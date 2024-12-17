Whatever Happened To Courtney Stodden After Their Shocking Marriage To Doug Hutchison?

The following article includes mention of a predatory relationship, sexual assault, and suicide.

Doug Hutchison shocked the world when he married 16-year-old Courtney Stodden in 2011 — and heartbreakingly, it was often Stodden who got the short end of the stick, despite their husband being in his 50s at the time of their nuptials. Hutchison and Stodden ultimately divorced in 2020, and the latter has since been very open about seeing their marriage in a different light. That is, a very disturbing one.

Some may remember that both Hutchison and Stodden — who came out as non-binary in 2021 — regularly tried to defend their relationship while married, making appearances on ABC News, "Dr. Drew's Life Changers," and "Access Hollywood Live," among others, in a bid to destigmatize their disturbing union. Shockingly, Stodden often said they genuinely believed they were in a legitimate relationship at the time. However, in the wake of the split, one incident in particular set off alarm bells for them. In an interview on "Call Her Daddy," Stodden explained that they'd learned of Hutchison's private messages with a 15-year-old girl. Harrowingly, the emails exchanged were exactly the same as the ones Hutchison had sent them when they first started speaking. "It just clicked that I was with a predator. And I never, I never ... I was just so groomed, I never wanted to believe it," they told Alex Cooper.

At the time of the interview, Stodden shared that it was still difficult to talk about everything because the realization was still so fresh for them. However, they did mention that they'd decided to do everything in their power to protect the young girl on the receiving end of Hutchison's emails. "I just helped with the attorneys there, get this little girl away from him. It just became my mission because I know exactly what he was doing," Stodden said.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.