thick and having an a**, so young boys would be like, 'Look at your flat a**. You ain't got no t*****s,'" she recalled (via People). "And it would make me feel so ugly and undeveloped." So, she resorted to breast augmentation as a teenager and, a few years later, received biopolymer injections to give her booty a boost.
However, she ultimately opted to remove a majority of the filler that was injected into her body in favor of a still curvy but more natural shape. In 2022, the "WAP" rapper reportedly had about 95% of her butt injections removed, but it wasn't a one-shot procedure; she had even more of her butt filler removed two years later. "In January right after I shot 'Like What,' I went and got surgery," she said on a 2024 Instagram Live (via E! News). "I got some more butt injections removed because you know it takes rounds to get your butt injections removed."
Then, in 2026, she spoke about having more injections removed following her "Little Miss Drama" tour.
Molly-Mae Hague
For the uninitiated, Molly-Mae Hague is a reality TV star in the United Kingdom, where she first became part of the pop culture zeitgeist in 2019 via the series "Love Island," where she coupled up with her partner and professional boxer Tommy Fury. From there, she exploded as an influencer and brand ambassador on social media, launched her own clothing line, appeared on Netflix's "At Home with the Furys," and was even a contestant on "The Great British Bake-Off."
Along the way, Hague also bid adieu to the filler that gave her that signature "Instagram face," which The New Yorker describes as including "poreless skin and plump, high cheekbones," as well as "a small, neat nose and full, lush lips." Said Hague in a 2020 YouTube video documenting the removal of her filler, "I'm really going through a bit of a journey at the moment with everything. Like, just really toning things down and making myself feel a lot more natural."
Hague later lamented her forays into the world of filler on her Amazon Prime series "Molly-Mae: Behind It All," saying (via The Mirror), "If filler had been a permanent thing, and I wasn't able to, like, reverse what I'd done. I could have genuinely, completely destroyed my face."
Courtney Stodden
Yet another early adopter of facial fillers, Courtney Stodden — who first rose to prominence via her music and May-December marriage to actor Doug Hutchison — reportedly began injecting when she was just 17 years old. And, like others, she came to regret going down the road of physical transformation rather than being comfortable in her own skin. "Back then, I truly believed I had to change myself to be accepted — even by me," she captioned a 2025 Instagram post. "I didn't give myself the chance to love who I really was. I was chasing perfection, running from insecurity, and hiding behind enhancements."
Stodden included a makeup-free selfie in the post, which saw her announce that she had dissolved the filler in her lips, noting that they felt "small, but real" after the procedure. Despite the dramatic change, the one-time "Celebrity Big Brother" contestant noted that she was on a better path after reverting to a more natural look. "Just now, for the first time, I'm beginning to learn that I am enough," she wrote. "This isn't about rejecting beauty — it's about redefining it on my own terms. I've learned that real confidence isn't in what we add, but in what we choose to embrace."
Lottie Moss
Lottie Moss may not have ascended to the ranks of uber-famous supermodels on par with her older sister, Kate Moss, but she has nonetheless built out a career uniquely hers. After appearing in publications like Vogue and Dazed during the 2010s, she transitioned into reality television and adult content creation (via OnlyFans) in the 2020s. And, for a time, one of the defining characteristics of her look was her plump pout, which she gained in part through the use of fillers.
Like Kylie Jenner, she began experimenting with fillers at a relatively young age; "before her features had fully developed," according to aesthetic doctor Roshan Ravindran, a.k.a. Dr. Rosh (via an Instagram reel). Eventually, Moss grew dissatisfied with the look and turned to Dr. Rosh to reverse the process in 2025, which left her feeling rejuvenated. "I've got a bruise on my lip because I'm dissolving all of my filler, but I just feel like myself again," she declared in the reel. "Like, my face looks like me again."
Jeff Lewis
Unlike some of the other celebs on this list, "Flipping Out" star Jeff Lewis didn't achieve fame and then undergo a dramatic transformation later. Rather, his filler dates back decades to his fledgling days as a personality on Bravo. In 2022, Lewis revealed during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Radio Andy" that he had the last of his filler removed after it had migrated. He had thought that the filler he had was "90% dissipated" until a doctor pointed out "two balls" on his upper lip.
"I didn't know it was filler. I thought it might be silicone. I didn't know. And I thought, over the years, I haven't liked it, but I thought they're gonna have to cut open my lip and take it out," Lewis said, explaining his trepidation over addressing the issue before ultimately going through the procedure. Andy Cohen shouted out the change when Lewis guested on "Watch What Happens Live," commemorating the filler's "iconic stint that spanned 20 years and four presidents" (via People).
Ariana Grande
Few stars have been as prominent as Ariana Grande in the mid-2020s. Her turn as Glinda the Good in the two-part cinematic adaptation of "Wicked" — which grossed more than $1.2 billion combined at the box office — propelled her into an even higher echelon of celebrity after having already achieved pop stardom on a worldwide scale. However, those who have followed her career trajectory since her early Nickelodeon days have undoubtedly clocked a changing look.
As she broke out of her child star shell, Grande ultimately turned to injectables to craft her superstar look. In the end, though, she decided to switch up her aesthetic process. "Full transparency, as a beauty person ... I had a ton of lip filler over the years, and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I felt so — too much," she said in a 2023 Vogue video breaking down her skincare routine. "For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me and now I feel like maybe it's not, since I stopped getting fillers and Botox."
Grande was careful to note that she wasn't shaming anybody who continues to get fillers — and even left the door open for getting them again, but added, "Just for me, I was just like, 'Oh, I wanna see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.'" In any case, fans remain fascinated by her facial transformation.