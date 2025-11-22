The Glaring Red Flags We Missed About James Corden Before He Left The Late Late Show

Hosting gigs in 2009 and 2010 only exacerbated criticism of James Corden. Despite the success of their show "Gavin & Stacey," Corden's professional collaboration with Matthew Horne seemed on its way out after the failures of their sketch show and vampire movie. Then came the 2009 Brit Awards, which the pair hosted together (with Kylie Minogue) to a disastrous response. As The Guardian put it in their headline, "Horne and Corden: Is this the end?"

Again, Corden knew how bad it was, later telling The Daily Mail, "We were so poor I can't even watch it." It was so bad that, when he was somehow invited back to host in 2011, Twitter erupted in backlash. "If the Brit awards wasn't bad enough, it just got a whole lot worse. I despise James Corden," wrote one person (via Digital Spy). Corden responded on Twitter, "I just read some comments about me hosting the Brits. I'm not sure what to say really except I'll try my best. I was looking forward to it."

Corden had another disastrous leading gig when he hosted the 2010 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where he pulled funny faces while presenters and winners spoke. This annoyed many, including Patrick Stewart, who got into a profane argument with Corden while presenting an award. "From where I was sitting, I could see your belly," said Stewart, to which Corden responded, "You could see my belly. I can see you dying right now." He revealed his true feelings when he told Stewart, "When you come up and present an award, just f***ing get on with it."