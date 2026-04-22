10 Celebrities And Politicians Accused Of Treating Their Staffers Horribly

Between her comedic daytime TV show, her role as the lovable Dory in "Finding Nemo," and her turn hosting the 2014 Academy Awards (when the infamous selfie was taken), Ellen DeGeneres was well-liked by the public for decades. But in 2020, reports about how she treated the staff on the set of her talk show tanked her reputation.

Buzzfeed News spoke to 11 former employees of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," who claimed they faced racist comments, were fired for taking bereavement leave, and were instructed not to speak to DeGeneres if they saw her on set. "We all have a kind of 'this isn't normal' feeling about how people get treated there," one former employee said. "If she wants to have her own show and have her name on the show title, she needs to be more involved to see what's going on," another staffer told Buzzfeed News.

The stories didn't stop there: When comedian Kevin Porter started a Twitter thread asking for anecdotes about DeGeneres' rudeness, he received over 300 replies. "I used to work with her former EP and he had stories for DAYS. It wasn't even a question: if you get offered a job there, RUN," screenwriter Tom Casiello replied. A former bodyguard of hers, Tom Majercak, also recalled that DeGeneres never so much as greeted him. "Ellen is the one person that I've been assigned to — and I've been assigned to quite a few celebrities — that has never taken the time to say hi to me," he told Fox News, per Business Insider.

DeGeneres apologized for her show's working conditions in a July 2020 statement, writing, "​​I want everyone at home to love our show and I want everyone who makes it to love working on it. Again, I'm so sorry to anyone who didn't have that experience," per Entertainment Weekly, and she has maintained a relatively low profile since.